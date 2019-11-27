Timeline: How Trump intervened in the Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's war crimes case

A highly decorated but controversial Navy SEAL retires with his Trident pin as the Secretary of the Navy is forced to resign while navigating a course between presidential intervention and military justice.

President Trump's recent intercessions in the military legal system – pardoning two Army officers and openly supporting a Navy SEAL before trial – have angered Pentagon officials, rallied conservative supporters and caused confusion on troop conduct in the field.

The SEAL, Edward Gallagher, is a chief petty officer and decorated veteran who was acquitted of multiple charges of murder. He was found guilty of violating military law by posing for photos with the body of an ISIS fighter.

Trump reversed the military court decision and ordered Gallagher's rank and pay reinstated. After disagreeing with the administration, Richard Spencer, the secretary of the Navy, was ousted.

Trump says he is protecting soldiers from unfair punishment. Some military leaders, including Spencer, say Trump's actions send wrong message of "you can get away with it" to the troops.

How Trump became involved in the Gallagher case:

Background

Gallagher enlisted in the Navy in 1999. He served as medic and completed SEAL training in 2005. He served eight tours of duty and is the recipient of two Bronze Stars with valor and other awards.

May 3, 2017

On this day, military prosecutors say, Gallagher killed a captive teen-aged Islamic State combatant by stabbing him in the neck and chest in a Navy SEAL post near Mosul, Iraq.

Gallagher and other members of his platoon posed with the prisoner's body. Prosecutors say he used it as a prop in a re-enlistment ceremony. Later, Gallagher allegedly texts, "I got this one with my knife."

Sept. 11, 2018

Gallagher pleads not guilty to multiple charges, including killing the Islamic State captive and unarmed Iraqi civilians in June and July 2017. He's held at San Diego’s Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar.

Jan. 4, 2019

Gallagher is formally arraigned in San Diego.

March 27

The Navy Times reports NCIS has seized "cell phones and electronic communications" since February in a search for evidence that Gallagher asked other SEALs to "obstruct justice or retaliate against junior sailors who ratted him out for war crimes."

March 30

Trump tweets that Gallagher will be moved to "less restrictive confinement." He's later confined to base at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

May 20

Citing confidential sources, news organizations report Trump is considering a pardon for Gallagher.

May 24

CNN reports Marc Mukasey, an attorney with the Trump administration, has joined Gallagher's defense team and has been working with them for two or three months in a supporting role. Mukasey worked to block the release of Trump's tax returns to a House committee.

He is a former law partner of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.

May 30

A military judge releases Gallagher after allegations that the prosecution interfered with defense efforts.

June 4

The lead prosecutor in Gallagher's case is removed. Prosecutors are accused of spying on the defense and a Navy Times journalist with digital tracking devices hidden in email.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks into military court in San Diego./AP

June 18

Gallagher’s trial begins in San Diego.

June 20

In a surprise move, Corey Scott, a SEAL medic, confesses during testimony that he killed the POW by plugging his breathing tube. Scott, who had been granted immunity for his testimony, says he did it so the POW would not be tortured to death by Iraqi interrogators.

Gallagher leaves court on July 2./Getty

July 2

A panel of five Marines and two sailors finds Gallagher not guilty of premeditated murder, willfully discharging a firearm to endanger human life, retaliation against members of his platoon for reporting his alleged actions, obstruction of justice, and the killing of two Iraqi civilians.