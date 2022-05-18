  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

Mia Jankowicz
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Left: President Vladimir Putin grips the table uncomfortably in April 2022 meeting, while right, Putin shirtless in 2017 while holding up a freshly caught fish
Left: President Vladimir Putin grips the table in an April 2022 meeting, while right, Putin shirtless in 2017 while holding up a freshly caught fishKremnlin / Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/Insider

  • President Vladimir Putin has long tried to project an image of abundant good health.

  • Ukrainian officials claimed in May that he is hiding that he is "very ill" with cancer.

  • Rumors of health problems and secret surgery have followed the Russian president for decades.

Speculation about President Vladimir Putin's health reached fever pitch on Sunday after former MI6 Russia spy Christopher Steele indicated the Russian president could be seriously ill.

Speaking to Sky News, Steele said Putin's health could be a factor in the unfolding invasion of Ukraine.

Since invading Ukraine Putin has had shaky media appearances and has been described — with varying reliability — as suffering from everything from Parkinson's disease to dementia.

Putin has for decades cultivated an image of virile masculinity at peak fitness — but an investigation by independent Russian media outlet Proekt alleged that this was only possible with significant deception.

Most specifics about Putin's health are almost impossible to confirm. His top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has repeatedly denied any issues. Medical professionals have refused to give weight to the rumors, as Deutsche Welle reported, arguing that accurate diagnoses can only be made by in-person examinations.

Here is a timeline of moments when Putin's health has come into question.

October 2012: Kremlin denies looming surgery after hang-gliding accident

In fall 2012, Reuters cited three government sources saying Putin had back trouble and would need surgery soon.

The Kremlin denied this, but after Russian newspaper Vedomosti said that Putin had hurt himself while hang-gliding, Peskov said the trouble was due to "an ordinary sporting injury" in which Putin had strained a muscle, as The Atlantic reported.

November 4 2012: Kremlin suppresses footage of Putin with a limp

By the end of December 2012, Proekt alleged that Putin was wearing a corset and significantly limiting — or even skipping — sit-down engagements due to likely back problems. The outlet cited unnamed Russian officials for the information.

On November 4, Russia's National Unity Day, the Kremlin limited itself to still photos of Putin's appearance at a ceremony in Red Square, according to Proekt. However, footage posted by religious leaders in Moscow showed the president with a slight limp.

2016-2017: At least five doctors with Putin wherever he goes

By matching the check-in dates of medical specialists with Putin's travel schedule, Proekt found that Putin was regularly accompanied by at least five doctors in these years — a number that would later swell to 13.

They included an ENT specialist, an infectious diseases specialist, a staff rescuscitologist, and a neurosurgeon, the outlet reported.

November 2016: Putin disappears for possible back surgery

Between November 25 and December 1, Putin appeared only in pre-recorded meetings, Proekt reported. Meanwhile, 12 specialists suddenly checked in at the Sochi hospital near his residence, including his personal doctors, neurosurgeons, and a rehabilitation specialist, according to Proekt.

May 2017: Putin tumbles during ice hockey crash

President Vladimir Putin, in ice hockey gear, falling on his back in a match in Sochi, Russia, in 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin falls as he takes part in a gala match of the Night Hockey League teams in the Bolshoy Ice Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP Photo

Putin, an avid ice hockey player, almost somersaulted when he crashed to the ground during a match in Sochi at the age of 64, CNN reported.

According to Proekt, the player Pavel Bure had crashed into him. After this, an orthopedic traumatologist known to regularly treat the president checked in to a hospital just outside Putin's residence, Proekt reported.

August 2017: Putin disappears with cancer doctors in tow

Between August 8 and 16 that year, the president disappeared from public view, with oncologist-surgeon Evgeny Selivanov, Proekt reported. The presence of an ENT doctor suggested a thyroid issue, the outlet said.

Selivanov joined Putin's medical entourage, flying to his location 35 times in the space of four years, the outlet reported. Only ENT doctors have seen him more often, the outlet said.

February 2018: Putin vanishes with "cold" at height of election campaign

Putin disappeared from view from February 12 to 1 in 2018, just one month before polling day, Proekt reported. Acknowledging his canceled events, Peskov said Putin has a cold, per ABC News.

