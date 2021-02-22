Timeline: Woody Allen's relationship with Mia Farrow, alleged abuse of Dylan Farrow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Times Staff
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dylan Farrow as a child.
Dylan Farrow as a child. (HBO)

"Allen v. Farrow," the hotly anticipated new docuseries from directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, is a four-hour investigation of the allegations of childhood sexual abuse first made by Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen, against her father in 1992, when she was 7 years old.

But the series, premiering Sunday on HBO, doubles as a riveting glimpse inside one of the most prominent relationships — and most rancorous breakups — in Hollywood history. In 1992, after 12 years together, the Oscar-winning writer/director and his romantic partner/professional collaborator became embroiled in a public war for custody of their three children, one that included not only Dylan’s accusations but also the revelation of Allen's sexual relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, Farrow's adopted daughter from a previous marriage, and the release of their 13th film together, "Husbands and Wives."

Here's a selected timeline of events in Allen and Farrow's relationship, Dylan's claims of abuse, the custody battle and major developments since, with excerpts from Los Angeles Times coverage as it happened.

Dylan Farrow, left, Woody Allen and Ronan Farrow in archival footage from HBO&#39;s &quot;Allen v. Farrow.&quot;
Dylan Farrow, left, Woody Allen and Ronan Farrow in archival footage from HBO's "Allen v. Farrow." (HBO)

1977: Farrow and her second husband, composer André Previn, adopt Soon-Yi , then about 7 years old, from South Korea. Farrow already had three biological sons (Matthew, Sascha and Fletcher) and two adopted daughters (Lark and Daisy).

1979: Allen and Farrow meet for the first time. Farrow, divorced from Previn, and Allen, not far removed from winning multiple Oscars for "Annie Hall," are introduced at Elaine's restaurant in Manhattan after a performance of Bernard Slade's play "Romantic Comedy," in which Farrow was then starring with Anthony Perkins.

July 16, 1982: "A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy" is released in U.S. cinemas. It is the first of Allen and Farrow's 13 films together, including "Broadway Danny Rose," "The Purple Rose of Cairo," "Hannah and Her Sisters," "Crimes and Misdemeanors" and "Husbands and Wives."

1980: Farrow adopts Moses Farrow, 2, from South Korea. He is her seventh child and the first adopted after her divorce from Previn.

July 11, 1985: Farrow adopts infant daughter Dylan, who was born in Texas.

Dec. 19, 1987: Farrow gives birth to son Ronan Farrow, then known as Satchel. Allen is presumed to be the father. Allen said in a statement at the time: "Mia's fine. The baby is fine. The only problem is he looks like Edward G. Robinson." (Through the years, there would be speculation that Ronan was fathered by Frank Sinatra, Mia's first husband.) Farrow and Allen were not married.

December 1991: Allen adopts Dylan and Moses. According to subsequent court testimony it is around this time that Allen, then 56, begins a sexual relationship with Soon-Yi, 21.

Jan. 13, 1992: Farrow finds out about the relationship when she discovers nude photographs of Soon-Yi in Allen’s apartment. In "Allen v. Farrow," she describes the photos as "Hustler" graphic, as opposed to "Playboy" graphic.

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow appear in a scene from the 1989 movie &quot;Crimes and Misdemeanors.&quot;
Woody Allen and Mia Farrow appear in a scene from the 1989 movie "Crimes and Misdemeanors." (Brian Hamill )

August 4, 1992: Dylan claims Allen sexually abused her on this day when she was 7 years old. Farrow begins filming Dylan discussing the abuse on the family camcorder.

August 13, 1992: Allen sues Farrow for custody of Ronan, Dylan and Moses.

August 17, 1992: Allen confirms his relationship with Soon-Yi in a statement.

August 18, 1992: Allen delivers a public statement at New York's Plaza Hotel calling the allegations of child molestation "false and outrageous." In the statement, Allen claims that Farrow has coached Dylan to make the accusation as part of the couple's custody battle. The common citation of such "parental alienation" as a defense against child abuse allegations in custody proceedings comes in for sharp criticism from child welfare and legal experts in "Allen v. Farrow."

August 25, 1992: As part of a media war with Farrow outlined in the docuseries, Allen sits for an extensive interview with the Los Angeles Times. The paper compares the acrimonious split to "the bitter divorce of real estate developer Donald Trump and his wife, Ivana." "I think this is worse," Allen remarks of the comparison.

