A timeline of Rutherford County's history of illegally arresting and jailing minors

Rutherford County's juvenile justice system has struggled for years to identify and utilize proper engagement with children, according to scores of local, state and national leaders.

While the eyes of America are now following an $11 million class action lawsuit against the county — an estimated 1,400 minors are eligible for the settlement — the genesis of this dilemma dates back nearly three decades, if not longer. The Daily News Journal compiled a timeline that illustrates Rutherford County's path to today's troubles.

Timeline for $11 million settlement

1990s: Rutherford County illegally arrested and incarcerated thousands of children, starting in 1993 at the Juvenile Detention Center on misdemeanor charges, according to plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. "Tennessee law strictly prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children" unless the youth are "being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense or a probation violation," stated the lawsuit filed in July 2017.

2000: Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport won election to a new seat. Previously, Rutherford County General Sessions Court judges presided over juvenile cases.

2003: Davenport issued an order and memorandum that stated “upon the arrest of any juvenile, the arresting officer shall transport the child to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Facility."

2006: Davenport won re-election (unopposed) to an eight-year term.

2008: Lynn Duke, director of the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, established a "filter system" policy that empowered center staff to decide whether "unruly" children should be jailed if determined to be a "TRUE threat to themselves or the community," according to a federal court ruling.

August 2014: Davenport won a second re-election (unopposed).

2014: The Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center incarcerated Kazmere Watts on a misdemeanor assault charge after a school fight when he was a freshman at Oakland High. Although the incident marked his first time facing disciplinary actions, Watts said later he felt like authorities were questioning his character and the character of his family.

Dec. 12, 2015: Judge Davenport, an adjunct professor at Middle Tennessee State University, spoke at a university graduation ceremony.

October 2015: Lawsuit accused probation contractor PCC (Providence Community Corrections) of extortion when people were sent to Rutherford County jail for not paying fees that were unaffordable for many.

November 2015: Chief U.S. District Judge Kevin H. Sharp called Rutherford County probation practices “troubling.”

December 2015: Judge Sharp ordered release of inmates jailed for not paying probation fees to PCC.

March 2016: Video of elementary-school-aged children fighting off campus in Murfreesboro is posted on YouTube. The nearly two-minute video displayed a group of children following another child while yelling, “Hit him!” and “beat him!” and “Get him!” The video showed two children punching an unfazed, larger child who walked away, while children continued to take swings at his back. The fight occurred on several residential yards and a street. Many other children were present, and the video recorded the voices and images of part of the group, court records show.

April 2016: Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr started job to replace retired Chief Glenn Chrisman.

April 2016: Murfreesboro Police Department arrested 10 children, including four at Hobgood Elementary, following an investigation of the video. At least one of the children was handcuffed in front of students and administrators before being transported to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. Another child begged for her mother, cried and threw up on the floor before MPD transported her to the juvenile detention center, court records show.

April 2016: More than 150 residents gathered for a community meeting to discuss the arrests of children. Former Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr and former City Manager Rob Lyons attended the meeting at First Baptist Church East Castle Street. Among the upset residents was Zacchaeus Crawford, the father of three children arrested. Two of his kids were not at the scene of the fight in question, according to court records of the family's false arrest lawsuit.

April 2016: Davenport ordered a 15-year-old boy with developmental disabilities into solitary confinement.

April 2016: Karl Durr, the new MPD chief, promised to review arrests of children at Hobgood Elementary and elsewhere.

April 2016: House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart and Rep. John Ray Clemmons called for an investigation of Hobgood Elementary arrests.

April 2016: Federal judge ordered a 15-year-old boy with developmental disabilities to be released from solitary confinement at Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

May 2016: Police chief met with Black pastors about arrests at Hobgood Elementary.

May 2016: MPD Maj. Clyde Adkison, commander of administrative services, was placed on administrative leave with pay while MPD investigated arrests at Hobgood Elementary.

June 2016: Judge Davenport dismissed charges of the three arrested Crawford children, as well as for others around that time, including the daughter of a Martin family.

Nov. 2016: Miller Meadows, Tennessee Corrections Institute Detention Facilities Specialist, examined Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and noted how the "restraint chair logs and suicide logs reflect that checks are not conducted within 15-minute standard."

Nov 2016: Rutherford County Jail converted four of 12 new jailers positions to booking officers to meet 15-minute check standard mandated by the state.

Dec. 2016: State decertified Rutherford County jail.

Dec. 20, 2016: MPD released an internal investigation report to the The Daily News Journal about the arrests of children. Document stated six officers violated MPD policy: Maj. Clyde Adkison, Lt. Steve Teeters, Sgt. Greg Walker, Sgt. Scott Newberg, School Safety and Education Officer Crystal Templeton and Officer Mark Todd. The supervisors were cited for failing to supervise Templeton in her arrest plans or the situation in general. Templeton faced the most severe discipline. The department reassigned Templeton from being a school officer to the quartermasters office, suspended her three days and placed her on six months of probation.

Feb. 2017: The Crawford family filed a lawsuit against MPD and the juvenile detention center.

May 15, 2017: Nashville Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. ruled that the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center must stop illegally incarcerating children on minor misdemeanor charges based on Davenport’s 2003 order and memorandum. "The juveniles that are arrested in Rutherford County are being deprived of their procedural due process rights, which is unquestionably irreparable harm,” Crenshaw stated his ruling.

July 2017: Kazmere Watts joined other plaintiffs in a class-action case against Rutherford County after being illegally jailed on a 2014 misdemeanor assault charge following a school fight.

Aug. 2017: The Crawford family reached a $86,500 settlement agreement following arrests of three children at Hobgood Elementary.

September 2017: Rutherford County and Providence Community Corrections agreed to pay $14.3 million in extortion lawsuit.

Oct. 2017: The Martin family sued MPD officer Crystal Templeton following the arrest of their daughter at Hobgood Elementary.

October 2017: MPD Chief Durr resigned.

Feb. 26, 2018: The Martin family reached an $80,000 settlement agreement with Murfreesboro.

Jan. 2019: Rutherford County and state agree to pay $250,000 to the family of a boy with developmental disabilities locked in solitary confinement. County's share of settlement was $166,667 while state's was $83,333, federal court records show.

June 2021: Plaintiffs in class action suit against Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center reached $11 million settlement agreement.

July through Oct. 29 deadline in 2021: Attorneys representing plaintiffs seek to spread the word about filing for a claim.

Oct. 10, 2021: Vincent Windrow, senior pastor at Olive Branch Church in Murfreesboro, preached to his congregation about the illegal incarceration of children. "I’m not talking about hardened criminals; I’m not talking about mobsters or gangsters," said Windrow, his voice amplifying in rage. "We are talking about children. … Such a lack of humanity."

Oct. 12, 2021: MTSU President Sidney McPhee emailed faculty and staff about the university cutting ties to Judge Davenport. Said McPhee: "To the university community, adjunct instructor Judge Donna Scott Davenport, whose actions overseeing Rutherford County Juvenile Court have recently drawn attention in national media reports, is no longer affiliated with the university."

Oct 29, 2021: The deadline for filing claims in the class-action lawsuit.

Dec 3. 2021: Expected date for final settlement.

