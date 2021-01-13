Timeline: Night Stalker Richard Ramirez's L.A. reign of terror and its aftermath

Los Angeles Times Staff
Richard Ramirez, pictured in &quot;Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.&quot;
Richard Ramirez, pictured in "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer." (Netflix)

Reports of his brutality left a generation of Angelenos in fear when night fell.

Under cover of darkness in 1985, Richard Ramirez went on a months-long spree of murder, sexual assaults and other crimes that spread terror and anxiety throughout the Southland. Monterey Park, Whittier, Arcadia, Rosemead and Monrovia — no suburban window felt safe from his intrusion. His reign of terror yielded many monikers, including the Walk-In Killer and the Valley Intruder. But the Night Stalker would ultimately become synonymous with his modus operandi.

Now, Netflix has turned its true crime lens on the startling period. Premiering Wednesday, “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” traces the full toll of the terror inflicted by Ramirez through the people whose lives were forever altered by his gruesome crimes.

The four-part series, which was directed by Tiller Russell, includes interviews with Frank Salerno and Gil Carrillo, the two lead Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives who worked tirelessly to track down the killer as well as survivors of Ramirez’s ruthless violence and journalists who covered the savagery and the manhunt.

Ramirez was convicted on 13 counts of murder and 30 other felonies in 1989 and sentenced to death. He died in 2013 from complications related to B-cell lymphoma.

Here is a timeline of selected developments involving L.A.’s most notorious serial killer, as reported by The Times.

Investigator Frank Salerno in &quot;Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.&quot;
Investigator Frank Salerno in "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer." (Netflix)

Aug. 10, 1985: Officers now believe at least 6 killings are linked to 1 man

The Times reports that the March 17 shooting death of a 35-year-old woman in her Rosemead condominium might have been the first in a countywide series of at least six slayings linked to a killer who enters an unlocked home at night to attack his victims as they sleep.

Aug. 14, 1985: Homicide cop is the perfect man for the job

"You don't want this guy following you," one former sheriff's investigator tells The Times of Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Salerno, lead detective in what was then known as the Valley Intruder case. "Sooner or later, he's successful."

Aug. 14, 1985: Police calls surge with crime spree

San Fernando Valley residents frightened by the brutal attacks of the so-called Valley Intruder phone police with false sightings of prowlers and with questions about forming neighborhood watch groups and securing their homes.

Aug. 25, 1985: The Valley Intruder: The victims’ stories

"The Valley Intruder or Night Stalker, as detectives have dubbed him, preys mainly on the most vulnerable — children, women living alone, elderly couples," The Times reports. "Most often... he has crept through unlocked windows and doors before dawn, attacking while his victims slept."

Aug. 26, 1985: Valley Intruder assaults two in Orange County

The assailant known as the Valley Intruder because most of the crimes attributed to him occurred in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys commits his first assault in Orange County little more than a week after an attack in San Francisco's Lakeside District. "This proves he is back in the Southland," says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Jones.

Aug. 28, 1985: Random auto checks held after Night Stalker attack

After responding to “hundreds and hundreds of phone calls" from frightened residents, Orange County Sheriff Brad Gates says deputies are randomly stopping suspicious-looking motorists and bolstering neighborhood patrols to reduce the chance of a second attack in the county by a killer dubbed the Night Stalker.

Aug. 31, 1985: Police identify stalker suspect

An all-points-bulletin is issued for Richard Ramirez, 25, of Los Angeles, suspected of being the Night Stalker whose rampage of kidnapping, rape and murder spread fear from Orange County to San Francisco.

Sept. 1, 1985: Citizens capture stalker fugitive

"Thank God you came," Ramirez told an officer who took him into custody after he was chased, beaten with a steel rod and cornered by four angry citizens in East L.A.

May 7, 1986: Ramirez ordered to stand trial in 14 stalker murders

After a 29-day preliminary hearing involving 143 prosecution witnesses, Los Angeles Municipal Judge James F. Nelson orders Ramirez to face 14 counts of murder and 36 other felony charges related to his crime spree.

Aug. 26, 1986: Shattered Dreams: Night Stalker victim fights to regain his memory, rebuild life a year after attack

“Why me? I still ask it. Why did he pick our house?” says electrical engineer Bill Carns, attacked one year earlier while at home with his partner, Inez Erickson, in Mission Viejo. “I thought, ‘Why do it to me?’ What did I do to him?' ... For the longest time, I thought it was revenge. Like I pissed him off one day or pulled in front of him. Anything that would explain it. Now I realize the man is mentally deranged.”

Jan. 30, 1989: After 3 years in jail, Ramirez will go on trial in Night Stalker murders

At the start of his trial, The Times reveals details about Ramirez's time behind bars awaiting trial, from his voracious reading habits to his chilling words: "I love to kill people. I love watching people die," he reportedly told Sheriff's Deputy Jim Ellis following his 1985 arrest. "I love all that blood."

Jan. 31, 1989: Jurors begin to hear grim tale of alleged Night Stalker crimes

Amid heavy security, Ramirez's trial begins — and the opening statement of Los Angeles Deputy Dist. Atty. Phil Halpin provokes gasps in the courtroom at the gruesome details it recounts about the case.

