Timeline: Neighbors reported aggressive dogs dozens of times before, after Prosser attack

For several years residents in an area near Prosser on Old Inland Empire Highway have been terrorized by a group of aggressive pit bulls.

Public records obtained by the Tri-City Herald show that code enforcement and sheriff’s deputies contacted the owners dozens of times since 2019, including four times in the two weeks before Christin Gregerson and her then 15-year-old son Hunter were mauled by seven pit bulls in their front yard.

Even after that attack neighbors continued to be chased and animals attacked.

Benton County settled a claim this month with the Gregerson family for $1.6 million. But despite the settlement, records show there were still aggressive dogs on the property.

This timeline of events was drawn from court documents, code enforcement call information, police reports, written statements submitted by neighbors as part of the claim, as well as the Gregersons’ claim showing that law enforcement officers were long aware of the danger of the dogs.

The neighbors names are not included out of their concern for potential retaliation.

Law enforcement and code enforcement have been called out to an Old Inland Empire Highway home dozens of times over the past four years for aggressive dogs, suspected puppy mills, junk, debris and stolen cars and trailers.

Oct. 7, 2019

A caller reports a possible puppy mill and suspected drug activity on a property owned by Donna Ziegler on the Old Inland Empire Highway outside Prosser in Benton County.

When officers arrive they count about two dozen dogs outside the house. Attorneys for the Gregersons, who live in the neighborhood and are attacked by seven dogs in 2022, claim that was the start of a pattern of the county “kicking the can down the road.”

A man on the property named Brandon Turner tells officers the puppies are not being raised to be sold, and no county action is taken.

Jan. 14, 2020

A caller complains about animal hoarding of 40 dogs plus some cats at the property, saying that the animals were fighting each other constantly.

Code enforcement officials note they are “aware of the issue” and again speak to Turner, according to documents from the complaint.

A warning violation is issued to Ziegler, telling her she has until Feb. 3 to get down to the legally allowable limit of four dogs or she will be charged with a misdemeanor.

A pit bull is seen after a group of the three of the dogs charged a neighbor. They had previously been declared dangerous after neighbors were mauled. This dog was taken by Benton County Animal Control because it had jumped a fence and got stuck. The other two were allegedly hidden by the owners, leading to a search warrant.

Jan. 28, 2020

A caller reports 40 to 50 dogs on the property, claiming there were so many dogs they were starting to eat the puppies.

Gregerson’s attorney said public records show no investigation into the claims of dogs being hoarded or puppies harmed. No official search of the property or count of the dogs was conducted.

Feb. 3, 2020

Deadline to remove all but four dogs passes. No citation appears to have been issued.

Aug. 17-18, 2020

The animal crimes division at the Humane Society files another complaint about 52 dogs living on Ziegler’s property.

The dogs are reportedly being kept in an unventilated garage and in the house in unsanitary conditions.

Ziegler is contacted for a welfare check and told law enforcement that a vet tech was helping her with the dogs and that “Eric from Seattle will be taking the dogs soon.”

She also claims Benton County’s animal control officers and its animal shelter in Kennewick refuses to take the dogs. They were told that a person who had been living in one of many rundown RVs on the property had slipped on some feces and broken their ankle.

Ziegler refuses to let deputies search the property. No search warrant is obtained to search.

A broken down car and piles of tires are seen in this photo of a property at the center of dozens of 911 and code enforcement calls in Benton County.

Aug. 21, 2020

Deputies return and write Ziegler a citation in connection to the Humane Society complaint. She agrees to surrender 20 dogs and six cats, but there was no confirmation she is down to the limit of four dogs.

Her daughter Melanie Daniels and her daughter’s boyfriend Darrell Wynn help collect the animals being turned over. Daniels tells officers she was moving to the property to help her mother.

Photos of the dogs surrendered appear to show none were pit bulls. The animal control officer writes that they considered requesting a search warrant for the entire property, but do not.

In a supplemental report about the incident, the officer says Ziegler admitted to having more than 50 dogs. She also was given a verbal warning about the trash, abandoned vehicles and junk on the property.

Law enforcement and code enforcement have been called out to an Old Inland Empire Highway home dozens of times over the past four years for aggressive dogs, suspected puppy mills, debris and stolen cars and RVs.

May 10-13, 2021

Ziegler is given another code enforcement warning about broken-down vehicles, trash and junk after an anonymous complaint. She is given until June 1 to clean up the property.

June 2, 2021

County officials received their first call about an aggressive pack of dogs belonging to Wynn at his former Benton City address.

The caller says an five pit bulls running loose in a field charged at him but did not bite him. The neighbor said the dogs are also harassing livestock and he’s concerned they will attack the animals if people aren’t around to stop them.

