Times Charities, Mission helps man get license

Throughout the holiday season, Times Record News will be sharing stories of how Times Charities has aided our partner nonprofit organizations in helping individuals throughout the past year.

After coming to the Wichita Falls Faith Mission with nothing to his name, a man is now more self-sufficient after getting a drivers license.

The man came to the Mission a while back but had a minor setback with COVID-19.

After fully recovering we worked with the Case Management Team. He started with no identification, but with the help of Times Charities funding, he was able to get a Texas drivers license.

The ID will help him be able to drive to doctor appointments, in the short term, and get a job in the future.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

