Here’s a timeline of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine and the hunt for gunman Robert Card

Eighteen people were killed and thirteen others were injured in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, Maine las week. The violent attack prompted a two-day manhunt across the region as local, state and federal law enforcement officials searched for gunman.

Authorities identified Robert Card as the shooter, who was found dead Friday evening from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found near the Androscoggin River in the Maine community of Lisbon Falls, 10 miles from Lewiston.

Card, 40, was a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, law enforcement officials said. Before he was found dead, authorities had obtained an arrest warrant on multiple murder charges against him in connection to the shootings.

Lewiston shootings: What we know about Robert Card

On Thursday Maine State Police released the definitive timeline of how the shooting and manhunt unfolded.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25: SHOOTINGS OCCUR

Oct. 25, 6:56 p.m. - Lewiston and Auburn Communication Centers begin receiving reports of an active shooter at Just-in-Time Recreation Center, a bowling alley in Lewiston.

Oct. 25, 7:08 P.M. - Lewiston and Auburn Communication Centers begin receiving reports of an active shooter at Schemengees Bar & Grille, in Lewiston.

Oct. 25, 7:10 p.m. - 7:13 p.m. - State officers arrived at 7:10 p.m. and the first officers with Lewiston police arrived at 7:13 p.m.

Oct. 25, 7:20 p.m. - Maine State Police Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) was contacted for deployment to Lewiston

Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. - Due to the magnitude of the incident, New England State Police Administrators Compact (NESPAC) resources including Tactical, Airwing, investigative resources, and Dive Team components are placed on standby to be utilized and requested as needed.

Oct. 25, 8:07 p.m. - Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC) personnel were activated to go to the office for an intelligence and information gathering.

Oct. 25, 8:11 p.m. - Communications Centers begin to receive reports of an active shooter at the Walmart Distribution Center in Lewiston. The area is searched and its determined to be an unfounded report.

Oct. 25, 8:20 p.m. - A large contingent of Officers and Tactical Teams stage at the Colisee arena. IMAT begins the process of organizing who is at the location for assignments.

Oct. 25, 8:35 p.m. - Activity for the Tactical Teams begins to be tracked and logged.

Oct. 25, 9:00 p.m. - Tactical Teams and Crisis Negotiation Teams are assigned to the CP for briefings.

Oct. 25, 9:20 p.m. - Robert Card is identified as a suspect for the shootings. Responders are provided information for Card’s vehicle, including a registration number.

Oct. 25, 9:30 p.m. - Investigators arrive at Just in Time bowling alley for a walk through.

Oct. 25, 9:34 p.m. - A New Hampshire State Police helicopter is available and overhead in Lewiston. The MSP Tactical Team begins to form a plan to contain Card’s residence.

Oct. 25, 10:01 p.m. - Tactical Teams respond to Card’s residence in Bowdoin and establish a perimeter.

Oct. 25, 10:08 p.m. - Information was received that Card’s vehicle is located at the Lisbon boat launch near Frost Hill Road.

Oct. 25, 10:13 p.m. - MIAC disseminated a bulletin to all New England states identifying Robert Card as a suspect.

Oct. 25, 10:23 p.m. - Tactical Team assets arrive at the boat launch. Tactical Teams discovered 30 to 40 police officers surrounding the suspect’s car. The parking lot was full of police cruisers.

Oct. 25, 10:37 p.m. - Tactical Teams clear the vehicle. Card was not inside, and a rifle and magazines are observed.

Oct. 25, 10:44 p.m. - Information from a helicopter is reported that they have a heat signature north of the suspect’s vehicle along a trail, which after investigation determined to be a false positive. The trail and surrounding area was searched by Tactical Teams.

Oct. 25, 10:52 p.m. - Tactical Teams receive information from Lisbon Police Department that a loud noise was heard inside the closed business, Springworks Farm. This business was located about 1 mile from the boat launch. A bathroom was discovered in the building, locked from the inside, and it was thought that the suspect was inside. Tactical Teams depart and travel to Springworks Farm.

Oct. 25, 10:55 p.m. - MIAC disseminates an updated bulletin to all New England states with information of additional vehicles registered to Card and that the vehicle in the original bulletin had been located.

Oct. 25, 10:58 p.m. - Tactical Teams arrive at Springworks Farm.

Oct. 25, 11:00 p.m. - Lewiston Police Department identifies Lewiston High School as the Command Post.

