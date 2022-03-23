Timeline: Scandals and controversies have hurt Fall River Police Department's reputation

FALL RIVER — In the past several years, the Fall River Police Department has come under increasing scrutiny after a series of controversies involving alleged misconduct or judgment over the use of force.

Earlier this year, former officer Michael Pessoa was terminated after 19 years on the force after being indicted on 15 counts including multiple allegations of police brutality. Since 2010, the city has paid out over $280,000 in civil lawsuits against the city where Pessoa is named as a defendant.

Other officers have faced sanctions for their part in the Pessoa scandal, with two admitting to a grand jury that they falsified police reports to protect Pessoa’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the department is reeling from several other black marks, from mishandled drug evidence to a chief being secretly filmed at a bar during working hours to questions surrounding the deaths of multiple suspects.

Here is a brief breakdown of several controversies that have dogged the department:

Michael Pessoa: A look back at his career

June 2002: Eleven new recruits join the Fall River Police Department after graduating from the Metro South Police Academy in Weymouth. Among them is new officer Michael Pessoa.

May 2003: Less than a year into his career, Pessoa finds himself in a minor controversy where he defends himself against a dog attack at the city's bus terminal by shooting the animal in the face. The bullet grazes the dog's cheek and it survives. He says he was backed against a wall and the dog tried to bite him in the stomach, and an investigation later concludes that Pessoa acted appropriately. Some, but not all, eyewitness accounts on the scene painted a different picture, saying Pessoa had not been provoked and thoughtlessly fired his pistol in a crowded area.

April 2006: Pessoa is involved in an arrest with Dennis Roque of Fall River. According to court documents later filed by Roque's attorneys, Pessoa and another officer, Dennis Gagne, visited Roque's workplace and questioned him regarding a piece of jewelry they claimed a friend had stolen from Roque's mother. When Roque, who was 16 at the time, replied that he only knew the friend's street name and not his legal name, Pessoa and Gagne arrested him with what Roque claimed was excessive force. In a jail cell, Roque complained of abdominal pain and vomited, and claimed to have fainted. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital and treated for a lacerated spleen, then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

March 2009: Facing a steep budget shortfall, Mayor Robert Correia lays off several police officers. Among them is Michael Pessoa. A few days after announcing the cuts, however, Correia reverses the layoffs.

April 2009: Roque files a civil lawsuit against Pessoa, Gagne and others, claiming he was unlawfully arrested, beaten and neglected. The city settles his lawsuit in September 2010, with the city paying $12,000.

November 2010: It is reported that a string of legal settlements, many involving police excessive force and one involving Pessoa, have cost the city a total of over $325,000.

October 2014: Carlos Roldan is visiting his parents and sister at their home in Fall River, and a dispute breaks out between his sister and a neighbor. Officers Pessoa and Andre DeMelo arrive on the scene and arrest Roldan's sister. According to court documents filed by Roldan's attorney, Pessoa sweeps Roldan's legs and knocks him to the ground, where one of the officers kicks him multiple times.

March 2017: Roldan files a federal civil rights lawsuit against Pessoa and DeMelo, saying they fractured his right leg when arresting him. His lawsuit notes that his fracture required surgery to correct, and that his injury later became infected, that he incurred more than $100,000 in medical bills, must use a cane to walk, and developed post-traumatic stress.

October 2017: Pessoa and other officers arrest Kimberly Vieira after she videotapes an interaction with police and two people she knew at a Fall River store. According to a lawsuit her attorney files, Pessoa threatened her, arrested her, then assaulted and choked her. She was booked on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. A judge later dismisses all charges.

February 2019: Pessoa is one of the officers on the scene when David Lafrance of Fall River is arrested outside his home after police respond to a call about a disturbance. According to court documents filed by Lafrance's attorney, Lafrance claims Pessoa punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, then other officers dragged him to a cruiser and assaulted him. Lafrance is charged with threatening to commit a crime, assault and resisting arrest, but in June of that year all charges against him are dropped.

April 2019: Fall River settles the civil rights lawsuit with Carlos Roldan against Pessoa and DeMelo. The cost: $225,000.

Later this month, Pessoa is placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a use-of-force incident investigation.

