Timeline: Kennewick mayor’s sudden resignation and ensuing massage parlor scandal

When Kennewick’s mayor suddenly resigned last month on election night there was little indication of what prompted the move.

In the days that followed public documents obtained by the Herald showed Bill McKay admitted to police that he paid for sexual services at illicit massage parlors in Kennewick that he had been “investigating” them for about two years.

He said he had a list of about 17-20 massage businesses, some that offered different services ranging from just massages to illegal sexual services such as “happy endings” and some that even offered full sex.

But Kennewick police and city officials insist no one ever asked him to investigate and despite repeatedly being told to stop, he seems to have continued going to parlors to see what services they offered, according to public records and accounts of interactions with McKay.

More records obtained by the Herald and timelines of interactions provided by City Manager Marie Mosley and Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero help make sense of what happened and how it began.

The timelines provided to the Herald detail every interaction the two had with McKay about massage parlors or related events from February 2023 through early December. These were recollections of the events, not ongoing notes from the time of each conversation.

Feb. 28, 2023

McKay first approached Guerrero at a city council workshop on Feb. 28 to discuss illicit massage parlors, according to Guerrero’s timeline.

“At the end of Council Workshop I was pulled aside by Mayor McKay. He stated he wanted to talk about massage parlors. He said he has concerns about them. He wanted to confirm that even if both adults had consented to sex if it is still unlawful if money was exchanged. I told him that was still prostitution and this is illegal. He told me he was aware of several locations that may not be operating in an appropriate manner. Not knowing the totality of his knowledge I let him know that this was something we were aware of and have worked on in the past. I also told him that there was a current investigation we were aware of and a potential search warrant was being served soon.”

Guerrero said he could not recall when the search warrant was set to be executed, and McKay asked him when a good time would be to stop in to discuss the information.

Guerrero told the Herald they had not previously talked with McKay or the council about massage parlor investigations.

Afterward Guerrero filled in Mosley and Fire Chief Chad Michael, telling them McKay had said he had information about massage parlors offering sexual services, including the list of suspected illicit message parlors. That list included places McKay listed as “offering full sex,” “providing happy endings” and “massage only.”

Kennewick police help federal agents search a massage business at 6201 West Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. The effort was part of a larger series of searches across Washington state focused on human trafficking, said Kennewick Sgt. Chris Littrell.

March 1

The next day on March 1, Kennewick detectives searched a massage business on Clearwater Avenue. It was part of a 7-month investigation by Chelan County’s Columbia River Drug Task Force into massage parlors owned by Linhui Yan across the state.

The 10:30 a.m. raid was already scheduled before McKay’s conversation with the police chief, Guerrero said.

The task force investigation led officers to the Clearwater massage parlor Yan owned in Kennewick. He owned at least four in the area, but the others were not raided.

No one was inside but Yan and his wife, Yan Yang, have been charged in Chelan with leading organized crime profiteering, money laundering and promoting prostitution but they haven’t actually faced those charges. It is believed they fled overseas, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

McKay stopped by the police station about 4 p.m., according to Guerrero.

McKay gave Guerrero a rundown of the massage businesses he claimed to have been investigating, starting in 2020 after hurting his back.

“I explained to him that we have done investigations at massage parlors in the past and I recalled cameras being at the locations. He inquired if they were in rooms. I told him I remembered believing they were in the lobbies and hallways, and unsure if they were in the rooms,” wrote the chief.

McKay told Guerrero that he never paid for sexual services, but believed that many of the women were pushing them because they weren’t making enough money. “He said when he has been propositioned he tells them to give him a good massage and he would tip them better,” Guerrero wrote.

Guerrero noted in his timeline that when the Clearwater business was raided that morning it was found empty and said there was a belief they may have been tipped off, but he didn’t say who could have done that. Days later, McKay would tell police detectives he had previously paid for a “happy ending” at that same massage parlor that was raided.