Oct. 25, 11:06 p.m. - Tactical Teams take over the boat launch security.

Oct. 25, 11:15 p.m. - MIAC makes notification to all Fusion Centers nationwide of the incident.

Oct. 25, 11:20 p.m. - A family assistance center was established in Auburn.

Oct. 25, 11:30 p.m. - MSP IMAT begins establishing the Command Post at Lewiston High School.

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A sign advises residents to stay home, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, following a mass shooting at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue to search for the suspect. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ( Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified gunman points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo released by the Lewiston, Maine, Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, shows a vehicle police are seeking information on in connection to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine. (Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers carry rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People depart an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center, past a member of security, behind right, during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School in Auburn, Maine, after shootings Wednesday at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

Law enforcement gather outside Schemengee's Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shooting at the bar. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement officers carry rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A member of security, center right, stands at an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A sign signals the public to shelter in place during an active shooter situation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

A police officer walks along a rural road during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: The side of Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials investigate outside the Schemengees Bar and Grille on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Three vehicles transport the victims killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Maine Governor Janet Mills speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Jodie Cohen, Special Agent in charge of the FBI's Boston branch, gives an update during a press conference about the mass shooting on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations on Wednesday night. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26: MANHUNT BEGINS FOR ROBERT CARD

Oct. 26, 12:01 a.m. - Law enforcement began notification of families of victims whose positive identification has been determined.

Oct. 26, 12:10 a.m. - Information received that Card’s phone may be at his residence in Bowdoin. Tactical Teams respond.

Oct. 26, 12:13 a.m. - The Springworks Farm is cleared, Card was not located.

Oct. 26, 12:29 a.m. - Tactical Teams travel to Lisbon High School and stage in the parking lot.

Oct. 26, 12:43 a.m. - Tactical Teams are deployed to a residence in Lisbon where police had information that Card’s ex-girlfriend was believed to live. Police had concerns that Card might go to her residence.

Oct. 26, 12:49 a.m. - The Tactical Teams arrive in Lisbon.

Oct. 26, 1:02 a.m. - Tactical Teams clear from Lisbon, and it is discovered that the ex-girlfriend was in Auburn.

Oct. 26, 1:10 a.m. - The Tactical Teams are dispatched to a residence in Lisbon, after receiving information that a family member owns a property. Card is not located at the residence.

Oct. 26, 1:15 a.m. - Tactical Teams return to their staging location at Lisbon High School.

Oct. 26, 2:00 a.m. - Evidence Response Technicians (ERT) arrived on scene to process the bowling alley crime scene.

Oct. 26, 3:00 a.m. - Tactical Team Commanders begins to make a schedule for coverage for the upcoming day shift and plan operations.

Oct. 26, 3:33 a.m. - Auburn Police Department request that First Fleet school buses in Auburn be cleared.

Oct. 26, 3:50 a.m. - A request is made to secure two residences in Bowdoin. Tactical Teams are dispatched to secure these areas.

Oct. 26, 6:00 a.m. - IMAT creates a plan for resources, physical assets, and logistics throughout the duration of the investigation.

Oct. 26, 6:40 a.m. - Lewiston PD and Major Crimes Units locate Card’s ex-girlfriend in Auburn.

Oct. 26, 7:00 a.m. - Victims from both shooting locations start being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Augusta.

Oct. 26, 8:00 a.m. - Criminal Intelligence Analysts from the MIAC are assigned to assist detectives and investigators with research and tips and leads. The IMAT Logistics Unit continues the plan for lodging throughout the duration of the investigation. The following tactical details are assigned at the morning briefing: serve a search warrant at a residence in Bowdoin, search the woods north of the boat landing with K-9s, investigate intel related to a tip at a residence in Monmouth.

Oct. 26, 12:30 p.m. - Morning missions are completed, and the following afternoon details are assigned: search of Maine Recycling (main building), clear a residence in Brunswick, search the trail to the south of the boat launch, conduct a consent search of a residence in Brunswick.

