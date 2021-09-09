Timeline: A brother shot, his body buried, and an arrest years later

Detectives say Darlene Shoff-Brock, 62, of Tamarac, shot her brother, Donald Marks Shoff, in May 2014, then buried his body in the backyard of a Dania Beach home. Shoff-Brock’s arrest didn’t come until seven years later.

Court records show that Shoff-Brock did not bury her brother’s body alone.

2007

James Stote, 55, marries into the family when he marries Dara Stote, the younger sister of Shoff-Brock and Shoff.

May 2014

Shoff was shot and killed at a home in Hollywood, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Shoff-Brock and Stote then allegedly buried the body in the Dania Beach yard, court records say.

Stote tells his wife, Dara Stote, that Shoff moved out of the country and left all his properties and bank accounts to him, records say.

2016

Records show Stote listed his home address as the home in Dania Beach where Shoff’s body was buried.

Aug. 14, 2017

Gloria Shoff, Shoff’s mother, and his sister Dara Stote report Shoff as missing to the FBI, records say.

2018

Stote is arrested for fraud after writing bad checks on Shoff’s bank accounts, court records say.

Early June 2021

Retired Miami-Dade County law enforcement officer Timothy Littlefield tells Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives he was tipped off about a man’s body buried in the backyard of a Dania Beach home.

June 29, 2021

Detectives contact Shoff-Brock to schedule an in-person interview to question her about her brother. She tells deputies her brother moved out of the country years ago, records say.

June 30, 2021

Shoff-Brock’s attorney cancels an interview with detectives.

July 9, 2021

Human remains are found at the Dania Beach address associated with Shoff and Stote. Detectives said they found the remains in the exact spot they were told Shoff’s body would be.

Stote cooperates with detectives to set up a supervised phone call to Shoff-Brock where they discuss Shoff’s murder, records say.

July 12, 2021

Stote recounts the night of Shoff’s murder to detectives, records say. He tells detectives he and Shoff-Brock drove from the Hollywood home where Shoff was shot and killed to the Dania Beach home and dug the grave.

July 14, 2021

A DNA search warrant is executed at Shoff-Brock’s home in Tamarac. She tells detectives, “I haven’t seen my brother in seven years, did you find his body?” court records say.

July 19, 2021

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office and an anthropologist determine that the discovered remains indicate a gunshot wound to the head, records say.

Aug. 4, 2021

The Pinellas County Forensic Laboratory confirms the remains were Shoff’s, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Aug. 11, 2021

Shoff-Brock is arrested for her brother’s murder.