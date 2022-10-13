Timeline: How Passaic County prosecutor declined to investigate Paterson 'robbery squad'

The office of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes dropped 10 separate investigations targeting five Paterson cops — all members of the infamous 'robbery squad' — who later admitted in federal court that they robbed and assaulted people in Paterson.

June 1, 2016: Passaic County prosecutor’s Office decides not to file criminal charges against Paterson police officer Jonathan Bustios.

Former Paterson Police Officer Jonathan Bustios pleaded guilty to charges of extortion and conspiracy to deprive individuals of their human rights in the federal courthouse in Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

Aug. 2, 2016: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and Daniel Pent

Former Paterson Police officer Eudy Ramos leaves federal court on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ramos is charged with civil rights violations for allegedly conducting illegal traffic stops and taking money from the occupants of the vehicles.

Jan. 18, 2017: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and Matthew Torres

Matthew Torres leaves Federal Court in Newark on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Matthew Torres was arrested Wednesday morning by federal agents, and charged with participating in an illegal traffic stop in Paterson last December with Eudy Ramos, another accused officer, according to authorities.

Feb. 27, 2017: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and Daniel Pent

Paterson Police Officer Daniel Pent leaves the federal courthouse in Newark on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Pent was charged with conspiring to deprive individuals of civil rights.

Feb. 27, 2017: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and one or more other officers whose names were redacted from a letter that officials made public

Nov. 16, 2017: Then-Paterson police officer Frank Toledo sent Jonathan Bustios a text message about their crimes, saying, “Everything we do is illegal.” That message was one of thousands entered as evidence in the FBI case against the self-proclaimed “robbery squad” of crooked cops.

Former Paterson Police Officer, Frank Toledo, leaves the Federal Courthouse in Newark on July 16, 2019 after being charged in court.

Dec. 19, 2017: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and Frank Toledo

March 12, 2018: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officer Eudy Ramos.

Apr. 11, 2018: United States Attorney’s Office announces that FBI arrested Eudy Ramos and Jonathan Bustious on civil rights charges.

Nov. 20, 2018: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Jonathan Bustios and Edgar Torres. Federal authorities never arrested or charged Edgar Torres in their probe of the Paterson police department.

Dec. 3, 2018: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation against Paterson police officers Eudy Ramos and Jonathan Bustious.

Dec. 18, 2018: Jonathan Bustios pleads guilty in federal court.

Dec. 19, 2018: FBI arrests Paterson police officer Matthew Torres on civil rights charges.

March 26, 2019: FBI arrests Paterson police officer Daniel Pent on civil rights charges.

May 13, 2019: Matthew Torres pleads guilty in federal court.

July 16, 2019: Frank Toledo pleads guilty in federal court.

Sept. 9, 2019: Eudy Ramos pleads guilty in federal court.

Sept. 23, 2019: Prosecutor’s office drops criminal investigation of Frank Toledo and Matthew Torres.

Oct. 1, 2019: Daniel Pent pleads guilty in federal court.