Law enforcement search a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A police officer keeps watch during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement detain a man and woman during a manhunt for the suspect of this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Durham, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed at least 18 people in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A couple walks by a banner that was put up in response to this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Agentes se reúnen en el estacionamiento de una escuela en la búsqueda de Robert Card, un reservista del ejército al que las autoridades acusan de matar a tiros a 18 personas, en Lewiston, Maine, el viernes 27 de octubre de 2023. (AP Foto/Matt Rourke)

Law enforcement personnel are staged in a school parking lot as a manhunt continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Shocked and fearful Maine residents are keeping to their homes for a second night as hundreds of police and FBI agents search intently for Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist authorities say fatally shot several people at a bowling alley and a bar. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The streets remain quiet in this view looking towards Lewiston, Maine, from the neighboring city of Auburn, as a lockdown remains in effect following this week's deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 26, 2023. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed several people in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at Schemengees Bar ^ Grille, where one of two mass shootings took place on October 27, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine.

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers depart a scene in an armored vehicle after investigating a location, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers hold rifles while investigating a scene, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Police officers stop to question a driver at a roadblock, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine, during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A law enforcement officer blocks a road in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, during a manhunt for the suspect of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A law enforcement officer blocks a road in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 during a manhunt for the suspect of Lewiston, Maine mass shootings. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Law enforcement officials remain on scene Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2023, at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling center and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, after a mass shooting Wednesday night. Authorities have launched a multistate search on land and water for a U.S. Army reservist who they say fatally shot multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Maine. (Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP)

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks with members of the media in the aftermath of a mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills faces reporters Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, during a news conference at Lewiston City Hall, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Maine State Police Col. William Ross faces reporters, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, during a news conference at Lewiston City Hall, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jess Paquette expresses her support for her city in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings at a restaurant and bowling alley, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue their manhunt for the suspect. Authorities urged residents to lock themselves in their homes and schools announced closures on Thursday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A helicopter searches near Lisbon Street on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, as a manhunt continues for a mass shooter. Officials say multiple people have died and others were injured, after a man opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

A law enforcement officer, left, carries a rifle near a passer-by, right, outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Miia Zellner, an art teacher from Turner, Maine, attaches a heart cut-out with a message of positivity to a tree in downtown Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Zellner wanted to show her love and support for the community in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Police officers speak with a motorist at a roadblock, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine, during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: The side of Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Jodie Cohen, Special Agent in charge of the FBI's Boston branch, gives an update during a press conference about the mass shooting on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations on Wednesday night. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: A police officer blocks access to the road to Sparetime Recreation on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials investigate outside the Schemengees Bar and Grille on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card, who killed over 15 people in two separate shootings. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Three vehicles transport bodies from Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The site is one of Wednesday's two mass shootings in the city. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A police officer walks along a rural road during a manhunt for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shootings, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. The shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley in nearby Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement gather outside Schemengee's Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shooting at the bar. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement officers carry rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Three vehicles transport bodies from Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A body is wheeled out on a stretcher at Schemengees Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The restaurant was the site of one of the two mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A sign advises residents to stay home, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, following a mass shooting at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Police continue to search for the suspect. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Law enforcement officials investigate outside the Schemengees Bar and Grille on October 26, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect in the mass shooting, Robert Card.

Law enforcement officers carry rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement gather outside Schemengee's Bar and Grille, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect of Wednesday's mass shooting at the bar. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A sign signals the public to shelter in place during an active shooter situation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

A man with a gun walks on the street after shoot civil in Maine, United States on October 26, 2023. At least 16 people were killed in shootings at multiple locations in the US state of Maine late Wednesday, according to a report. Maine State Police had issued a warning about an 'active shooter' incident in the city of Lewiston.

People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Stretchers are lined up outside the emergency room at Central Maine Medical Center following shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School in Auburn, Maine, after shootings Wednesday at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A passer-by walks past law enforcement officers carring rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Law enforcement officers carry rifles outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A member of security, center right, stands at an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ( Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

People depart an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center, past a member of security, behind right, during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

This photo released by the Lewiston, Maine, Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, shows a vehicle police are seeking information on in connection to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine. (Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

This photo released by the Lewiston Maine Police Department shows Robert Card, who police have identified as a person of interest in connection to mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ( Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities released photos of the suspected shooter in Lewiston, Maine.

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27: MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR ROBERT CARD

Oct. 27, 2:45 a.m. - Tactical Teams conducted surveillance of a gravel pit in Lisbon. Believed to be a location Card could have been hiding. Determined to be false lead.

Oct. 27, 2:45 a.m. - Worked intel related to a tip that the suspect may be hiding in an apartment in Lewiston, which was investigated and deemed unfounded.

Oct. 27, 3:00 a.m. - Maine Forestry begins working on overhead Geographic Information Systems (GIS) as related to capabilities and mapping.

