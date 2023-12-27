Times Charities, Faith Mission help man work toward self-sufficiency

Throughout the holiday season, Times Record News will be sharing stories of how Times Charities has aided our partner nonprofit organizations in helping individuals throughout the past year.

A man came to the Wichita Falls Faith Mission for help becoming more self-sufficient.

He came from a sheriff's department in another North Texas county with a photocopy of his expired Louisiana ID card.

Before he can obtain a job, housing or launch into the process of becoming more self-sufficient, he will need more than a photocopy.

With the information he provided to Faith Mission and through donations from Times Charities, he was able to obtain a certified birth certificate from Louisiana.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate.

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

