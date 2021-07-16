Timeline: How investigators found a woman’s remains buried on Jackson County property

A couple in eastern Jackson County have been under scrutiny this week after the remains of a missing Independence woman were found on the grounds of a residence near Grain Valley.

The property owner, Michael Hendricks, 40, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra are being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on criminal charges of child molestation and sexual assault. They were identified as subjects of the investigation, according to a search warrant.

On Thursday, authorities announced the human remains found on the property belonged to Kensie Renee Aubry, who had been reported missing in Independence in October. Police have launched a homicide investigation in connection to the killing. No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed.

Here’s a timeline of the events in the investigations so far:

Oct. 7, 2020: Kensie Renee Aubry is reported missing. Relatives alerted Independence police they had lost contact with the 32-year-old woman. Police investigate the possibility Aubry had been a victim of foul play.

April 14, 2021: Authorities initiate an investigation of Hendricks and Ybarra, who are accused of showing a teenage girl photographs on a cellphone of a woman with her hands tied, naked and gagged. The teen tells police that Ybarra said she and Hendricks killed the woman and disposed of her body.

May 5, 2021: After being unable to locate Aubry, Independence police ask for the public’s assistance in locating her. Investigators obtain a search warrant for 4000 South Buckner Tarsney Road, property owned by Hendricks in unincorporated Jackson County. While there, investigators collect evidence, blood and DNA samples. Investigators determine the DNA likely belongs to Aubry.

May 12, 2021: Jackson County prosecutors charge Hendricks and Ybarra with multiple sex crimes including child molestation, attempting to impede a felony investigation and having sex in front of a minor.

July 14, 2021: Further interviews with the teen lead investigators back to Hendricks property near Grain Valley. Using heavy construction equipment, investigators unearth human remains. Police say the remains may be connected to a missing person investigation.

July 14, 2021: A search warrant on the property reveals human remains were located in white garbage bags with orange ties. Part of the remains appear to have been stapled, according to the search warrant.

July 15, 2021: Independence police confirm human remains located on the Hendricks property belong to Kensie Renee Aubry.