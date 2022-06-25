Timeline: How three fatal shootings transpired in San Jose and Modesto after a 911 call

Ken Carlson
·3 min read

Authorities released additional information Friday on the two homicides committed Tuesday, within about a two-hour period in north Modesto and San Jose.

What follows is a timeline of the events spanning multiple counties, including the two homicides, a police pursuit and standoff and officer-involved shooting that killed the 30-year-old suspect, Raymond Joseph Calderon of San Jose:

Tuesday, June 21

4:35 p.m. A woman calls authorities in San Jose saying her ex-boyfriend, with whom she has two children, has not returned with the kids in violation of a court order. The woman says he is making threats on the phone to kill his grandmother.

Officers respond, and a records check shows the ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Raymond Calderon, has a warrant for violating a restraining order. Police try to find Calderon at his home on Monterey Road but he’s not there.

7:11 p.m. A man is shot in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive in San Jose, according to police. Officers respond and find an adult male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He is taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell police they recognized Calderon as the suspect and he drove away in a red Ford F-150 pickup. Officers learn the grandmother contacted the ex-girlfriend saying she and the two children, ages 6 and 7, were with Calderon.

9:20 p.m. Modesto police respond to a report of a woman shot outside a home in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive, northeast of Union and McHenry avenues. Michelle Rose Gonzales, 29, dies at the scene.

Modesto police inform San Jose authorities they’re investigating the homicide. The Modesto victim is also a previous girlfriend of Calderon’s and had a baby son with him. Her 9-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son were at home when the shooting occurs and the girl called 911.

11 p.m. Having identified the suspect in both shootings, a San Jose Police Department helicopter unit spots Calderon’s vehicle on Highway 101. A pursuit lasting more than an hour ensues, during which he fires at officers.

Wednesday, June 22

12 a.m. Police, along with CHP units, have tracked Calderon as he continued south of San Jose to an exit in Gilroy. He allows the grandmother and two children to get out. CHP officers assisting the trio find the grandmother has been pistol-whipped by Calderon.

Calderon returns to south San Jose, with police in pursuit, and turns onto the city streets.

The suspect runs from his vehicle in the area of Bendorf Drive and Round Table Drive in San Jose. He barricades himself in a shed in the backyard of a home in the in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive. Some residents in the area are evacuated due to additional shots being fired by the suspect.

4:52 a.m. San Jose police report the male shooting victim has died.

7:22 a.m. The suspect exits the shed holding a firearm and pointing it at San Jose police Special Operations personnel, who fire and strike the suspect at least once. He is taken to a hospital, where he’s pronounced dead.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Officers on Bendorf Drive investigate after police shot a double homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Officers on Bendorf Drive investigate after police shot a double homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

Recommended Stories

  • Man crashes into home after being shot dead, police say

    When police arrived, they found the man to have been shot to death before crashing into the home.

  • Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection

    Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death -- especially if people have gotten a booster dose. Now with omicron’s even more transmissible relatives spreading widely, the Food and Drug Administration is considering ordering a recipe change for the vaccines made by both Pfizer and rival Moderna in hopes that modified boosters could better protect against another COVID-19 surge expected this fall and winter.

  • Woman's 'indecent exposure' citation over shorts, crop top goes viral: What we know

    A Louisiana woman's TikTok video has gone viral after she took to the app to complain about an indecent exposure citation she received at a festival.

  • Lauren Boebert Baffled by ‘Bricks’ Belonging to a Construction Site

    Zachary Petrizzo for The Daily BeastRight-wing media has long been convinced any pallets of bricks are solely the property of anti-fascist activists. And on Friday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was tripped up over the conspiracy theory. “@CapitolPolice why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?” Boebert tweeted, apparently alluding to the standard bricks the right believes are owned by potential antifa activists.Yet as it turned out, the bricks are part of

  • Prosecutors seek 15 years for former 'Cheer' star Harris

    A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. Attorneys for Harris are seeking a sentence of six years. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote in a sentencing memo late Wednesday that Harris used “his status as a competitive cheerleader, his social media persona, and eventually his celebrity and money, to persuade and entice his young victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him or with him.”

