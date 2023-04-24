Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Reportedly Just Got Married





The ‘White Lotus’ actor is reportedly married to the celebrity hairstylist!

Despite fighting against labeling himself and keeping a low profile for most of his career, The White Lotus and You actor Lukas Gage fell in love with celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, started a relationship with him, and is now reportedly married!

To celebrate Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s nuptials, here’s a timeline of their exciting relationship!

February 21 – Dating Rumors

Rumors about Appleton and Gage dating first came to the surface when the pair traveled together to Mexico and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Following the sharing of those pictures, multiple publications heard from sources that the actor and the celebrity hairstylist were, indeed, dating – but no confirmation came from them at first.

March 8 – Red Carpet Debut

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

On March 8, Gage and Appleton made their red-carpet debut at a Vanity Fair party. This was their first official public outing as a pair, but there was still no confirmation whatsoever that they were actually dating.

March 10 – Gage Expressed Dislike Over Appleton Dating Rumors

lukas gage on Instagram: "Thank you @nytimes and @amspen for the great article and the hot pics - @ryanpfluger @sydneylopez @mirachai i only want to be called “a ragged ocean breeze “ for the rest of my life @amspen"

Gage slightly pushed back on the ongoing speculation that he was dating Appleton during an interview published on March 9. When asked about this rumored new relationship, Gage responded:

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

March 15 – Appleton Confirms He’s Dating & In Love With Gage

\u201cHere's to love! \ud83d\udc9b Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage.\u201d — The Drew Barrymore Show (@The Drew Barrymore Show) 1678905729

“Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage.”

On March 15, Appleton confirmed he was dating Gage during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the celebrity hairstylist makes recurring appearances. Appleton said the following about Gage:

“I’m very happy, very much in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing. And I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”

March 23 – The Couple Goes Instagram Official

Chris Appleton on Instagram: "Apple of my eye"

An Instagram post making their relationship absolutely official was shared by Appleton on March 23. In the post, the celebrity hairstylist shared a carousel of pictures of them as a couple and called Gage “the apple of my eye.”

In the comments section, Gage responded to the post with several comments such as “Forget the apple, you [are] the whole orchard,” “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and “bake me into a pie.”

March 27 – Gage Confirms He’s In Love With Appleton

Lukas Gage talks Season 4 of ‘You,’ ‘White Lotus’

While promoting the fourth season of Netflix’s You in an interview with The Today Show on March 27, the time finally came for Gage himself to express his feelings toward Appleton.

“I feel very happy, very lucky, and very much in love,” the actor said. He then added, “He’s a good-looking man. There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Later, Gage also made a humorous reference to Appleton’s job: “I think this mane needed to be tamed. I needed to be tamed. We have fun together. We go on adventures. He’s the best.”

April 5 – Gage and Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Getty Images

Sources confirmed to multiple publications that Gage and Appleton are reportedly engaged as of April 5. These insiders claim that the actor and the celebrity hairstylist got a secret engagement, noting: “They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged. They got engaged before they even had rings, and then went to pick them out together.”

The sources also claimed that Gage and Appleton’s “friends think they are a great couple. Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

April 24 — Gage and Appleton Are Reportedly Married

Instagram (@kimkardashian)

According to a report from Page Six, the two tied the knot during a secret wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Vegas. One of the guests at this reportedly super-secret affair was none other than Kim Kardashian, who Appleton has been styling hair for for years.