Sept. 18, 1992: "Husbands and Wives," Allen and Farrow's final film together, is released in U.S. theaters. The film stars Allen and Farrow as Gabe and Judy, a couple whose marriage unravels just as Gabe, a writing professor, begins a flirtation with one of his students, played by Juliette Lewis. As Allen told The Times in a profile published shortly after he completed filming, "It came out very close to what I wanted to do.”

Sept. 21, 1992: The frenzy around Allen and Farrow leads to packed houses for the opening weekend of "Husbands and Wives," The Times reports. "The biggest response" at several Los Angeles-area screenings "came at the beginning of the film, however, when Allen’s directorial credit received an equal share of cheers and hisses," writes reporter Ryan Murphy.

Mia Farrow, center, with her children. From left, Daisy, Fletcher, Soon-Yi and Lark.
Mia Farrow, center, with her children. From left, Daisy, Fletcher, Soon-Yi and Lark. (HBO)

March 19, 1993: The custody trial in Allen vs. Farrow begins.

June 7, 1993: Mia Farrow wins custody of Ronan, Dylan and Moses. Allen is denied visitation rights with Dylan. In his ruling, New York State Supreme Court Justice Elliott Wilk describes Allen as "self-absorbed, untrustworthy and insensitive,” and had “demonstrated no parenting skills that would qualify him as an adequate custodian” of the three children. By contrast, Wilk called Farrow "a caring and loving mother who has provided a home for both her biological and her adopted children.”

December 23, 1997: Allen marries Soon-Yi in Venice, Italy.

Feb. 1, 2014: Dylan writes an open letter detailing Allen's alleged abuse, which Times columnist Nicholas Kristof posts to his blog. "What’s your favorite Woody Allen movie?" the letter begins. "Before you answer, you should know: when I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me."

Feb. 5, 2014: In an interview with People magazine shortly after Dylan's letter, Moses defends Allen. Moses also alleges that his mother was physically abusive towards him as a child and echoes Allen's claim during the custody battle that Dylan's allegations were coached by Mia as "a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi.”

Dec. 7. 2017: Dylan Farrow publishes a Los Angeles Times op-ed, "Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?" Just two months after reports of a pattern of sexual harassment and assault by film producer Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement, Farrow responds to the release of Allen's latest film, "Wonder Wheel" by writing, "Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?"

Feb. 21, 2021: "Allen v. Farrow" premieres. Times TV critic Lorraine Ali calls the four-part docuseries "a comprehensive, convincing and ultimately devastating documentary that threatens to burn what’s left of [Allen's] career and legacy to the ground."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines plane part narrowly misses homes after engine failure

    Debris from the plane was strewn about a small Denver neighborhood after a United Airlines plane experienced engine failure; all flight crew and passengers are safe.

  • Stranded international college students feel abandoned. They are suing the US government.

    Without in-person classes, DHS and ICE banned first-year international students from entering America. Now they're fighting back with a lawsuit.

  • China calls for reset in Sino-U.S. relations

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on issues like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic if they repaired their damaged bilateral relationship. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue with Washington after relations between the two countries sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector, steps he said would create the "necessary conditions" for cooperation.

  • Pope pays surprise visit to home of elderly Holocaust survivor

    Pope Francis paid a surprise visit on Saturday to the home of Edith Bruck, a Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor and author, and paid homage to all those killed by Nazi "insanity". Bruck, 89, who lives in Rome, was born into a poor Jewish family and spent time in a series of concentration camps, losing her father, mother and brother in them. A Vatican spokesman, who announced the visit after it ended, said the two spoke of her time in the camps and the importance that future generations be made aware of what happened.

  • Feds deport former Nazi concentration camp guard who lived for years in Tennessee

    Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, had been living in Tennessee. He helped guard a concentration camp near Meppen, Germany, near the end of World War II.

  • Moscow to vote on whether to reinstate statue of brutal founder of Soviet security services

    Moscow will this week vote on whether to reinstate a statue of Felix Dzerzhinsky, the fearsome founder of the Soviet security services, on the spot from which it was torn down during the collapse of the USSR. The monument to Dzerzhinsky, an architect of the Bolsheviks’ bloody Red Terror, dominated the square outside headquarters of the Soviet KGB, now the FSB, in central Moscow until 1991. Buoyed by hopes of a new era in Russian politics, crowds cheered as it was removed by cranes following a failed hardline coup. Since then the statue has been on display at an outdoor “museum” of other Soviet monuments, including busts of Lenin, Stalin and Brezhnev, in a park in the Russian capital. But Moscow authorities announced last week it was time to reconsider the fate of the “Iron Felix” monument with an online public vote. Residents of the city will be asked to choose between resurrecting the Dzerzhinsky statue or putting up a sculpture in honour of the 13th-century prince Alexander Nevsky, with no third option.