June 27, 2019: A Bristol County grand jury indicts Pessoa on 15 felony criminal charges, for four alleged uses of excessive force over the past several years. The charges include four counts of violating a person’s civil rights causing bodily injury, aggravated assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. The incidents of excessive force include the arrests of Roldan, Roque, Lafrance and Luke Raffa, who alleges that Pessoa slammed his head onto the booking room table and gave him a concussion and a bloody laceration in March. Pessoa is further accused of filing false police reports to cover up his actions. Several other police officers were present during the alleged assaults, but none face charges at the time. Pessoa pleads not guilty to all charges, is suspended without pay and surrenders his badge and gun.

Two officers, Thomas Roberts and Sean Aguiar, are granted immunity and tell the grand jury that they filed false police reports to protect Pessoa.

The same day, DeMelo resigns from the department. He had been an officer since March 2011.

October 2020: Vieira files a lawsuit against the city of Fall River and police officers Pessoa, David Medeiros and Joseph Teixeira. Fall River pays $32,000 to settle the lawsuit in April 2021.

Jan. 14, 2022: Patrol Officer Michael Pessoa is terminated from the Fall River Police Department for “egregious violations of Police Department Rules and Regulations.” He had been an officer for 19 years.

Jan. 25, 2022: David Lafrance files a civil rights lawsuit against Pessoa, Thomas Roberts, Sean Aguiar, Andre Demelo, Chief Jeffrey Cardoza, the City of Fall River and the Fall River Police Department. That lawsuit is still pending.

Jan. 31, 2022: After fighting his termination, Thomas Roberts is fired after admitting to a grand jury that he filed false police reports to cover up incidents of excessive force by Michael Pessoa.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Industrial Park in November 2017.

The Ruiz-Barreto fatal shooting

Nov. 12, 2017: Larry Ruiz-Barreto, 19, of New Bedford is shot by Fall River police after an investigation near Airport and Riggenbach roads. Several cars had been drag-racing in the area, and within moments of police arriving, an officer shoots Ruiz-Barreto five times through the windshield of his car – an officer later determined to be Nicholas Hoar.

Hours later, early the next day, after Ruiz-Barreto is declared dead at Charlton Memorial Hospital, five members of his family are arrested during a brawl with police officers. Among them is officer Michael Pessoa, who alleges that family members were threatening to kill police officers, throwing chairs and tables, kicking objects and destroying property. Arrested are Demix Ruiz-Hernandez, 36, Ruiz-Barreto's father; Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, 42; Miguel Sanchez; 25, Leslie Lugo, 41; and Jonathan Ruiz-Hernandez, 31.

March 2018: The district attorney’s office releases a 21-page report determining that Larry Ruiz-Barreto "intentionally and unlawfully" used his motor vehicle to imperil Hoar's life, and that the use of deadly force was justified.

April 2019: Charges are dropped against four members of Larry Ruiz-Barreto's family, who were accused of brawling with police at the Charlton emergency room when the teen was pronounced dead.

November 2020: Members of Larry Ruiz-Barreto's family file a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Fall River, the Fall River Police Department, then-mayor Jasiel Correia II, and a host of police officers including Hoar, Pessoa and then-Chief Albert Dupere, seeking over $34 million in damages in Ruiz-Barreto's death.

March 2021: Hoar is reported to be the target of an FBI investigation for the alleged use of excessive force on a prisoner in police headquarters on Dec. 21, 2020. According to a police report, William Harvey, 55, suffered a head injury as Hoar was attempting to put him in a holding cell. The FBI, in keeping with standard practice, will not confirm or deny an investigation.

Eric B. Mack, brother of Anthony Harden, speaks at a rally in Fall River's Britland Pak Saturday to demand police transparency in the fatal police shooting of Anthony Harden.

The Anthony Harden fatal shooting

Nov. 22, 2021: While investigating a domestic incident, Fall River police enter an apartment at 120 Melville St., where they find Anthony Harden, 30. Harden had been involved in a three and a half hour standoff in 2019 after being accused of rape, holding police at bay with a small sword and his 5-month-old daughter, and was on house arrest wearing a GPS monitor awaiting his trial date. In an early report with few details about this new incident, the DA’s office says there was an altercation with police, and one of the officers opened fire, shooting Harden. Harden is rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he is pronounced dead.

