Timeline for Tropical Depression 9: Here’s what to expect

All eyes are on the tropics as we monitor Tropical Depression 9.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said tropical impacts are possible for Florida.

The new GFS model now shows a much slower and slightly westward track towards the panhandle. A huge difference in location and forward speed compared to Euro. This should clue you into a low confidence forecast beyond this weekend. Watch and wait mode. pic.twitter.com/pQMcv5xNPv — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 23, 2022

Friday should be the day for initial preparations and residents are encouraged to refresh their hurricane supply kits.

While the storm is expected to be a few days out, Saturday is the next possible day that Severe Weather Center 9 will have an idea of what impacts will be headed to Florida.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Sep 23 Key Messages for Tropical Depression Nine. Strengthening is forecast in the coming days, and residents in Cuba and Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

For the latest updates: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/ofzDMSNpA5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 23, 2022

If the storm track shows that this is the case, Floridians will have to ramp up their hurricane preparations.

By Sunday, Shields said we should know exactly what kind of impacts we will see.

