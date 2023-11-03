A timeline of hearings, delays in trial of former Milwaukee officer Micheal Mattioli charged in death of Joel Acevedo

The long-delayed trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged with murder while off-duty is set to begin Monday.

Michael Mattioli was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in May 2020 for killing Joel Acevedo the morning after a house party. Since then, legal and pandemic related delays have pushed the trial back numerous times. It will begin more than three years after the incident.

Here's a timeline of events that has led us to the trial:

April 19, 2020

Mattioli and Acevedo got into a fight the morning after a party, on April 19, 2020, that Mattioli hosted at his home. Mattioli accused Acevedo of stealing and the two eventually got into a physical altercation.

Mattioli told investigators afterward that, at one point, he held Acevedo down on the ground and “had him around his neck.” He then called 911, with some help from others in the house.

That call was placed at 7:28 a.m. Gasping, snorting and distressed breathing could be heard as Mattioli requested police assistance to dispatch. The first officers arrived 10 minutes later and found Mattioli still applying a chokehold to Acevedo. Mattioli released him 22 seconds after officers found them.

When the first officers arrived, one radioed for medical assistance and said Acevedo was “not conscious, not breathing, lips are turning blue,” according to heavily redacted body camera footage released by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli leaves court after he makes his initial appearance in court to face charges of wreckless homicide in the death of Joel Acevedo after a party at Mattioli's house which Acevedo was invited. He appeared with his attorney Michael Hart before Judge Jeffrey Wagner in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Afterwards, Mattioli told investigators he “didn’t suffocate the guy. I had my arms around his neck, yes, and I held him there but I didn’t suffocate the guy, I didn’t press hard enough.”

He also said, “I’m not stupid … I know what’s deadly force and what’s not.”

Acevedo died six days later. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the cause of death to be traumatic suffocation and ruled it a homicide.

More: What to know about trial for Michael Mattioli, off-duty Milwaukee police officer charged in death of Joel Acevedo

More: Here's a fact sheet on police chokeholds and how they factor into the Michael Mattioli trial

May 13, 2020

Mattioli is charged with one felony count of first-degree reckless homicide in Milwaukee County. If convicted, Mattioli faces up to 40 years in prison and another 20 years on extended supervision.

September 2020

Mattioli enters a not guilty plea. The Journal Sentinel also learns that Mattioli had resigned from the MPD.

2021 hearings and delays

The case moved at a glacial pace in 2021. A lot of this was because of hearings, motions filed and requests to examine medical records.

In September, the case was transferred to Judge Glenn Yamahiro. In November, at the final in-court event of the year, a trial date was set for May 2022 with a final pre-trial conference scheduled for April 15, 2022.

More: Family of Joel Acevedo sues 2 former Milwaukee officers, ex-chief for wrongful death

April 22, 2022

A speedy trial is approved; however, the trial is rescheduled for Nov. 14, 2022, to accommodate the schedule of defense expert witnesses. A final pre-trial hearing was set for Sept. 29, 2022.

Oct. 10-28, 2022

After the pre-trial hearing was postponed to Oct. 10 and after the the case was transferred three times to different judges, the pre-trial hearing again is postponed — this time by the state because former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson, who retired in 2022, didn't provide his availability for the trial. Despite numerous attempts to serve subpoenas, Peterson was unable to be reached.

Two weeks later, the state appears in court again and says that it's still unable to reach Peterson. The trial is rescheduled for June 2023 and transferred back to Yamahiro.

May 19, 2023

At the final pre-trial hearing, the trial is postponed to Nov. 6, 2023.

Nov. 6, 2023

A speedy trial is scheduled for this date and will now be overheard by Judge David Swanson.

More: Ex-Milwaukee cop Michael Mattioli faces homicide charges. Here are the key figures in his trial

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Timeline of hearings, delays in trial former Milwaukee police officer