Fall 2021: An obsession with COVID-19 self-isolation

Putin, Macron
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets French President Emmanuel Macron (R) on February 07, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A COVID-19 outbreak among presidential staff in September last year led Putin to self-isolate for two weeks. Ten days later, he denied any ill health after he was seen coughing during a televised meeting.

Soon after, The New York Times reported that Putin was imposing increasingly stringent isolation procedures on anyone due to see him face-to-face — including isolation for two weeks prior and the requirement to pass through a disinfectant tunnel.

This came weeks after Russia lifted most of its COVID-19 measures nationwide, the paper reported.

By February 2022 — as world leaders implored him not to invade Ukraine — Putin was having his in-person meetings at an extraordinarily long table.

April 2022: Shaky meeting footage fuels speculation

Bizarre footage of Putin meeting with his defense minister on April 21 showed the president gripping the edge of the table, looking uncomfortable and fidgety, as Newsweek reported.

Along with his bloated appearance, the video prompted a welter of tabloid speculation — none of which was confirmed — that he could be suffering from the effects of steroid treatment or Parkinson's disease.

Further unverified rumors were emanated from an anonymous Telegram account claiming to be a former Kremlin insider.

May 2022: Anonymous oligarch says Putin has blood cancer

In early May, New Lines Magazine obtained a recording of an unnamed Russian oligarch saying that Putin "is very ill with blood cancer."

The oligarch, who did not know he was being recorded, went on to criticize Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying that "we all hope" he dies, and that "the problem is with his head."

May 14: Ukraine says Putin "is very sick" and a coup is under way

Ukrainian intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told Sky News on May 14 that plans to overthrow Putin were in motion within Russia, and that the 69-year-old was in a "very bad psychological and physical condition and he is very sick."

Putin is sick with cancer, Budanov said. He denied trying to propagate that idea or propaganda to advantage Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine hails Mariupol defenders as heroes who changed course of war

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine hailed the defenders of the strategic city of Mariupol on Tuesday as heroes who changed the course of the war with Russia by keeping Russian forces at bay for 82 days of siege and bombardment. More than 250 fighters, some of them seriously wounded, have been evacuated after spending weeks in bunkers and tunnels below the sprawling Azovstal steel works in Mariupol where they had little food, water, medicine or other supplies. Their defiance meant Russia could not free up troops to fight on other fronts, a factor which Kyiv said had helped Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advances elsewhere.

  • We Know *Exactly* What Scott Disick Was Doing While Kourtney Kardashian Got Married to Travis Barker

    Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian got legally married to Travis Barker. During this time, her ex Scott Disick shared Instagram pictures with their kids.

  • Amber Heard Says She Made Plans to Have Babies With Johnny Depp (Trial Highlights)

    Amber Heard recalls the first time ex-husband Johnny Depp became allegedly violent with her while testifying during the actor's defamation case. The 36-year-old actress also testifies the couple was making plans to expand their family when the 58-year-old actor had a 'period of sobriety.'

  • Kremlin says G7 using Russia's reserves for Ukraine would be 'outright theft'

    German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told four European newspapers that he was open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine and that proposals to that effect were already being discussed among the G7 and in the EU. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no one had informed Russia of such an initiative, which he said would be "illegal, blatant and of course requiring an appropriate response... It would be, in fact, outright theft."

  • Swiss to sign deal to buy F-35 fighters before referendum

    The Swiss government will sign a contract by the end of March to buy 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, it said on Wednesday, pressing ahead without waiting for a referendum on the $5.5 billion deal. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum was held to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Many countries have stepped up spending on weapons systems, it said, saying Finland had decided to buy 64 F-35As, Germany wanted to purchase up to 35 and Canada would buy 88.