March 2

The next day Guerrero filled in Mosley, Deputy City Manager Dan Legard and Public Relations Manager Evelyn Lusignan about his recent conversation with McKay while at a banquet they were attending.

A new Kennewick ordinance will help police investigate and shut down illicit massage businesses. They searched a massage business at 6201 West Clearwater Ave. in March 2023.

March 6

On March 6, a week before McKay’s interview with detectives, Guerrero met with Mosley and Legard to discuss how to handle the issue, according to their statements.

No notes from this meeting were provided, only that they discussed the information McKay had shared, decided he should be asked to give a statement to detectives and would be treated the same as anyone else coming forward with that kind of information.

It was decided then that McKay’s involvement would be treated the same as the department would handle anyone else who reached out with information about suspected illicit massage parlors. It has been the department’s policy to go after the traffickers, not the customers.

March 7

The next day, McKay went to talk to Chief Guerrero again.

McKay told Guerrero he had gone to a parlor since their last conversation and a woman in a robe rushed him into another room.

“Once in the room he asked, ‘how much’ and made a hole shape with his fingers and used his pointer finger to put it in the hole. He said the female wrote ‘$160’ on his palm. He said he then left. I told him he did not need to go into these locations and to allow us to investigate them,” Guerrero wrote.

The chief then asked McKay if he would be willing to do an interview with investigators to detail his experiences at the suspected illicit massage businesses.

Guerrero later briefed Mosley on their conversation. “Chief contacted me and I questioned if that would be considered soliciting prostitution,” Mosley wrote in her account of the conversation. Her notes do not include what Guerrero’s response was.

March 10

On March 10, McKay called Guerrero again. He told him he had gone to another location, and Guerrero said this time he was more direct in telling McKay to stop.

The chief asked if detectives had scheduled to meet with him yet, and when McKay told him they had not, Guerrero followed up and an interview was scheduled for the following Monday, March 13.

Trascript of an interview with Kennewick police in which former Mayor Bill McKay admits to paying for sexual services.

March 13

McKay met with three detectives at the police station for an interview on March 13.

During the interview investigators told McKay they believed there may have been a “teddy bear camera” in the Clearwater massage parlor and implied there may be footage of customers. They asked McKay what they might find of him on the video.

It was at that point he admitted to them to having paid for a “happy ending.”

Kennewick police have since confirmed to the Herald that there was no hidden camera or video from the business found. McKay also told investigators that he believed the women were victims of sex trafficking and human trafficking.

Mosley wrote in her notes that Guerrero contacted her after he was briefed by detectives on the details of the taped interview and was told that McKay admitted to paying for one “happy ending.”

Guerrero told Mosley the case was being handed over to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eisinger told the Herald he backed out from taking part in the investigation after having a conversation with Guerrero because he believed he had a conflict of interest for political reasons. He said since McKay was involved he couldn’t ethically take part in the investigation.

It’s unclear when that conversation took place.

No case file was ever referred to either the federal, county or city prosecutor until after word of McKay’s visits became public knowledge in early November, Commander Aaron Clem told the Herald.

The charge would have likely been soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor, and had been transferred over to the city prosecutor, who could have asked for an independent review.

Eisinger said if he had received the police report, he would have asked for a special prosecutor. After news of the interview became public, Eisinger asked for Pierce County prosecutors to handle the investigation.

An email chain between March 2-16 shows discussion from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Kennewick police about general illicit massage parlor issues, but there is no mention of McKay’s involvement.

Week of March 20

Chief Guerrero was advised that detectives were coordinating a meeting with Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Laurel Holland, who has a dual appointment with U.S. Attorney’s office with a focus on sex crimes against children.

Mosley also had a follow up discussion with Guerrero about the investigation and further comments by McKay about additional information he had on suspected illicit businesses.

March 23

Guerrero met with Eisinger following an unrelated regional Special Investigations Unit meeting to ensure he was aware that his deputy prosecutor was working with detectives.