  • Mia Farrow Says the 'Great Regret' of Her Life Is Bringing Woody Allen Into Her Family

    Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max

  • Sino-US relations: China calls for end to trade restrictions and warns against interference

    China’s foreign minister laid out conditions for a reset in Sino-US relations on Monday, calling on the Biden administration to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and lift restrictions on Chinese technology companies. Wang Yi said Beijing stood ready to reopen dialogue with Washington, but emphasised it was the US that needed to change its actions to get relations back on track. He warned the US to stop “smearing” the Communist Party, and stop interfering in the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. The US should “remove unreasonable tariffs on Chinese goods, lift its unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and research and educational institutes, and abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress” to create the “necessary conditions for China-US cooperation”, he told a foreign ministry forum in Beijing. Relations between Beijing and Washington plunged to their worst level in decades during the Trump administration, which increased tariffs on Chinese imports and imposed bans or other restrictions on Chinese tech companies. It also angered Beijing by boosting US support for Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and sanctioned Chinese officials blamed for rights abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on Hong Kong. On Monday, Wang said the Trump administration, and measures it took to “suppress and contain China", were the “root cause” of the worst relations between the two sides since they established diplomatic relations in 1979. President Joe Biden has signalled that he will maintain pressure on Beijing, telling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a phone call earlier this month that he is concerned about “Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices”, as well as its actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive moves towards Taiwan. Mr Wang said China has “no intention to challenge or replace the United States,” and said it stood ready to work with America in dealing with the Covid pandemic, climate change and world economic recovery. Drew Thompson, a former US defence department official with responsibility for China, said a reset in relations was “highly unlikely” when Chinese officials weren’t offering to change “any action on their part”. “Wang Yi’s and other recent speeches emphasised the actions the US must take to reset relations, without any introspection or consideration how China’s own actions caused the US to conclude that China is a threat and strategic competitor,” he said. “Calls for the US to change without acknowledgement of U.S. reciprocal concerns is a dead-end for engagement,” said Mr Thompson, a visiting research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

  • Ronan Farrow Says He's "Proud" of Sister Dylan After HBO's Woody Allen Docuseries Debuts

    Ronan Farrow took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to share that he's "proud" of sister Dylan Farrow as HBO launched its Woody Allen documentary series Allen v. Farrow.

  • The Most Shocking Moments in Allen v Farrow : Dylan Farrow's Story, Woody Allen's Prolific Career

    HBO's four-part series digs into the 1992 sex abuse accusations against Woody Allen brought by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and the complicated story of what happened (and didn't happen) next.

  • 'Allen v. Farrow': Directors on how new footage, details in 'secret' HBO docuseries changed their minds about Woody

    "Dylan (Farrow) said, 'Look, I think if we don’t speak then, no one will ever know the truth,'" says "Allen v. Farrow" co-director Amy Ziering.

  • Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO’s ‘Allen V Farrow’ as ‘Hatchet Job Riddled With Falsehoods’

    Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn put out a statement Sunday night in response to part one of the new HBO doc “Allen vs. Farrow,” calling it a “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods,” the statement read, according to multiple media outlets. “Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.” The statement continued, “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.” Also Read: Why 'Allen v. Farrow' Director Focused Only on Dylan Farrow's Account: 'Woody's Story Is Out There' The four-part docuseries directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering — the two filmmakers behind “On the Record,” the HBO Max documentary examining the sexual assault accusations against Russell Simmons — pieces together court documents, interviews and home footage taken by Mia Farrow. Among the footage are tapes where her daughter Dylan Farrow, then 7 years old, recounts being sexually assaulted by Woody Allen. In addition, it reexamines Dylan’s account, both as a child and now as an adult, and the high-profile custody battle between her parents. The series also provides an incisive look at how Allen and Mia Farrow were portrayed in media coverage and treated by the entertainment industry in the years before and after the #MeToo movement grew in prominence in Hollywood. Woody Allen has repeatedly denied sexually assaulting Dylan Farrow. Also Read: Why Woody Allen Wasn't Charged: a Timeline of Dylan Farrow's Accusations “Allen v. Farrow” premiered Sunday night on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes 2-4 will air the following Sundays at the same time. Read original story Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO’s ‘Allen V Farrow’ as ‘Hatchet Job Riddled With Falsehoods’ At TheWrap

  • Congress takes up COVID-19 relief, Merrick Garland Senate hearing: 5 things you need to know Monday

    Merrick Garland's Senate confirmation hearing, Texas recovers after widespread outages and more news to start your Monday.