When officers arrive they were surrounded by the dogs. One nips at an officer’s vest and they have to kick one away and use pepper spray it, according to the incident report. Wynn admits he has seven dogs, though evidence suggests there are likely more.

A deputy notes one of the dogs appears to still be nursing pups and that significant inbreeding is occurring.

Wynn tells deputies he and the dogs are moving in two days. He gave them Ziegler’s Old Inland Empire address for contacting him. Deputies told Wynn to fix his fence and he will be ticketed if they are called again.

The Gregersons’ attorneys believe they are the same aggressive dogs later responsible for multiple attacks and aggressive behavior in Prosser.

Three dogs are pictured after a 2022 late night call about the dogs trying to attack livestock.

June 17, 2021

Wynn is evicted from the Benton City home, according to attorneys.

Two days later, one of Ziegler’s neighbors in Prosser, referred to here as Neighbor #1, calls in the first complaint about “aggressive pit bulls” charging him on his property, according to the incident report.

He said he was concerned the dogs would attack his cattle or children. No documented investigation was done, according to attorneys.

The same week, callers complain again that nothing has been done about the trash and abandoned vehicles at Ziegler’s property and that it may be getting worse.

The concerns are confirmed by a code enforcement officer. Wynn tells the officer he was staying in an RV on the property and was told that is illegal under Benton County codes.

New trailers have been moved onto the property since the May visit. Ziegler was cited again but no action appears to be taken to check for new dogs.

July 9, 2021

A warning notice is sent to Ziegler about Wynn and another person illegally living in RVs.

Attorneys claim if code enforcement officials had taken action and forced the RVs to be vacated, Wynn and the pit bulls would have been gone from the property.

Oct. 18, 2021

Neighbor #4 complains that nine pit bulls are running loose, chasing her cats and horses. The deputy counts nine adult pit bulls plus puppies running in the Ziegler yard.

Wynn admits they are his dogs but the deputy says he’s uncooperative. Ziegler is sent another notice to remove the extra dogs by Nov. 5.

Wynn does not appear to have been ticketed at any point despite the initial warning in Benton City.

Dec. 2, 2021

Code enforcement follows up about the dogs and the RVs about a month after the deadline from the previous notice. He sees several dogs near a garage and when Wynn approaches him, about eight pit bulls run toward him barking.

Wynn claims some of the dogs will be leaving the property and he won’t keep more than four. He allegedly tells the officer, “The neighbors need to mind their own business and quit complaining.”

March 23, 2022

Less than two weeks before the Gregersons are attacked, Neighbor #5 says their cow is chased by Wynn’s pit bulls and in a panic breaks through a fence to get away from the dogs, runs into the road with the dogs in pursuit and is hit by a car and dies. The neighbor ends up being sued for $5,000 and had to pay the settlement.

A group of pit bulls are seen wandering down the road the day after they allegedly got loose and chased a cow into the roadway, where it was hit by a car and killed. Just days later seven of the pit bulls viciously attacked a mother and her son in their own yard.

March 26, 2022

A 911 caller says he was chased by pit bulls when he tried to visit a friend in the neighborhood. He had to jump into his car to get away.

Less than 20 minutes later, the same neighbors whose cow was chased and died, called authorities to report they had to fire warning shots to scare the dogs away from their other cows.

By the time deputies arrive, the dogs are back in the yard. Wynn admits they had gotten loose through an open gate.

A pit bull involved in an attack on neighbors was taken by Benton County Animal Control. Only three of the seven dogs involved in the attack were taken. The others continued to try and attack neighbors for more than a year, according to police reports.

April 4, 2022

Just four days before the Gregersons are attacked, a caller at 2 a.m. says the dogs are chasing and attacking Neighbor #4’s horses. Two pit bulls “aggressively challenged” the neighbor when she tried to intervene.

Wynn is outside searching for the dogs with a flashlight when deputies arrive. He says only two dogs were loose, despite the deputies saying they saw at least six dogs. The two dogs Wynn was still searching for were declared dangerous.

Three days later, a code enforcement officer is back to look at the property and plans to recommend prosecutors consider misdemeanor charges for the debris and garbage.

April 8, 2022

Christin Gregerson and her 15-year-old son Hunter are attacked in their yard by seven pit bulls.

Neighbor #3 is armed with a shovel and tries to help them but is also attacked by the dogs. In a separate attack that day, a small dog belonging to Neighbor #2’s daughter is killed by at least four to five dogs.

The deputies who declared the two dogs dangerous sees six dogs while they were out, but only three dogs, which were covered in blood as seen in photos included in legal filings’ were removed from the property after the attack.

That leave behind as many as four of the pit bulls involved in the attack on the property.

That day Neighbor #1 , who had first reported aggressive dogs there more than a year earlier, asks the county seize five more adult dogs and some puppies because he’s worried for the safety of his wife and children.