  • No Arrests In Case Of Philadelphia Woman Set On Fire Who Remains In Critical Condition

    A Philadelphia woman remains in critical condition after someone set her on fire in a brutal assault. Police responded to reports of rubbish fire on an East Tioga Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia around 12:36 a.m. on Friday and found a 36-year-old woman who had been set on fire, according to a statement from Philadelphia police to Oxygen.com. Per WPVI-TV, the victim was identified as Alyssa Morales, who had suffered severe burns on more than 60 percent of her body. Medical staff

  • Willimantic man could have gotten 90 years in prison in 2018 hot oil death. He got 45.

    Goldberg said Cruz-Cabrera took Martinez-Acevedo’s young son to a bus stop, re-entered the Ash Street apartment and began boiling a large pot of oil.

  • A Colorado officer has been sued for fatally shooting a Good Samaritan who stopped an active shooter

    Johnny Hurley took out and disarmed an active shooter. But a police officer saw Hurley holding the gunman's rifle, then fatally shot him from behind.

  • He was looking for his lost rooster. What he found is now a police matter in Florida

    A man looking for his lost rooster made a chilling discovery Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

  • Dad climbs into excavator, swings bucket at Vermont troopers arresting son, video shows

    Dashcam video captured the tense standoff outside a home.

  • Asian US Navy veteran knocked out in LA Koreatown attack to press charges if assailant is caught

    An Asian U.S. Navy veteran who lost consciousness after being sucker-punched in Los Angeles’ Koreatown on Tuesday will press charges if his assailant is caught, NextShark has learned. The 32-year-old victim, who asked to be identified as Leo, was playing on his phone while waiting for a bus near a Chipotle in Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. when “this Black man with anger issues sucker-punched me,” he recalled in an Instagram post. Security footage seen by NextShark shows the moment the assailant struck Leo, who quickly hit the ground on his back.

  • Man who lived in girl's bedroom also pursued teen cousin for sex, uncle says

    Jaret Wright was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation. Before he begins probation, he has to successfully complete sex offender treatment.

  • Ex-Cop Accused Of Kidnapping, Torturing, Sexually Assaulting And Disfiguring Woman

    A California man who was arrested for allegedly torturing and disfiguring a woman earlier this month has been identified as a former police officer. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested on June 11 for the false imprisonment of a young woman, who he allegedly kept captive while sexually and physically abusing her over the course of several months, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a press release. He was charged with kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and

  • Duck sauce suspect charged with murder of Chinese food delivery worker raises $500K bail

    Glenn Hirsch, the Queens man accused of fatally shooting food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan, has reportedly raised $500,000 to get himself out of jail as early as next week. An investigation revealed that the Great Wall patron had been involved in a series of disturbing encounters with the restaurant’s staff, which allegedly stemmed from a duck sauce dispute last November. At the time, Hirsch reportedly asked for more duck sauce after already taking an entire bin.

  • Jury finds Spectrum must pay millions in damages after cable man’s murder of Irving woman

    A Dallas County jury has awarded $375 million in compensatory damages against Spectrum/Charter Communications related to the 2019 murder of a woman in her Irving home.

  • Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

    The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge. Mohamed Noor, 36, is scheduled to be released from custody Monday, 18 days shy of the fifth anniversary of the July 15, 2017, fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter, but last year the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and 12 1/2-year sentence, saying the murder charge didn't apply to the circumstances of this case.

  • 'I did it anyway': NKY tennis instructor charged with rape of 15-year-old student

    The victim reported the rape to detectives on Monday, court records state, adding she met Clark at a private club in 2019 when she was 15 years old.

  • Woman raped and sprayed with chemicals by sex offender asking for loan, police say

    A registered sex offender has now been arrested and charged in connection to a horrifying incident in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

  • Checkers manager shoots at unhappy customer who threw drink at her, Tennessee cops say

    The customer had thrown a drink at the manager, according to police.

  • ‘Parent’s worst nightmare,’ Myrtle Beach handler of child trafficking victim gets prison

    ‘You have revealed yourself to be a monster,’ U.S. District Court judge told ringleader at Florence sentencing hearing. An Horry County conspirator got 22 years.