  • Twitter calls for Mandy Moore to win an Emmy for penultimate episode of 'This Is Us'

    It's been six incredible seasons of This Is Us and, during the penultimate episode Tuesday night, which Mandy Moore recently said made her throw up over when she read the script, had viewers on social media both sobbing and praising the brilliant, but devastating episode. The episode, which was dedicated to saying goodbye to the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca, was full of heart-wrenchingly beautiful moments that only This Is Us could deliver. Half of the episode took place on a fancy train, where viewers were taken on a ride inside of Rebecca's mind leading up to her death. On the train, Rebecca got to say goodbye to every member of her family, including every actor who played the characters throughout the years, before she ultimately reached the caboose – the final car on the train that was her life. It was there on the train that William, Randall's birth father, guided her while sharing words of wisdom like, "The way I see it, if something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening. Truth be told, I've always felt it a bit lazy to just think of the world as sad, because so much of it is. Because everything ends. Everything dies. But if you step back. If you step back and look at the whole picture. If you're brave enough to allow yourself the gift of a really wide perspective. If you do that, you'll see that the end is not sad, Rebecca. It's just the start of the next incredibly beautiful thing." And in the caboose, which symbolized the end of her life, Rebecca was reunited with Jack, which was, hands down, the biggest tear-jerking moment of the night. The episode was truly incredible. So it was no surprise that longtime fans of the show took to social media Tuesday to praise the This Is Us penultimate episode, with many calling it "the best hour of television" they have ever watched.

  • Russian soldier pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial

    A 21-year-old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing an unarmed civilian. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin could get life in prison for shooting a a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in the northeastern Sumy region on Feb. 28, four days into the invasion. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova previously said her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offenses that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting.

  • Elon Musk Says Three Things Are Ruining California

    Tesla CEO calls California a 'one-party' state that's hostile to business and innovation.

  • Tlaib, Squad introduce resolution recognizing 'catastrophe' of Israel's creation

    House members led by Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution Monday calling for U.S. recognition of the "Nakba," a term meaning "catastrophe" typically used by Palestinians to refer to the establishment of the state of Israel.

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.

  • Letters to the Editor: May 18, 2022

    Readers share their views on Marsy's Law details; Donald Trump's future; pregnancy and abortion; and Gov. DeSantis' autocratic actions

  • Ukraine claims guerrillas have killed several high-ranking Russians in southern city

    Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

  • Medvedev says Russia will not allow World War III

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 21:05 Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, has said that the Russian Federation would not allow World War III to break out. Source: Medvedev on Telegram after visiting the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov Direct quote: "The history of the Nuclear Center in Sarov is forever linked to the names of those who created our country's nuclear shield.

  • Terror-stricken Russians anticipate the delivery of foreign arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - conversation intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:41 The Security Service of Ukraine has published another intercepted conversation between Russian soldiers. In that conversation, the aggressors express their envy that Ukrainians have Bayraktars (medium-altitude long-range unmanned combat aerial vehicles), and they are terror-stricken at the prospect of the delivery of foreign weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson Tries to Absolve Himself of ‘White Replacement Theory’ Cited By Buffalo Shooter Despite Talking About It at Least 400 Times; Calls Shooter ‘Mentally Ill’

    The racist conspiracy theory embedded in the manifesto of the mass killer who shot 11 Black people in Buffalo on Saturday was mentioned hundreds of […]

  • MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

    The Arizona state Senate voted on Monday to launch a probe into comments made by Trump-loving lawmaker Wendy Rogers

  • Russian Allies Get Tongue-Lashing at Putin’s Ultimate Pity Party

    TwitterRussian President Vladimir Putin hosted a meeting of the Russian-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Monday on the 30th anniversary of its founding—but the meeting was anything but celebratory.Instead, the heads of state from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which make up the collective defense organization, akin to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, went to the Kremlin Monday in Moscow to lament the world’s response

  • There’s One Reason Kim Jong Un Is Loving North Korea’s COVID Outbreak

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—The spread of COVID-19 in North Korea is not all bad news for leader Kim Jong Un. By locking down the entire country, he can assert the power of his regime as never before. He has the authority to arrest anyone perceived to have broken the rules for any reason, whether in quest of food or the need to see a friend or to look for medicine.He can also blame the scourge on a network of health officials. Their survival is now in jeopard

  • Strikes signal Kremlin fury that Odesa, an imperial symbol, has turned its back on Russia

    Missile strikes appear to be a signal of the Kremlin’s fury that Odesa has turned its back on Russia.

  • High-profile candidates endorsed by Trump lost their primaries, showing the limits of his power over the party

    Trump is staking his political future on the power of his endorsement, but Republican primary results Tuesday show that it has its limits.