Sept. 21, 1989: Ramirez guilty on all Night Stalker murder charges

After 22 days of deliberations, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury of seven women and five men convicts Ramirez on all counts. "As he was taken from the courthouse," The Times reported, "Ramirez flashed a two-finger 'devil sign' to photographers. Asked what he thought about the verdicts, he issued a one-word comment: 'Evil.'"

Nov. 8, 1989: Ramirez must die, Stalker judge decides

"I am beyond good and evil," Ramirez says at the sentencing. "I will be avenged. Lucifer dwells in us all. That's it."

Detectives investigate evidence in &quot;Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.&quot;
Detectives investigate evidence in "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer." (Netflix)

June 7, 2013: Richard Ramirez, Night Stalker serial killer, dies at 53

Sentenced to death following his conviction in 1989, Ramirez, who was housed at San Quentin and died in Marin General Hospital, was at the time one of 735 offenders facing execution and among the 59 of that number who had died from natural causes since capital punishment in California was reinstated in 1978.

June 7, 2013: Night Stalker prosecutor says Ramirez death ends ‘tragic period’

“I would like to think that with the advances in technology that if a serial killer is operating they would be identified and apprehended quickly,” Halpin's co-prosecutor, Deputy Dist. Atty. Alan Yochelson, tells The Times.

June 7, 2013: Night Stalker held Southern California captive in 1985

"For once, the tabloid nickname didn’t overstate it," Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote of the case's "grotesque touches" after Ramirez's death: slit throats, gouged-out eyes, a pentagram written in lipstick, shouts of “Hail, Satan!”

June 8, 2013: Night Stalker Richard Ramirez’s death: Many ask what took so long

Reyna Pinon, the wife of Faustino Pinon, one of the citizens who helped capture Ramirez in 1985, tells The Times that there are feelings of bitterness about the way the killer died: “To me, he had a better death than all those people whose lives he took."

June 9, 2013: How the Night Stalker got his name

Richard Ramirez was named the Night Stalker — the name of a fictional 1972 TV movie and short-lived series about a number of Las Vegas murders committed by a vampire — during an editorial “rump session” at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner.

August 30, 2017: The Night Stalker taught Orange County you can’t master plan away the darker elements of human nature

"What was our town worth — a homogeneously boring cluster of tract homes and shopping malls — if it wasn’t pristine, safe?" writes novelist Alan Drew, who grew up in Irvine, in a Times Op-Ed. "The power of master planning was the illusion that the only things we had to fear existed outside of the town’s borders."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • US carries out first federal execution of woman in 67 years

    An American woman who murdered a pregnant dog breeder in order to steal her baby was put to death by lethal injection Wednesday, becoming the first female to be executed by US federal authorities in nearly seven decades. The US Justice Department said Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am Eastern Time (06:31 GMT) at a penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It said the execution was "in accordance with the capital sentence unanimously recommended by a federal jury and imposed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri". The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Montgomery's execution just hours earlier - despite doubts about her mental state - after the government of President Donald Trump had pushed for the application of the death penalty. Montgomery's defenders did not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant 23-year-old in order to steal her baby. But her lawyer Kelley Henry, in a statement, called the decision - the first for a female inmate since 1953 - a "vicious, unlawful, and unnecessary exercise of authoritarian power." "The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Ms Henry said. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame." The execution came after a legal back-and-forth that ended with the country's highest court allowing it to proceed.

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Mitch McConnell's cold fury means Donald Trump could be convicted

    The tipping point came just before 6pm on Tuesday night. Almost simultaneously, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, and congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, made clear they have abandoned Donald Trump. It was the moment the political sands shifted under the president's feet. Other, previously loyal, Republicans will follow. And the way is now clear, not just for Republicans in the House to join Democrats in impeaching Mr Trump, but potentially for the Senate to convict him. Mr Trump would be the first US president to meet such an ignominious fate. Hours earlier it had still seemed a very remote possibility. Mr McConnell is a quietly spoken individual, but when he strikes he is lethal. Nothing he does is without calculation. On Tuesday, perfectly timed for reporting on the evening TV news, the New York Times carried a bombshell that Mr McConnell had "told associates" his thinking. And it was devastating. He now "hates" Mr Trump, it was said, and believes the president has committed impeachable offences. He would be "pleased" if Mr Trump was impeached because it would help to "purge" him from the Republican party. Mr McConnell does not do things by half measures. Tellingly, there was no denial of the report from his office. Within minutes Ms Cheney was out with a blistering statement saying she would join Democrats in voting to impeach. Dick Cheney's daughter did not hold back either.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. “Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.”

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Capitol rioter caught hitting officer with fire extinguisher in viral video

    As the public continues to learn more about the Trump supporters who took over the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, new footage has emerged that shows a rioter hitting an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the melee. According to the New York Post, the clip obtained by Storyful shows a sea of MAGA supporters aggressively pushing past a barricade as U.S. Capitol Police tries in futility to keep them corralled on the west side of the building. “They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling at the beginning of the video.

  • Column: McConnell won't be majority leader. But there's still plenty he can do to obstruct Biden

    Charles E. Schumer will take over as Senate majority leader, but don't expect Mitch McConnell to roll over and play dead.