Oct. 27, 6:40 a.m. - A suspicious male was reported walking on Ferry Rd in Lisbon. Lisbon PD investigated.

Oct. 27, 8:00 a.m. - Search a shooting pit/range on Lisbon Street in Lisbon Falls, Search a vacant house lot in Bowdoin, Grid search Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant crime scene, Grid search Just in Time Recreation/Bowling Alley crime scene, Area around Brookfield Power Dam in Brunswick was searched, deconflicted with police department – Brunswick Police Department contacted, Follow-up on surveillance video footage from the vacant house lot in Bowdoin.

Oct. 27, 8:00 a.m. - MSP and Maine Warden Service underwater recovery teams were assigned to scan and dive the river near the boat launch.

Oct. 27, 8:00 a.m. - Sweep of riverbank for evidence was assigned to the Maine Warden Service.

Oct. 27, 12:19 p.m. - A 911 hang up call was received from Card’s mother’s residence. Tactical Teams and assets were deployed, and it was unfounded.

Oct. 27, 12:51 p.m. - Report of a male running in the woods on Cobbossee Road in Monmouth which was determined not to be credible.

Oct. 27, 2:00 p.m. - Tactical Teams cleared hunting blinds on Quarry Road in Bowdoin.

Oct. 27, 2:30 p.m. - Colonel Ross holds a virtual meeting with area Chiefs briefing them on the investigation.

Oct. 27, 4:29 p.m. - Colonel Ross makes NESPAC request for Dive and Underwater Recovery Teams and assets from New England States and New York.

Oct. 27, 6:26 p.m. - Tactical Teams take over security at two residences in Bowdoin.

Oct. 27, 6:33 p.m. - A sighting was reported on an ATV trail and Tactical Teams were assigned and it was determined to be unfounded.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27: AUTHORITIES FIND BODY OF ROBERT CARD

Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m. - Tactical Teams searching Maine Recycling overflow and discover the body what is believed to be Robert Card deceased.

Oct. 27, 7:48 p.m. - Command post is advised of the discovery and investigators work to positively identify the body of Robert Card.

Oct. 27, 8:07 p.m. - Notification was made to Lewiston Police Chief St. Pierre regarding the discovery.

Oct. 27, 8:10 p.m. - Notification was made to the Attorney General’s Office.

Oct. 27, 8:10 p.m. - Notification was made to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and approval was given for public release/dissemination of the identification based on photograph comparison.

Oct. 27, 10:10 p.m. - Notification was made to Robert Card’s family regarding his discovery and identification. The families of the victims are also notified of the discovery and identification.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: MANHUNT CONCLUDED FOR ROBERT CARD; INVESTIGATION ON MOTIVE BEGINS

Oct. 28, 9:00 a.m. - Colonel Ross holds a virtual meeting with area Chiefs briefing them on the investigation.

Mourners comfort one another at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Sunday's vigil.

Mourners gather at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for a remembrance ceremony.

Mourners embrace at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for a remembrance ceremony.

Mourners embrace at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Sunday's vigil.

Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's U.S. senators, Susan Collins and Angus King sit together at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Sunday's vigil.

Mourners gather at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for a remembrance ceremony in Lewiston, Maine.

An overflow crowd watches a television screen as it broadcasts from inside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Sunday's vigil.

An overflow crowd watches a television screen as it broadcasts from inside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

An overflow crowd watches a television screen as it broadcasts from inside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Crowds gathered outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul to watch television screens broadcasting Sunday's vigil in Lewiston.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive but have increasingly focused on the mental health of Card, who was a firearms instructor.

Authorities said this week that Card’s family had brought their concerns about his deteriorating mental health to the local sheriff five months before the deadly rampage. Card had also undergone a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at a training facility last summer.

Several thousand people attended vigils for the victims over the weekend, and residents started returning to work and school on Monday after stay-at-home orders were lifted.

Biden was alerted about the shooting as he hosted a White House state dinner honoring the bonds between the United States and Australia. He later stepped out of the event to speak by telephone with Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state’s representatives in Congress.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maine on Friday to pay their respects to the victims, meet with first responders and others and will “grieve with families and community members,” the White House said in a statement.

LEARN MORE ABOUT VICTIMS:

A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims

‘It rips you apart’: Dad of man killed in Lewiston mass shootings says son tried to stop the gunman

Here’s how you can help the victims of the Lewiston mass shootings

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW