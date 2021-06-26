Timeline of a killer

Jun. 25—This is what we know based on police records released to the public and other published accounts

* Sometime before 9:58 a.m. Friday, Oen Evan Nicholson murdered his father, 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson at an RV the elder Nicholson owned at the RV park at The Mill Casino. Police have not indicated how Charles Nicholson died, but Oen Nicholson has been charged with murder in his death.

Charles Nicholson was a well-known dentist in California for may years. His last-known address was in Encinitas, California. Charles Nicholson also had an address on Newmark Street in North Bend as recently as February 2021. The address is linked to a mailbox only.

* After killing his father, Oen Nicholson took his dad's pickup truck, a 2019 Dodge 3500. At approximately 9:58 a.m., as he was leaving the RV park at a high rate of speed, Oen Nicholson hit Anthony Oyster, 74, and his wife, Linda Oyster, 73. The Oysters were staying at the RV park and were struck while walking to the casino. Anthony Oyster died at the scene and Linda Oyster was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital. She was later transferred to River Bend Hospital in Springfield, where at last report, she was in critical condition.

At least two callers reported the incident by calling 9-1-1 at 9:58 a.m.

* After hitting the Oysters, Oen Nicholson drove approximately a mile to the Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary in North Bend. Photos released from the scene show Nicholson exiting the vehicle and walking directly into the store. As he approached the front door, he pulled out a gun, which he used to kill Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay. A 9-1-1 caller reported the shooting at 10:01 a.m.

* After shooting Davidson, Nicholson fled in the pickup truck, driving to Big 5 Sporting Goods in the Pony Village Mall. At the store, he purchased ammunition and left. Photos from the transaction have been released.

* After leaving the mall, Nicholson appears to have headed north on Highway 101, passing through Douglas County and into Lane County. Shortly after noon, the Dodge 3500 pickup Nicholson was driving was wrecked and set on fire on Highway 126 near mile marker 39 near the town of Noti. A witness reported seeing Nicholson get out of the truck with a gun and walk into the woods.

After the wreck, the Lane County Sheriff's Office closed down Highway 126 and conducted a manhunt for more than five hours without finding Nicholson.

* At around 12:30 p.m., Laura Johnson took a lunch break from her job in Springfield, approximately 28 miles from Noti. Johnson left without incident, purchased her lunch and returned to the same parking space. When she returned, Nicholson approached her with a gun and demanded she drive him north. Johnson complied and drove Nicholson from Springfield to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a distance of about 2,173 miles.

* At around 7:25 a.m. Sunday, 5:25 a.m. in Oregon, Nicholson turned himself in to police in Milwaukee. District Attorney Paul Frasier said Milwaukee police called North Bend police at 6:05 a.m. to report Nicholson was in custody. Press reports quote Johnson with saying she talked Nicholson into surrendering. Johnson flew back to Oregon on Sunday where she was reunited with her family. Her dad posted on Facebook saying hearing she was safe was the best Father's Day present ever.

* During a press briefing Sunday morning, Frasier announced Oen Nicholson was being charged with 10 counts in Coos County. The charges include six counts of first-degree murder. Frasier said authorities are not saying Nicholson killed six people, but explained the charging rules require the six charges. Nicholson is also facing one charge of attempted murder, one charge of assault and two charges of failure to perform duties as a driver resulting in injury. A judge assessed a bond of $7 million. Frasier said he was working to extradite Nicholson from Wisconsin back to Coos County. Lane County has announced additional charges related to the kidnapping of Johnson will be filed there.