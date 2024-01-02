A timeline of the YWCA supportive housing project

Jan. 2—A hearing is coming up this week in Clinton County District Court regarding whether the YWCA can intervene in a lawsuit the outcome of which could derail its project aimed at curbing chronic homelessness in Clinton. This is a timeline showing key events as the supportive housing project advanced from discussions in 2022 to protests in 2023 to court now.

2022

Early 2022

YWCA Clinton partnered with Hatch Development Group out of Des Moines and began determining a project location, exploring 10 to 15 potential sites.

June 13, 2022

YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien and then-YWCA Empowerment Director Angie Bloomfield laid out details for the proposed $5 million YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project during a meeting of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, seeking a 10% project cost commitment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Sander-Welzien and Bloomfield told the Supervisors that plans called for construction of an 18,100-square-foot facility with 20-24 permanent supportive housing units, eight to 10 emergency shelter units (later nixed from the project plans), and a resource center with on-site staff and management to be built west of the Clinton County Law Center on a gravel lot owned by the County that formerly was the site of a gas station. The site has since been used for parking.

Supervisors Jim Irwin, Dan Srp, and Tom Determann voted 3-0 to approve the request, committing $500,000 to the construction of the project.

June 22, 2022

Clinton City Council voted 6-1 to commit $500,000 to the project.

Councilmembers Bill Schemers, Gregg Obren, Ron Mussmann, Rhonda Kearns, Cody Seeley, and Eartha Davis voted in favor.

Councilmember Nancy Witt voted opposed, detailing her personal story in connection with subsidized housing and her unwillingness to support the project based on her experiences.

Sander-Welzien planned to complete the National Housing Trust Fund grant application over the next week and a half, using the commitments from the County and City to make it as competitive as possible.

July 27, 2022

Clinton County Board of Supervisors Resolution 2022-223: The board determined that three parcels of the County-owned site on the 600 block of North Third Street should be transferred to the YWCA with an Option to Purchase.

The location had become targeted for the project due to it being centrally located to services that would be useful to individuals utilizing the facility.

The property would represent $249,766 of the County's $500,000 commitment to the project.

Aug. 8, 2022

A public hearing was conducted by the Clinton County Board of Supervisors as required under Iowa Code for the transfer of the North Third Street parcels.

Bloomfield was present to respond to a number of questions about the project.

Citizens spoke in support of the project while others expressed the desire for a different location.

The hearing adjourned after just over an hour.

Supervisors Srp, Irwin, and Determann unanimously approved a Resolution for the Option to Purchase transfer.

Nov. 4, 2022

The Iowa Finance Authority announced recently awarding a total of $8.3 million through the federal National Housing Trust Fund program to provide permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals through two new construction projects in Ames and Clinton.

A grant of $4.16 million was awarded for the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center Supportive Housing Project.

Dec. 12, 2022

The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center hosted a community meeting with low attendance at Clinton City Hall concerning the proposed supportive housing initiative.

Dec. 15, 2022

The YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center hosted a community meeting with low attendance at Clinton Community College concerning the proposed supportive housing initiative.

2023

June 19, 2023

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors extended the purchase agreement with the YWCA that was to expire on July 1 until Dec. 31.

July 1, 2023

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding given to the County to be utilized for post-Covid emergency sheltering ran out after the program's end on May 11.

Aug. 26, 2023

Clinton City Council held a public hearing concerning the rezoning of the Sixth Avenue North and North Third Street properties to allow for construction of the facility.

The ordinance would rezone the lots at 304 Sixth Ave. N, 604 N. Third St, 608 N. Third St, 610 N. Third St, and 630 N. Third St. from residential 1-C classification permitting single-family residential dwellings to general C-2 commercial zoning allowing for the three-story, 24-unit structure.

The first consideration of the ordinance was postponed after the two-hour public hearing until Third Ward Councilmember Mussmann would be present.

Sept. 12, 2023

A 3-3 vote of the Clinton City Council denied rezoning of the lots.

Coucilmembers Schemers, Obren, and Davis voted in favor of the ordinance.

Obren, a lifeguard at the YWCA, stated prior to the vote that he was advised by legal counsel that there was no conflict of interest or conflict of duty by him participating in the vote.

Councilmembers Kearns, Mussmann, and Pat Determan voted against.

Councilmember Seeley abstained from the vote.

The Iowa Finance Authority subsequently allowed the YWCA to secure an alternate site within the census tract meeting all required Housing and Urban Development guidelines by Nov.30.

Sept. 26, 2023

Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke reviewed several alternate project sites during a meeting of the City Council.

DeWitt Park at 615 S. Fourth St. was ultimately determined to be the most suitable suggested site meeting all requirements and guidelines.

Oct. 10, 2023

Clinton City Council passed a Resolution approving bidding procedures for the development of the property of DeWitt Park and declared the Council's intent to accept the YWCA's offer of a $200,000 proposed sale price if no competing proposals were submitted to the City Clerk before noon on Nov. 13 to be presented to City Council during a public hearing scheduled for Nov. 14.

The Resolution passed despite opposition to the location from Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind and neighboring Park Tower low-income housing managing agent Sheryl Wilson.

Sander-Welzien said that after speaking with an anonymous donor who'd given $500,000 to go toward an operational reserve account for ongoing facility expenses,emergency homeless sheltering would not be part of the project at this alternate site.

Oct. 16, 2023

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors reaffirmed with a 2-1 vote their $500,000 commitment to the YWCA's project at its alternate site.

Supervisors Srp and Irwin voted in favor.

Supervisor Erin George voted opposed.

Nov. 14, 2023

Clinton City Council voted to approve the sale of DeWitt Park to the YWCA following an approximately four-hour public hearing concerning the proposed sale during which 29 individuals addressed the Council.

Coucilmembers Schemers, Davis, Obren, and Mussmann voted in favor.

Councilmembers Determan, Seeley, and Kearns voted opposed.

Nov. 27, 2023

A petition with almost 1,000 signatures for Clinton mayor Scott Maddasion's veto of the sale of DeWitt Park to the YWCA was turned in to the City to come before the Council.

A lawsuit was also filed against Clinton City Council in Clinton County District Court on this date seeking to stop the City of Clinton from selling DeWitt Park to the YWCA.

Plaintiffs Stephen Howes, 62, a taxpayer and Clinton property owner for the past 35 years, and JoAnn Hunt, 76, a Clinton taxpayer and resident, are represented by attorney Michael J. Meloy of Bettendorf.

The plaintiffs seek a temporary injunction to stop the City from conveying the park, challenging the procedures used to sell to a private entity, and allowing the plaintiffs to continue their use and enjoyment of the park.

Nov. 28, 2023

Maddasion denied during a meeting of the City Council any intention to veto the decision to sell DeWitt Park.

Dec. 13, 2023

The YWCA filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, arguing that as the party to grant funding being put at risk, the City would not be able to adequately defend the YWCA's interests.

The Iowa Finance Authority holds the right to rescind the grant at the IFA's discretion if the YWCA does not carry out the approved project in a timely manner.

Dec. 18, 2023

The City, represented by attorney Skylar J. Limkemann of Cedar Rapids, filed a response denying a list of accusations and asserting that all applicable laws have been abided by.

The City additionally motioned for the case to be dismissed.

2024

Jan. 4, 2024

A hearing is scheduled to take place concerning whether the YWCA can intervene as a defendant in the case.

Feb. 8, 2024

An evidentiary hearing has been scheduled concerning the plaintiffs' request for temporary injunction.