Dec. 22, 2021: The District Attorney’s Office releases its report on the fatal shooting of Anthony Harden, saying that police officers were “justified” in using deadly force – they say Harden lunged at a male officer with a steak knife and a female officer on scene shot him twice. Harden’s family, however, questions the report and notes that its descriptions of gunshot wounds conflicts with an independent autopsy.

Jan. 15, 2022: The family of Anthony Harden holds a rally at Britland Park, near Fall River Police Department headquarters, calling for greater transparency in the investigation of the man’s death.

Feb. 2, 2022: The family of Anthony Harden files a lawsuit against Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III for his refusal to release information regarding his agency's investigation into Harden's death at the hands of Fall River police. Quinn later filed a motion to dismiss the suit. The matter is ongoing.

Fall River police cruisers.

The Scott Macomber arrest

May 2016: Scott Macomber of Brockton is arrested after police officers Joshua Carreiro, Shane Galus and Jonathan Ferreira arrive looking to arrest a cousin, Lisa McNally. In court documents filed by attorneys on behalf of Macomber's estate, Macomber attempted to videotape the arrest and was allegedly attacked by police and shocked with an electrical stun device multiple times — his estate claims three times, but a police report says twice. He is put in a cruiser and reportedly told he is under arrest for interfering in a police investigation. Macomber's estate claims he begins foaming at the mouth and goes into cardiac arrest. He is taken away from the scene by ambulance and dies.

A subsequent report by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office clears Carreiro, Galus and Ferreira of wrongdoing.

July 2019: Macomber's partner, executor of his estate, files a civil rights lawsuit against the three police officers.

March 4, 2022: A settlement is reached in the lawsuit. The terms of the settlement have not yet been made public.

Former Police Chief Albert Dupere speaks at a press conference with former mayor Jasiel Correia II, in the background.

Personnel issues, more abuse allegations and misplaced evidence

Dec. 1, 2017: Albert Dupere, a Fall River police officer for nearly three decades, is officially sworn in as the city’s new police chief.

December 2019: An investigative journalist from WPRI-TV secretly records video over a period of two months of Police Chief Albert Dupere reportedly drinking at a bar during working hours.

March 6, 2020: After viewing the footage from WPRI, Dupere resigns as police chief. The footage has never been broadcast. Dupere denies drinking alcohol while on duty, but says he sometimes visited the St. James Irish Pub with other officers before the end of the department’s business day and used free time he had accumulated from working extra hours earlier in the week. Dupere admitted he used his city-issued police vehicle to travel to and from the bar.

December 2020: Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza is notified about two boxes of evidence improperly kept at the former home of Fall River police officer Steven Washington, containing police files. Cardoza removes the boxes. Two months later, in February 2021, a police department civilian employee reviewing the contents of the box also finds two small bags of tagged evidence containing cocaine, improperly stored.

July 2021: The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police investigate a tip that a detective in the Vice and Intelligence Unit, Joshua Robillard, has been giving drugs to a confidential informer in exchange for information about dealers. The tip is found to be without merit – but Robillard is suspended and reassigned after "a significant amount” of bags of confiscated street drugs are found stashed in his desk instead of in the evidence locker. Another officer, Sgt. Luis Duarte, is also disciplined for tagging the bags as evidence but giving them to Robillard to file instead of following procedure.

Oct. 10, 2021: Fall River resident Jason DaSilva sues city police officers Raul Camara and Nicholas Soule on 14 complaints including false arrest after an incident in his home on June 14, 2021. DaSilva claims that police were dispatched to his home following a report of a disturbance and entered his garage without a warrant. DaSilva swore at the officers and told them to leave, and was taken into custody and charged with disturbing the peace. The charges were dropped two months later. His case is still pending.

Nov. 28, 2021: Fall River police officer Bryan Custadio is suspended from the department after being arraigned on felony charges of assault. He is accused of multiple incidents of attacking a family member, pushing, kicking and attempting to strangle the person. Custadio is due back in Fall River District Court on April 5.