March 28

After a city council workshop, McKay approached Guerrero and mentioned “finding another location.”

“(McKay) said this was something we needed to stop. I told him I knew our detectives were meeting with the PA’s Office and our city attorney’s office was working on changing the (city ordinances) to address the massage parlors. I again told Mayor McKay it was in his best interest to discontinue going and to let us work on the problem,” Guerrero wrote.

March 31

Eisinger called Guerrero after receiving a text from McKay and speaking to him. He told Guerrero he believed he had a conflict of interest politically and did not want his office involved in the investigation.

Guerrero said he asked Eisinger who the information should be referred to and was told Holland had an upcoming meeting with federal prosecutors and would recommend sending it to them.

Eisinger also sent an email detailing the conversation with McKay, which Guerrero added to the investigative file.

Kennewick City Hall at 210 W. Sixth Ave. in downtown Kennewick.

April 4

During the April 4 council meeting McKay brought up that he supported Eisinger in the 2022 prosecutor race because, “He would not prosecute you if you had to do something to protect yourself, your family or your business. As long as you do it within the law, Eric said he would not prosecute,” according to Mosley’s notes about the meeting.

She reported that McKay continued saying he had already had to do that at his business, and when “you state you have a gun, the police department shows up quickly.” This is likely a reference to a past incident in which McKay had made public comments about how he held suspected burglars at gunpoint after they broke into his storage business.

April 10

Guerrero, Mosley and Legard meet with City Attorney Lisa Beaton for an update on the case. They are told the information about McKay’s involvement will go to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as a federal case and they will determine whether to do an investigation and follow up.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told the Herald they had no record of receiving information about McKay or the case being referred beyond Holland being involved in a conversation concerning illicit massage parlors in general.

April 19

Legard provides Mosley information about his conversation with McKay while she was out of the office for a week.

McKay stopped by Legard’s office before a council meeting and asked about the status of the city code changes relating to massage parlors. Legard told Mosley he did not engage in McKay’s attempt to discuss his knowledge of illicit parlors, and let him know the city attorney would soon be sending her suggestions to the council.

April 20

McKay votes to simplify the Kennewick council’s ethics policy. The previous policy required that an outside attorney review all ethics complaints made about a council member. The new policy said council members on the ethics committee would first talk privately with the council member about the complaint.

If the problem cannot be resolved, the full council will discuss it at a closed meeting.

If the complaint is still not resolved, it kicks off a two week “cooling off” period before a formal complaint can be filed by at least two members who want to pursue further action.

The complaint then would be discussed at the next regular council meeting in a closed session. The accused member can request the hearing be open to the public. Any sanctions against the council member would require a council vote.

Kennewick City Hall

April 25

McKay was scheduled to be on a family trip to Amsterdam, but showed up to the council workshop. He asked before the meeting if the city was going to do some code changes to put some pressure on illegitimate massage parlors and was told the city is working on it.

McKay said they needed to do it right away and proceeded to tell Mosley and Mayor Pro Tem Gretl Crawford about the massage parlors and sexual services.

He told them about one instance when a woman at one business came out in a robe and when he asked how much, she opened her robe, took his hand and put it on her breast and said to come to the back with her. That incident was also mentioned in his March interview with detectives.

“I said I was aware there are businesses and I wouldn’t step foot in those businesses,” Mosley wrote. “Gretl said she would suggest he shouldn’t be talking about this. We talked about this being human trafficking. He said he walks in and asks, ‘Happy Endings(?)‘ One massage place that he is still going to does only massages and does a good massage.”

April 26

McKay called Eisinger to talk about an unrelated case. Eisinger said in emails released to the Herald that he stopped McKay when he tried to change the subject to suspected illicit massage parlors.

May

The city’s public records officer mentions to Mosley that McKay stopped by to discuss something with her and then began talking about massage parlors. The clerk said he also told her about the woman in the robe.

