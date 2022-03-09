Timeline: The shooting at C. Wesley Morgan’s home and prosecution of Shannon Gilday

In the two weeks since a deadly shooting unfolded at the home of a former state representative, investigative information has revealed indications of a complex plan hatched by the alleged shooter to force his way through the home and occupy a multimillion-dollar bunker which sat below the Madison County mansion.

Shannon V. Gilday, a 23 year old from Taylor Mill, has been charged with murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly broke into the Morgans’ home, shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan to death, and got into a gunfight with C. Wesley Morgan before fleeing from the house.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22, and Gilday was arrested nearly a week later. The suspect has made two appearances in court since then and is being held in jail without bond.

Here’s what we know about the shooting, and how the case against Gilday has unfolded.

Feb. 22: Deadly gunfight breaks out at the Morgans’ home

Gilday broke into the Morgans’ home around 4:30 a.m., according to Kentucky State Police. He broke through an upstairs door and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep in her bed, according to police and statements from C. Wesley Morgan.

Gilday then went downstairs and got into a firefight with Morgan in the master bedroom, according to police and Morgan. Morgan said he retrieved multiple handguns in his bedroom and fired at Gilday numerous times. After wounding Morgan and causing significant property damage, Gilday fled the home, according to Morgan and police.

Gilday ran to his car, which he’d parked on the Morgans’ property, and sped off, according to police.

Following the shooting, police began an investigation which carried on without many details until officials identified Gilday as their suspect a couple days later.

Feb. 24: Shannon Gilday identified as suspect

State police held a press conference on Feb. 24 to announce they were searching for Gilday. Police said at the time that a credible tip from someone outside Madison County helped them identify him as a suspect.

Court records revealed that Gilday’s mother had reported him missing and a friend had also spoken with police about suspicious notes Gilday had in his home. Gilday had notes about the Morgans’ house and property, including potential access points and information on the family’s sleep schedules. He also had saved directions to the house, which was on Trail Branch Road.

Gilday’s mom publicly pleaded with her son to turn himself in.

Feb. 27: Family, friends hold vigil for Jordan Morgan

Friends and loved ones honored Jordan Morgan outside the Madison County courthouse after her death, and law enforcement officials vowed to apprehend the shooter.

At the site of the vigil, C. Wesley Morgan gave reporters a detailed account of what happened inside his home during the shooting.

“He shot me three times,” Gilday said. “I’d been shot twice in the arm and once in the hip.”

Feb. 28: Gilday found, arrested in Madison County

A Madison County sheriff’s deputy found Gilday walking along the side of a road not far from the Morgans’ home, according to police. He had traveled to Florida after the shooting, according to court records. He allegedly tried to drive back to Kentucky but his car broke down in Georgia.

It’s unclear how Gilday got back to Kentucky after his car broke down.

Gilday was interviewed by a state police detective and confessed to the break-in and the shooting, according to police.

March 2, March 9: Accused shooter makes early court appearances

Gilday was prohibited from posting a bond after his arrest and was arraigned in Madison District Court last week. A judge appointed him a public defender who represented him in a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

A state police detective told the court Wednesday that Gilday admitted to the shooting and said he was motivated by the bunker which the Morgans had under their home.

The detective also said an AR-15 was found in Gilday’s car once police searched it. It’s the same rifle which was used in the shooting on Feb. 22, police said.

Gilday’s case was sent to the grand jury. The grand jury will weigh the evidence in his case and determine whether there’s enough evidence against him to indict him. An indictment would send his case to Madison Circuit Court and lead to a potential trial.