Timeline: What led up to the death of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink?

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink died early Friday when his patrol car was hit on Interstate 95 by a semitrailer truck. He had been chasing a reckless driver. Here's what happened leading up to that crash:

2:40 a.m. Friday: St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy sees a white Kia traveling recklessly on west Midway Road; vehicle was traveling twice the legal speed limit; deputy tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off and a pursuit began.

2:48 a.m.: Fink identified the same vehicle traveling recklessly; Fink also tried to stop the vehicle and it kept going; Kia entered southbound lanes of Interstate 95; driver made a U-turn on I-95 and Fink also made a U-turn; both then were traveling north in the southbound lanes

2:57 a.m.: Fink's patrol car was hit by a semitrailer and Fink was critically injured; he was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

3:29 a.m.: Dave Kerner, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, was notified by Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary Howze II of Fink's imminent death.

8:06 a.m.: Suspect Fink was chasing was apprehended following a manhunt that lasted more than four hours

