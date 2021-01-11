TIMELINE: It took only 48 hours for Parler to go from No. 1 on the App Store to offline entirely

Allana Akhtar
Parler screen
Parler is appealing to users as a free-speech platform. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

  • On Friday, January 9, social media site Parler shot to number 1 on the App Store. By Monday, Parler went dark after getting booted by Amazon's web hosting platform.

  • Parler experienced a tumultuous 48 period between Saturday morning and Sunday evening, during which CEO John Matze criticized Google's decision to ban the app and fought with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

  • "Parler is not a surveillance app, so we can't just write a few algorithms that will quickly locate 100% of objectionable content," Matze said in a statement Sunday evening. "But that doesn't mean we haven't been effective. Up until Friday afternoon, it seemed that Apple, Amazon, and Google agreed."

  • Here's a breakdown of the tense 48-hours between Parler and large tech firms.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Social media site Parler had tumultuous weekend following a far-right mob's violent siege of the US Capitol.

After Twitter suspended President Donald Trump's account permanently for his role inciting violence that led to the insurrection, many right-wing influencers encouraged followers to head to the social media site Parler. 

Parler, which allows users to post status updates and share articles similar to Twitter, jumped to the top of the App Store until getting removed by Apple. Google and Amazon booted Parler from using their platforms as well.

Parler CEO John Matze said the site does not condone violence, and has had difficulty removing prohibited content because it doesn't "harvest and abuse" personal data. 

Read more: The siege of the US Capitol was a disaster for congressional cybersecurity - and experts say Congress will likely have to wipe all its computers and rebuild from scratch

"Parler is not a surveillance app, so we can't just write a few algorithms that will quickly locate 100% of objectionable content, especially during periods of rapid growth and the seemingly coordinated malicious attacks that accompany that growth," Matze said in a statement Sunday evening. "But that doesn't mean we haven't been effective. Up until Friday afternoon, it seemed that Apple, Amazon, and Google agreed."

Here's a timeline of the weekend that disrupted Parler's connection with large tech firms. (Exact times are based on news reports.)

Friday, January 8

11:59 p.m.: Parler jumped to No. 1 on the App Store hours after Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, Tech Crunch reported. Sensor Tower told Tech Crunch Parler saw 210,000 installs globally on Friday, January 8, up 281% from approximately 55,000 on January 7.

Saturday, January 9

1:55 a.m.: Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, an activist group of Amazon workers, sent a tweet demanding the company remove Parler from its web hosting service. "As Amazon workers, we demand Amazon deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration," the tweet read. "We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on our democracy.

5:45 a.m.: Matze, Parler's CEO, criticized Google's decision to ban the app. "If they actually cared, they would try to help. Not dump the app and send a break up public statement. What a horrible way to handle this," Matze wrote on Parler.

8 p.m.: Apple banned Parler from the app store for failing to curtail the proliferation of violence and illegal activity on the platform. The tech firm gave Parler a 24-hour warning to address policy violations. Google had banned Parler the day prior.

Read more: Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls Capitol Hill violence the 'antithesis of democracy' in memo to employees 

10 p.m.: Amazon announced it would suspend Parler from AWS for violating the terms of service due to an increase in violent content. The suspension would go into effect Sunday night.

Sunday, January 10

12:26 a.m.: After spending days as the most-downloaded app, Parler disappeared from the App Store's top charts. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted a photo of the new top app with a "heart emoji." Matze responded to Dorsey with a Parler post that read: "Yeah, we were number one until the fake news rage mob at Twitter and your anti-competitive friends went after us. That's real cute."

11:59 p.m.: Parler went offline after failing to find another web host after Amazon's suspension went into effect. Matze told Fox News the platform would "get back online as quickly as possible," and that the site could be down for up to a week.