April 20, 2022

Wynn’s remaining dogs got out through an open gate and chase Neighbor 4’s horses and the neighbor’s dogs. The neighbor whose daughter’s dog was killed the day of the Gregersons attack shoots at the pit bulls, but misses.

Deputies can’t find anyone at the Wynn/Ziegler property and send a report to prosecutors for possible “dogs at large” charges.

A pit bull involved in an attack on neighbors was taken by Benton County Animal Control. The dog has significant scarification likely from fighting, according to attorneys for the family. Only three of the seven dogs involved in the attack were taken. The others continued to try and attack neighbors for more than a year, according to police reports.

July 26, 2022

Melanie Daniels, 50, dies of a suspected drug overdose, and law enforcement is called to the property.

Aug. 21, 2022

The Gregersons meet with Wynn’s defense lawyer and county representatives and tell them how difficult it is to continue living in the area with dangerous dogs still around.

Earlier that day, Hunter and Neighbor #3 , who intervened in the earlier attack, were nearly attacked again while looking for the neighbor’s small dog that had gotten out.

Wynn, 52, is arrested on a theft warrant that day, but the dogs were not seized. Another dangerous dog declaration was issued for one of the pit bulls. Photos of the dog show scars consistent with fighting.

Sept. 14, 2022

Neighbor #2, whose dog was killed the day of the Gregerson’s attack, told officers he now carries a .22 rifle when out in his orchard because of the previous attacks and numerous close calls with the dogs.

“That is what it came to for nearby neighbors…they had to act like they lived in the Old West and carry guns to protect themselves from these dogs because, for whatever reason, authorities seemed unwilling to enforce their own Animal Control laws,” the attorneys wrote.

One pit bulls runs at Neighbor #2 and his dogs, and he shot at the dog. The bullet grazed the dog, but was apparently still on Ziegler’s property. The deputy tells Neighbor #2 he could be charged for shooting the dog, but didn’t this time, noting, “He is just terrified due to previous incidents with the same dog.”

Oct. 18, 2022

The Gregerson family files two tort claims against Benton County. One for Hunter for $1 million and another for Christin for $2.5 million. If the county doesn’t settle the claims, the family can file a lawsuit.

Nov. 5, 2022

Neighbor #3 and his children are in their driveway checking the mailbox when three of the pit bulls run at him, barking. Because of previous close calls with the dogs, he is in the habit of always leaving his truck door open and is able to jump to safety.

The dogs circled the truck barking and do not leave despite honking the horn. The dogs follow the truck for awhile before running off.

In court documents, neighbors claim Wynn was using a police scanner to monitor for complaints and would clear the property of dogs or suspected stolen items. They recall seeing Wynn or Daniels running around telling others that the police were coming.

When responding law enforcement arrived, they find there are at least five pit bulls on the property. Only one dog is taken after Neighbor #3 identifies it as being one of the dogs that chased them.

Two other dogs are brought out when the deputies ask to see them, but they are not the ones involved in trying to attack the man and his kids. Two more dogs were identified in kennels on the property. Ziegler tells officers those two were never let out because they were “mean and aggressive.”

According to the report, Ziegler’s grandson was “vague when asked about further pit bulls on the property and alluded to possibly more pit bulls being located on the property, not allowing deputies to search for any remaining pit bulls on the property.”

At this point the deputies requested a search warrant because of inadequate information given by Ziegler and her grandson.

Another dangerous dog declaration was issued and the deputies left with the one dog that Neighbor 3 identified.

When the search warrant is executed multiple trailers had stolen property, including construction equipment and other stolen items. Wynn and four other people living on the property were arrested on warrants.

Stolen property included a John Deere small frame quick hitch, a 500-gallon diesel trailer, four other trailers, a BMW motorcycle, a Honda Del Sol and a Yamaha motorcycle, according to documents from the call. Two other potentially stolen trailers were impounded.

July 26, 2023

Darrell Wynn dies of complications related to medical issues.

Sept. 15, 2023

Neighbors photograph the two dogs still on the property that Ziegler, 70, said were never let out of the kennels because they were too aggressive.

Days later Neighbor #2 photographs the same two in an open area of Ziegler’s property where neighbors believe other dogs were escaping from holes in the fence. A German Shepherd is also seen with the dogs.

More than a year after a Prosser area mother and son were viciously attacked by a group of pit bulls, neighbors say there are still dangerous dogs on the property. The two pit bull mixes pictured were described in a court document by the owner as “too mean and aggressive” to ever be let out of their kennels.

Dec. 5, 2023

Benton County commissioners leave a closed-door executive session about a pending legal matter and vote in open session to settle with the Gregersons for $1.6 million.