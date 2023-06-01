Timeline shows police, city dealt with Prince problems for years

Jun. 1—As efforts continue to relocate the former tenants of the Prince Down Town property on Carthage Street, a timeline of events emerges through a series of court documents and nuisance notices from the City of Sanford.

After Lee County Superior Court Judge Claire Hill granted a temporary restraining order in accordance with a city motion in late April, the residents were moved to temporary housing on May 5. All of the residents were sent to either the EconoLodge or the Sanford Inn motels. During the past month, various groups have struggled to find homes for the nearly two dozen people who were relocated.

Many of the people involved expressed concern that they were unaware of the process to close the property down because they were not notified by management. However, a look through Sanford Police Department reports and court filings shows a drawn-out procedure to attempt to clean up the property of have it shut down.

In a letter to property managers Peresh Narendra Naik, Amita P. Naik of Om Shree Hemekash Corporation, Inc. and Bhardresh Shah of PADMAVATI, LLC, dated Jan. 28, 2022, Sanford Police Chief Ronnie Yarborough and Attorney James Thornton outlined the violations and requested that management meet on Feb. 16, 2022, with attorneys for the city and police officials as well as officials from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division's Nuisance Abatement Team.

"During the last several months, the Sanford Police Department has responded to numerous calls for service at this property," the letter reads. "Reported unlawful activities existing on the property include illegal possession and/ or sale of controlled substances, illegal drug overdoses, homicide, assaults, robberies and/or other repeated acts which create and constitute a breach of the peace."

According to the letter, the illegal activities constitute a nuisance under North Carolina law.

"Citizens in the community have repeatedly complained to law enforcement authorities about such nuisance activities occurring upon the property," the letter continues.

In court documents filed in June 2022 in Lee County Superior Court, a list of various incidents that occurred on the property is included. Among the incidents are an overdose death on Dec. 2, 2020, a fight including two females, one armed with a baseball bat and the other with a walking crutch on Aug. 9, 2021, as well as several overdoses in which officers or first responders revived subjects with NARCAN.

Many complaints of drugs and crime go back nearly a decade, according to court documents.

On June 27, 2022, Superior Court Judge Alyson Grine of Judicial District 15B issued a temporary restraining order against the owners and management of the Prince Down Town, preventing them from engaging in "nuisance activity" while operating the location, pending a trial.

It took until April 20 — nearly a year later — when Hill granted the city's motion to enforce the temporary restraining order and also held the Prince Down Town owners and their corporation in civil contempt for knowingly violating the order because illegal drug activity was continuing.

Hill ordered that the hotel be closed immediately and gave the owners until May 5 for the tenants to vacate the motel and relocate. The owners can no longer operate as a motel until the trial. No date has been set for the trial, and as of Wednesday, signs on the door of the Prince Down Town noted that it was "closed."

In the April 20 action, the owners were told to notify the tenants to vacate. Hill also fined each owner and the corporation $500 (x3) as a penalty.

Immediately after the judge's ruling city officials reached out to the S3 Housing Connect partner agencies to establish a team to help the tenants relocate.

Partners include the Sanford Housing Authority, Outreach Mission Inc., H3 Health Healing Hope, Brick Capital Community Development Corporation and Veternation.

On April 22, H3 made first contact with tenants to share information about the court decision and begin assessing the needs. On April 24, city staff and officials from H3 and OMI met to create a plan for emergency housing.

On April 25, case workers and city staff met at the Prince Down Town to begin work with tenants to pull together legal documents and complete a questionnaire. By April 28, city staff scanned information and created a spreadsheet with resident information. Officials reached out to hotels and by May 2, tenants were divided into groups and move-in dates were set. By May 4, all of the residents were relocated to hotels.

According to officials, the hope was to have the tenants relocated within a month, but as of Tuesday, only a few had left the hotels.

Officials from Outreach Mission Inc. and the City of Sanford were meeting Wednesday to determine the next steps.