The social media network will likely stick around, as Parler may find another web provider to host its service, Insider's Andrew Dunn reported. Gab, another social media site used by the far-right, and 8kun, the message board used by extremists, are hosted on Epik. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Talk-Radio Owner Threatens to Fire Hosts Who Dispute Election Results

    A media company that employs right wing talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Dan Bongino, circulated a memo after the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill telling hosts to dial down allegations of election fraud, or else face termination.Cumulus Media sent the internal memo to employees on Wednesday, according to Inside Music Media. The Atlanta-based company owns 416 radio stations throughout the country, many using a talk-radio format with local and national right-wing personalities. (Shapiro has not contested the results of the general election.)"We need to help induce national calm NOW," Cumulus's executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’"Philips added, "If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."The move by Cumulus came shortly before Google, Apple, and Amazon ceased hosting social media app Parler. Similar in form to Twitter, Parler became popular with users who chafed over perceived censorship of right-wing views.However, the site's hosts claimed Parler was not doing enough to moderate its content for posts that included incitement to violence. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence on the site, for example, although Parler CEO John Matze said that post was removed eventually.The pro-Trump riot on Wednesday, led by supporters who believe the election was rigged against the president, left dozens of police officers injured. One officer was killed while confronting rioters, and one rioter was shot and killed by police.

  • China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

    A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.” “The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the (Chinese majority) Han population," Xu said.

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • Companies suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers

    Some of the world's biggest companies said on Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. They include two of the biggest U.S banks, J.P Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the world's largest hotel company, Marriot as well the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of 36 independent companies that provide healthcare insurance. It follows last Wednesday's violence in Washington, when President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the formal recognition of Trump's defeat. Five people died, including a police officer. JPMorgan and Citigroup said they will pause all political action committee donations, over the coming months. In a memo to employees seen by Reuters, Citigroup's global government affairs head, Candi Wolff said "We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law." They had previously donated to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who led the charge against the certification of Biden's win. Other major U.S. companies like Ford and Walmart haven't paused donations yet, but a Walmart spokesman said they will factor in last week's events to their review process. Meanwhile, the digital payments company Stripe said it would stop processing payments for Trump's campaign website following the riot. And late Sunday the PGA tweeted that its board voted to strip the 2022 PGA golf championship away from the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

  • Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Arrested, Charged in Capitol Riot

    Larry Rendall Brock Jr., an Air Force veteran seen brandishing zip tie handcuffs during the pro-Trump siege at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Sunday in Texas.

  • Israel Defence Forces medics drafted in to help nurses in Covid vaccination drive

    Israel's army is deploying hundreds of battle-hardened medics to vaccinate civilians as part of the world’s largest inoculation drive. The Jewish state has already given the first of two jabs to nearly 20 per cent of the population and has ordered a further six million doses of the vaccine, as it strives to restore normality by the Spring. A key pillar of the strategy is the Israel Defence Forces, which is sending up to 700 reservist medics to assist nurses in administering jabs across the country. Speaking to the Telegraph, IDF medical commander Col Tomer Koler said the medics were no stranger to working extremely long hours and that all had frontline experience treating soldiers, such as in operations at the border with Lebanon and Syria.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

    President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. Some who weighed resigning in the last few days have decided to stay on to help ensure a smooth transfer of power and, within the agencies that report to the White House, to protect against rash moves by the president or his remaining inner circle.

  • China goes into 'wartime mode' after 103 new Covid cases detected in city of 11 million

    A year after the coronavirus first erupted in Wuhan, China has declared “wartime mode” and has locked down another city of 11 million to combat a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Shijiazhuang, a city in northeastern China, have barred people and vehicles from leaving in efforts to curb infection spread after the country reported its biggest one-day increase in five months with 103 new cases. The city has been among the hardest hit after a handful of infections first cropped up in Beijing mid-December and spread across at least four surrounding provinces, including Hebei, where Shijiazhuang is located. Since then, China has discovered 727 infections - although hundreds of asymptomatic cases have also been found, which aren't included in the official daily tally of cases.

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • The ‘zip tie guy’ at the Capitol just got arrested. He once worked at a Florida bar

    Among the disturbing pictures that emerged during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week was of a masked man in full tactical gear wielding zip ties in the Senate chamber.

  • Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

    A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, moving into Alabama, Tennessee and northern Georgia on Monday after blowing across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi the day before. The blanket of white falling across the region forced some school and government office closures, and fostered some play time for adults and children cooped up in the pandemic. As many as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night.

  • New York State Bar Association moves to oust Rudy Giuliani

    The group is a private professional association and revoking Giuliani's membership does not mean he would lose his law license.