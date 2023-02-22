TIMELINE: Here are key moments in the tragic murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales

On Wednesday, Gwinnett County police announced that a 22-year-old ex-Doraville police officer has been charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl.

Susana Morales vanished on a walk to her home last year. Her remains were found nearly 20 miles away earlier this month.

The ex-officer, Miles Bryant, was charged Wednesday with murder after he was initially charged with concealing a death.

Here’s a timeline of events police say led to Morales’ death and Bryant’s subsequent arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

JULY 26, 2022:

6 p.m.: Susana Morales leaves her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross, walking to a friend’s house nearby.

9:40 p.m.: Morales texts her mother to let her know that she’s walking home from Windscape Village.

It’s the same apartment complex in Norcross where Bryant lives. His unit overlooks the Morales’ family’s home. Police have said they do not believe Morales and Bryant had a prior relationship.

10 p.m.: Morales has still not returned home.

10:07 p.m. - 10:21 p.m.: A location app shows she is walking on Singleton Road.

10:21 p.m. - 10:26 p.m.: Morales’ phone indicates that her last known location was Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

RELATED STORIES

10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.: Detectives believe Morales encountered Bryant and possibly got into his vehicle.

10 p.m. July 26 - 2 a.m. July 27: Detectives believe Morales was killed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JULY 27, 2022

9 a.m.: Morales’ parents report her missing to police.

11 a.m.: Bryant reports his gun being stolen.

Story continues

OCT. 2, 2022: Bryant responds to a report of a missing child but waits three days to finish the report, according to personnel records. Bryant is written up.

DEC. 11, 2022: A former friend of Bryant’s files a police report claiming that he has been showing up uninvited at her apartment repeatedly for nearly a year. The case is never assigned.

FEB 6. 2023: Morales’ remains are found in a wooded area off of Highway 316 on the Gwinnett/Barrow county line.

Police find a gun near the remains. They determine that it is registered to Bryant.

FEB. 13, 2023: Gwinnett County arrest Bryant for concealing a death and false report of a crime.

FEB. 22, 2023: Bryant is charged with felony murder and kidnapping.



