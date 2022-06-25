Timeline: How three fatal shootings transpired in San Jose and Modesto after a 911 call

Authorities released additional information Friday on the two homicides committed Tuesday, within about a two-hour period in north Modesto and San Jose.

What follows is a timeline of the events spanning multiple counties, including the two homicides, a police pursuit and standoff and officer-involved shooting that killed the 30-year-old suspect, Raymond Joseph Calderon of San Jose:

Tuesday, June 21

4:35 p.m. A woman calls authorities in San Jose saying her ex-boyfriend, with whom she has two children, has not returned with the kids in violation of a court order. The woman says he is making threats on the phone to kill his grandmother.

Officers respond, and a records check shows the ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Raymond Calderon, has a warrant for violating a restraining order. Police try to find Calderon at his home on Monterey Road but he’s not there.

7:11 p.m. A man is shot in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive in San Jose, according to police. Officers respond and find an adult male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He is taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses tell police they recognized Calderon as the suspect and he drove away in a red Ford F-150 pickup. Officers learn the grandmother contacted the ex-girlfriend saying she and the two children, ages 6 and 7, were with Calderon.

9:20 p.m. Modesto police respond to a report of a woman shot outside a home in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive, northeast of Union and McHenry avenues. Michelle Rose Gonzales, 29, dies at the scene.

Modesto police inform San Jose authorities they’re investigating the homicide. The Modesto victim is also a previous girlfriend of Calderon’s and had a baby son with him. Her 9-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son were at home when the shooting occurs and the girl called 911.

11 p.m. Having identified the suspect in both shootings, a San Jose Police Department helicopter unit spots Calderon’s vehicle on Highway 101. A pursuit lasting more than an hour ensues, during which he fires at officers.

Story continues

Wednesday, June 22

12 a.m. Police, along with CHP units, have tracked Calderon as he continued south of San Jose to an exit in Gilroy. He allows the grandmother and two children to get out. CHP officers assisting the trio find the grandmother has been pistol-whipped by Calderon.

Calderon returns to south San Jose, with police in pursuit, and turns onto the city streets.

The suspect runs from his vehicle in the area of Bendorf Drive and Round Table Drive in San Jose. He barricades himself in a shed in the backyard of a home in the in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive. Some residents in the area are evacuated due to additional shots being fired by the suspect.

4:52 a.m. San Jose police report the male shooting victim has died.

7:22 a.m. The suspect exits the shed holding a firearm and pointing it at San Jose police Special Operations personnel, who fire and strike the suspect at least once. He is taken to a hospital, where he’s pronounced dead.