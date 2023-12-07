Timeline: Gunman kills parents, drives to Austin and kills 4 others in shooting rampage

A 34-year-old man killed six people and injured at least three others in a shooting rampage in Austin and San Antonio on Tuesday, leaving a trail of blood on an Austin middle school baseball field, a busy road in South Austin and in three homes.

Police have identified Shane M. James of San Antonio as the shooter. It's the 50th mass killing event in Texas in the last 15 years, according to the AP/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killings database. Mass killings are defined as the intentional murder of four or more victims, excluding the perpetrator.

Here's what we know about the shootings' timeline, as told by interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson on Tuesday evening and by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

10 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday: James' parents shot, killed in San Antonio family home

At a news conference Wednesday, Salazar said police believe the first shooting in James' rampage occurred in his family home in San Antonio, where James is believed to have killed his mother Phyllis James, 55, his father Shane M. James, Sr., 56.

Police believe the double homicide occured between 10 p.m. Monday night, when a sibling of the suspect last spoke to one of the victims, and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, but are seeking tips from the public to narrow that window.

The bodies were not discovered until after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night, when the San Antonio sheriff's office received a call from Austin police asking for help investigating the suspect's home in the 6000 block of Port Royal Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-333-5600 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

10:43 a.m. Tuesday: Austin ISD officer reported shot at Northeast Early College High School

The Austin police department received its first call for service at 10:43 a.m. reporting that an Austin school district police sergeant had been shot at a baseball field near Northeast Early College High School in Northeast Austin. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police and medics said.

The incident prompted an hourslong lockdown at the school and at a nearby city facility.

11:59 a.m.: Police respond to double homicide on Shadywood Drive in South Austin

Shortly after fleeing the shooting near the Austin school, police say the suspect shot and killed a man and a woman in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive in South Austin. Both had multiple gunshot wounds, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

4:57 p.m.: Dispatchers receive call from male cyclist shot in South Austin

The suspect is believed to have shot a man who was on his bicycle near 5701 W. Slaughter Lane shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

6:48 p.m.: Police respond to burglary where two bodies found; shootout with James in South Austin

On Tuesday evening, police received calls reporting a burglary in progress at a home in the 5300 block of Austral Loop in South Austin. There, the suspect shot at a police officer, who returned fire but was hit and suffered multiple non-fatal injuries, Henderson said. The officer, who has not yet been publicly identified, is in stable condition, she said.

Police later found two shooting victims inside the house.

6:58 p.m.: Suspect flees in vehicle; bodies discovered in Austral Loop home

Ten minutes after police got the call about the burglary, officers were chasing the suspect, who was fleeing in a vehicle, while EMS attended to the officer who had been shot and was taken to a hospital at 7:04 p.m.

During that time, officers checked on the home on Austral Loop and found two bodies inside, Henderson said. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the victims was a mother, who was shot while on a walk with her 1-year-old toddler, her family members told the American-Statesman.

7:14 p.m.: James crashes vehicle, is arrested by police

While being chased by police, James crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Texas 45 and FM 1826, Henderson said. The shooter's rampage in Austin had gone on for more than eight hours. Police arrested and charged him with capital murder. He also had an active warrant for assault with injury/family violence.

After 7:45 p.m.: Bexar County police discover James' parents dead in San Antonio home

Responding to a request from Austin police for help investigating the suspect's home Tuesday night, Bexar County police discovered two bodies stuffed in a small room, Salazar said. They were James' parents.

1:13 a.m. Wednesday: Austin police briefs media on the shootings

It was not until after the suspect was arrested that police were able to connect multiple events to James, Henderson said.

"We strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents," Henderson said during the news conference Tuesday night. "The suspect is in custody and no longer poses a threat to our Austin community."

Statesman staff writers Tony Plohetski, Bianca Moreno-Paz, Skye Seipp, Chase Rogers, Ella McCarthy, Lily Kepner, Jesus Vidales and Ryan Maxim contributed to this report.