May 16

A series of massage parlors were inspected by the Department of Health. Kennewick police and Mirror Ministries, a nonprofit that helps human trafficking survivors, also took part.

Fragrant Oil Spa was at 5009 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick before it closed.

Six massage businesses were shut down because of problems with their licenses, and four of those businesses were suspected to be involved in sex trafficking, but no charges have been filed.

Four of the nine women found at the businesses accepted help from Mirror Ministries.

Kennewick Police Commander Aaron Clem later told the Herald that information from McKay and others led them to participate in the health department’s investigation.

Joy Spa in Kennewick was recently shut down over allegations of violating license requirements, but no evidence that sexual services were being sold was found.

June 13

Assistant City Attorney Laurencio Sanguino gave the council a rundown on proposed new massage parlor ordinances, which involved limiting business hours and placing stricter emphasis on licensing. They also committed to having the police department conduct regular inspections, which have since shut down two businesses.

On June 20, the Kennewick City Council approves new ordinances meant to crack down on illicit massage parlors, starting on Sept. 1. McKay votes to approve the changes.

July 27

A customer service employee at city hall came into a meeting with Mosley and Evelyn Lusignan and said the mayor was there with two people and needed to talk with Lusignan, the city’s spokesperson, about a massage parlor business license.

Lusignan and Mosley followed. McKay was with a man and a woman who said there was confusion regarding ownership of two massage parlors, which showed her as the owner of both and caused issues for her at the one shop she actually owned. While Lusignan was talking with the woman, McKay pulled Mosley aside, she said.

“When he got into my office I asked, ‘What is going on?’ He said that this women gives the best massages and there is no ‘hanky panky going on’ at this business. He also said up at the counter that he was there because she gives the best massages.”

Oct. 30

The police department’s investigative reports involving McKay are declared to no longer have evidentiary or intelligence value, making it a public record that can be available for release if requested.

Mosley spoke notified council members John Trumbo, Chuck Torelli and Crawford that needed to meet about an important topic.

Around 10 p.m., the city receives it’s first public records request about the massage parlor issue from former Mayor Don Britain, according to Mosley’s notes.

Nov. 1

The public records clerk told Mosley she had received a request about massage parlors and any communication, discussion, investigation or involvement from council members.

Mosley met with Crawford, Torelli and Trumbo later in the day to make them aware of what would become public record, including the video of McKay’s interview with detectives.

Nov. 2

The city attorney, police chief and city manager met with three other council members, Jim Millbauer, Brad Beauchamp and Loren Anderson, to review the information that would become public information.

Nov. 3

Council members Crawford and Trumbo met with McKay as the first step in the council’s new ethics complaint process.

Nov. 6

The city manager and city attorney met with Trumbo and Crawford after Trumbo learned that McKay had hired an attorney and did not intend to resign.

McKay later stopped by city hall and told Mosley he had hired a lawyer and asked that she schedule an closed-door executive session for the meeting the next evening, which she had already done. The agenda listed the session as a meeting “to receive and evaluate complaints or charges brought against a public officer or employee.”

McKay and his attorney reviewed the video of the interview with the city attorney and the police chief.

Nov. 7

City department heads are notified at 9 a.m. during a staff meeting that information may become public regarding the mayor.

Portrait of former Mayor Bill McKay from the City of Kennewick website.

He resigned at noon with a letter.

The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and Crawford read McKay’s resignation into record. He gave no reason for stepping down with two years left in his term. McKay did not attend the meeting. A news release about his resignation is sent out after the meeting.

In the following days McKay is informed by the city that the information, including the video of his interview with detectives, would be released.

The Herald reached McKay twice by phone, the day before the release of the records and the day of, and he declined to comment both times.

The Herald submitted additional records request, and were provided with Mosley and Guerrero’s timeline of interactions.

More records are expected to be released early next year.