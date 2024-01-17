Timeline: When snow is likely in Erie County this week, and how much is in the forecast

Erie County has a long way to go to reach what should be average snowfall for this time of year.

The weather for the rest of this week could lend some assistance.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland forecast calls for a 60% or better chance of snow Wednesday night through Saturday, with the possibility of 10 inches or more of new snow.

The high winds that have battered the county for the past week-plus should finally diminish, as should the bitterly low temperatures and wind chills.

Erie County monthly and seasonal snowfall totals

Erie International Airport recorded 5.2 inches of new snow Tuesday ― your experience may differ ― bringing the January total to 7.6 inches. Average snowfall through Jan. 16 is 17.3 inches, according to weather service records dating to 1873.

Since Dec. 1 there has been just 9 inches of snow measured at the airport. The normal value is 43.6 inches, though in 2023 the total was even lower, 8.6 inches.

The area could start to cut into that deficit in the coming days.

Erie County snow forecast

The weather service indicates moderate to heavy snow is likely Thursday into Friday in multiple waves, and that lake-effect snow is likely in the snow belt Friday night into Saturday night.

There's a slight chance of snow Wednesday, when the high temperature will be near 20 degrees but the wind chill as low as 14 below zero. Southwest winds at 20 mph will gust to 34 mph at times. A wind chill advisory is set to expire around noon.

There is a 60% chance of snow overnight Wednesday, mainly after 2 a.m. An inch of new snow is possible.

Come Thursday the chance of snow increases to 90%, with one inch to 3 inches of accumulation possible. The high will be around 24.

There is a varying chance of snow Thursday night, and it's most likely Friday after 2 a.m., dropping another inch to 2 inches in some areas. The low will be around 22.

There's a 100% chance of snow Friday, when 2 inches to 4 inches is in the forecast and the high will be around 27.

Snow is likely before 8 p.m., then snow showers, mainly before 2 a.m. The low will be near 12.

Snow showers are likely Saturday into early Sunday. The high will be around 22 and the low around 17.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA weather forecast calls for snow into Saturday night