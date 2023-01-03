Timeline of shooting that killed police chief, injured officer in Brackenridge; suspect also dead

A police chief was killed during a shooting in downtown Brackenridge. Another officer was injured and, just hours later, the suspect was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

As this story has developed, Channel 11 learned more about to the timeline of events that occurred.

JAN. 1, 2023

On the night of Jan.1, police conduct a traffic stop on Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. on Route 28 near Cheswick. Swan flees the traffic stop.

JAN. 2, 2023

On the morning of Jan. 2, Harris Township police get into a vehicle pursuit with Swan. He flees on foot.

At 2 p.m., officers encounter Swan and chase him on foot near the border of Brackenridge and Tarentum.

The chase lasts several hours through several neighborhoods.

At 4:15 p.m., Brackenridge officers see Swan in the 800 block of 3rd Street and a foot pursuit ensues.

Two separate shootings happen:

One officer is shot in the 800 block of 3rd Street One officer is shot several blocks away on Brackenridge Avenue.

One officer is shot in the head and is pronounced dead at the scene. The other officer is shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement sources tell Channel 11 News two police officers have been shot; one officer is dead, another is injured after shots were fired in downtown Brackenridge. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ngiwyZdT0c — Sarafina James (@SarafinaWPXI) January 2, 2023

After shootings, foot pursuit ensures.

Police form perimeter.

Swan carjacks 2014 Subaru Legacy on Pacific Avenue.

At around 6:19 p.m., Allegheny County officials officially named Swan as the suspect in the shootings.

Police chase Swan into Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. Swan crashes the Subaru Legacy near Brushton Avenue.

A Pittsburgh police officer is injured in the eye.

Swan is taken into custody and shot and killed by police.

Breaking: multiple sources say man accused of killing one police officer and wounding another has been apprehended in Pgh. Sources say suspect has been shot by police #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 2, 2023

At 7:33 p.m., Governor-elect Josh Shapiro released a statement, revealing that Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was the officer killed in the shooting

Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight.



May Chief McIntire’s memory be a blessing. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 3, 2023

