Timeline: Follow the history of Studebaker during its 111 years in South Bend

This Oct. 9, 2008, file photo shows a Studebaker wagon from the 1800s that traveled the world fair circuit and had recently returned to the Studebaker National Museum.

Editor's note: The majority of this timeline of the Studebaker Corp. originally appeared in The Tribune on May 5, 2017.

• 1820: John Clement Studebaker marries Rebecca Mohler, settles near Gettysburg, Pa., opens blacksmith and wood shop.

• 1850: Clement Studebaker, second of their five sons, moves to South Bend; rest of family follows a year later.

This is how the Studebaker brothers first shop in South Bend looked around 1858. The office and carriage repository at right were added to the original building at left.

• 1852: Clem and brother Henry open blacksmith and wagon shop in South Bend with $68 capital.

• 1853: Brother John M. heads for California looking for gold, makes wheelbarrows for prospectors, returns in 1858 with $8,000, invests in struggling wagon works.

The first floor of the Studebaker Corp. headquarters orginally housed a diplay of the company's wagons, carriers and automobiles. Most of the vehicles are now in the Studebaker National Museum.

• 1861-65: Studebaker supplies wagons to the Union Army during Civil War.

• 1865: On April 14, President Abraham Lincoln travels to Ford's Theare in Washington, D.C. in a Studebaker carriage. He's shot during the performance of "Our American Cousin" and dies the next day.

The carriage President Lincoln rode in on the night of his assassination is on display inside the new exhibit "Lincoln's Final Journey: A Nation Mourns" on Thursday, June 18, 2015, inside the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend.

• 1868: Studebaker Bros. Manufacturing Co. incorporates.

The Studebaker brothers, posing in a photo taken around 1877, created a South Bend enterprise that became the nation's largest wagon manufacturer and was the only wagon firm to successfully become a producer of cars and trucks. They are, seated from left, Clement, Henry and J.M., and standing from left, Peter and Jacob.

• 1874: Sales reach $1 million for first time; employment passes 500. Second major fire destroys plant.

• 1887: Clement Studebaker builds Tippecanoe Place mansion.

This photograph taken around 1902 shows Tippecanoe Place, the mansion Clement Studebaker built in 1889.

• 1902: First Studebaker electric car. At 50-year mark, employment at 2,500, wagon production tops 100,000, sales reach $4 million.

• 1904: First gasoline engine Studebaker, partially built in Ohio, goes on sale. Sales reach $4.8 million.

The Studebaker vehicle factory in South Bend is shown in about 1905. This image was on the front of an early 20th century postcard printed by the South Bend Tribune.

• 1911: Studebaker acquires Detroit Everett-Metzger-Flan­ders, reorganizes as Studebaker Corp., sells first common stock.

In this 1911 photo, George Sommerer's new Studebaker delivery wagon is shown in front of his grocery store at 534 E. Colfax Ave. in South Bend.

• 1914-18: Studebaker becomes major supplier to Allies during World War I. John M., last of the five brothers, dies in 1917.

The south side of Tippecanoe Place, the grand South Bend home Clement Studebaker had built in 1889, is visible in this 1908 photo. In the foreground are four automobiles with some of the Studebaker clan, including J.M. Studebaker seated in the right rear of the front car.

• 1920: Auto manufacturing moves from Detroit to South Bend. Last horse-drawn wagon produced.

Standing next to their Studebaker are Elmer and Issie Trittipo and their children Juanita, Genevieve and Walt, residents of South Bend's southside. Their son Herschel Trittipo and Juanita's husband, Clyde Eckenberger, later worked in the Studebaker factory. This photo was probably taken around 1917.

• 1933: Studebaker in voluntary receivership. Chief executive Albert R. Erskine commits suicide.

• 1935: Studebaker reorganizes, Paul G. Hoffman and Harold S. Vance take charge.

• 1942-45: Studebaker supplies thousands of trucks, bomber engines and all-terrain Weasels to the United States and Allies during World War II. Military sales total $1.2 billion.

This undated file photo shows a radical vehicle of war, which has been in secret production at the Studebaker automobile factory in South Bend for almost two years, has just been revealed by the War Department. It is the "Weasel," (known to the army as the M-20,) a low-slung, square-faced personnel and supply carrier that is capable of operating over snow, deep mud, sand or paved highways — a greater variety of terrain condtions than possible in any other vehicle.

• 1951: $250 million Korean War truck contract. Sales set record $503 million. Employment at 22,000.

• 1952: Studebaker marks 100th anniversary. Auto plant in Brunswick, N.J., opens, produces jet engines when car sales fall.

In this Feb. 18, 1952, file photo, a Studebaker Champion drives through a sign celebrating the centennial of the Studebaker Corp. and the start of its next 100 years. On the driver's side panel, it says, "Car No. 1 Studebaker's 2nd century." On Dec. 9, 1963, the company announced it would cease production in South Bend and shift its operations to its plant in Hamilton, Ont., which later closed in 1966.

• 1954: Night shift eliminated, employment falls to 12,000. Studebaker merges with struggling Packard Motor Car Co. Loss at $26.2 million.

• 1955: Labor disputes force shutdown. Loss at $29.7 million; employment falls to 7,000.

This picture from the 1950s features a group of local high school students who were part of Junior Achievement. Provincial Products, sponsored by Studebaker Corp., was the “company” these particular students were a part of from 1956-57, and in the photograph, they are posing next to a Studebaker Hawk that appears to be fresh off the assembly line.

• 1958: Losses cut to $11.1 million, workers on four-day week. Packard production ends.

• 1959: Optimism returns to Studebaker as compact Lark arrives. Record profit of $28.5 million.

This Nov. 27, 2014, photo from the exhibit "The Assembly Line" shows Studebaker Larks about to roll off the assembly line in South Bend and be transported to dealerships around the nation.

• 1960: Car and truck production suspended at midyear as sales slow. Sherwood H. Egbert elected president.

• 1961: Egbert hires Raymond Loewy to design Avanti and Brook Stevens to spruce up Lark and Hawk.

In this undated photo, Studebaker Corp. office employees work in the administration building when it was the headquarters for the automotive company.

• 1962: Strike exacerbates labor-management bitterness. Production problems mar Avanti launch. Packard name dropped.

• 1963: Auto industry sales rise — except for Studebaker. Market share falls below 1 percent. Egbert, ill with cancer, resigns. Board of directors votes Dec. 9 to shutter South Bend plant, move auto production to Hamilton, Ontario.

As 1963 draws to a close, the last shipment of South Bend-made Studebakers leaves the factory in this December 1963 photo.

• 1966: Production in Hamilton ends. The company donates its collection of automobiles to the city of South Bend.

• 1979: McGraw-Edison acquires Studebaker-Worthington. Studebaker name disappears. Fozzie Bear drives a 1951 Studebaker Commander in the film "The Muppet Movie."

Fozzie Bear drove a 1951 Studebaker Commander in the 1979 film "The Muppet Movie." Shown Dec. 28, 2021, the Studebaker National Museum owns one of the two Commanders used in the movie and plans to restore it.

• 2005: Studebaker National Museum opens its new location on Chapin Street.

• 2013: South Bend marks 50 years since closing of Studebaker factory here.

Source: South Bend Tribune archives

