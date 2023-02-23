Timeline: TV reporter, girl & woman killed in Orange County shootings

Deputies say an Orange County man shot five people in Pine Hills on Wednesday, killing three of them, including a 9-year-old girl and a TV news reporter.

Here’s a timeline of what we know happened based on law enforcement reports:

10:30 a.m. Wednesday

A man, identified by Orange County Sheriff John Mina as Keith Moses’ cousin, told deputies he picked up his friend Nathacha Augustin, 38, from her home. He told deputies the pair drove around for about half an hour smoking weed.

11 a.m. Wednesday

The man told deputies he saw his cousin, Keith Moses, 19, walking north on Hastings Street. According to an affidavit, he said Moses “seemed down” so he offered him a ride. He said Moses got in the back seat of the car sitting behind Augustin. About 30 seconds later, the man said he heard a bang and saw Augustin bleeding from her face.

The man said he pulled over on Hialeah Street and called 911. He said Moses ran away.

11:17 a.m. Wednesday

Orange County deputies arrived at 6114 Hialeah Street. They said they saw a car with the driver, passenger and rear driver-side door open and a woman, identified as Augustin, on the ground. Deputies said Augustin had a gunshot wound on the left side of her chin.





11:29 a.m. Wednesday

According to an affidavit, Orange County Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and pronounced Augustin dead.

11:43 a.m. Wednesday

Deputies notified the department’s homicide unit about the woman’s death and they arrived on the scene.

12:55 p.m. Wednesday

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent information to news outlets letting them know that a woman, who they originally identified as being in her 20s, was found shot dead on Hialeah Street.

4 p.m. Wednesday

Deputies said they received several 911 calls about shootings in the same block of Hialeah Street where the morning shooting occurred, as well as on Herrington Drive, which intersects Hialeah Street. Channel 9 and Spectrum 13 both had news crews in the area reporting live for the evening news.

Sheriff Mina said when deputies arrived on scene they located Moses nearby, and that his gun was still warm when deputies took him into custody.





5:01 p.m. Wednesday

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that “multiple people” were shot on Hialeah Street and that one person was in custody.

ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained. We will update as soon as possible. @SheriffMina will brief at a time and location TBD. pic.twitter.com/7exNZy8nDF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

7:15 p.m. Wednesday

Sheriff John Mina held a news conference where he confirmed that two News 13 employees, a reporter and photographer, were shot on Hialeah Street. He said the reporter died, and the photographer was in critical condition.

Mina said a block away on Herrington Drive, a 9-year-old and her mother were both shot inside their home. Halfway through the news conference, Mina said he learned the 9-year-old died of her injuries. Her mother survived.

During the news conference, Mina identified the suspect in the morning’s shooting and the two late afternoon shootings as Keith Melvin Moses, 19.

Mina said Moses has a lengthy criminal record, but those law enforcement encounters happened before he turned 18 so they are not public record.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20's a 9-year-old girl and a News13 employee. We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families. This is a sad day for our community. pic.twitter.com/whq8DfbmPR — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023





5:41 a.m. Thursday

Spectrum News 13 sent out a statement identifying the reporter that died as Dylan Lyons, 24.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023





8:59 a.m. Thursday

Deputies identified the three people killed in Wedesday’s shootings as Nathacha Augustin, 38; T’yonna Major, 9; and Dylan Lyons, 24. They identified Jesse Walden as the News 13 photographer who was shot and survived.

UPDATE: The three people senselessly murdered on 2/22 by Keith Moses:

Nathacha Augustin, 38.

9-year-old T'yonna Major, shot in her home. (Her mother was also shot & survived)@MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, died. (Photographer Jesse Walden was shot & survived) pic.twitter.com/mlut3TBa2z — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023





11:45 a.m. Thursday

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Bishop Derrick L. McRae held a community discussion on violent crime and a news conference with the media.

The leaders said the community needs to work together to address gun violence, saying it is more than just a police issue.

