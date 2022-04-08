Shares Rally on JPMorgan’s Upbeat Outlook: Evergrande Update

Shen Hong
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese real estate stocks resumed a rally Friday, after JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an upbeat assessment of the sector’s outlook.

Elsewhere, Pacific Investment Management Co. is maintaining a slight overweight position in bonds from healthier Chinese developers, with a portfolio manager saying market pricing of the sector has been “too pessimistic.”

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers stocks rose as much as 2%, rebounding from a decline Thursday that pared its advance since mid-March to 40%. Chinese junk dollar bonds, which are on their longest winning streak since late 2020, remain on pace to rise for a third week, according to a Bloomberg index.

Key Developments:

  • China Developer Shares Rise as JPM Expects 20% Upside, Upgrades

  • Pricing on Some China Property Bonds Is ‘Too Pessimistic’: Pimco

  • Developer Dexin China Repurchased $2.74m of 2022 Notes

  • China Developer Rally Runs Up Against Impatience for Policy Plan

  • Sunac Extends Redemption Deadline for 4.78% Yuan Bond

  • Times China Downgraded to B2 by Moody’s

China Developer Shares Rise as JPM Expects 20% Upside, Upgrades (12:10 p.m. HK)

The gains came after JPMorgan said most negatives for the sector have “materialized” and 15%-20% upside is possible from an Oct. 2021 peak.

The investment bank expects a directional recovery in share prices in the second quarter despite likely high volatility, thanks to improving sales and more demand-side policy easing, analysts including Karl Chan wrote in a note.

Pricing on Some China Property Bonds Is ‘Too Pessimistic’: Pimco (10:01 a.m. HK)

“We think there are a number of survivors in that sector,” Stephen Chang, Pimco’s Asia portfolio manager at the firm, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Policy makers are trying to foster healthier sector development with more supportive policies but markets view this as a slow and piecemeal process, he added.

Developer Dexin China Repurchased $2.74m of 2022 Notes (7:52 a.m. HK)

Dexin China Holdings Co. recently bought back an aggregate principal amount of $2.74 million of its 2022 notes in the open market, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Thursday.

The company has so far repurchased $16 million of the , representing about 8% of its total.

China Developer Rally Runs Up Against Impatience for Policy Plan (7:51 a.m. HK)

The Chinese government’s pledge of support for embattled developers ignited a frenzied rush for stocks and bonds.

But three weeks later, the frantic rally is testing the limits of investors’ patience as Beijing has yet to spell out details of how the government would relax curbs to prevent a disorderly collapse in the property market.

The market is pulling back from a spell of exuberance for an industry that’s been crippled by crackdowns and mountains of debt that crushed large developers including China Evergrande Group and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. It’s a sobering reality check as China braces for the fallout from its worst coronavirus outbreak, which has locked down major economic hubs from Shenzhen to Shanghai.

Sunac Extends Redemption Deadline for 4.78% Yuan Bond (7:45 a.m. HK)

Sunac Real Estate Group said it plans to allow holders of its 4 billion yuan bond to still cancel their early redemption requests even if they have missed the prior deadline, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company has earlier allowed bondholders to cancel the requests between March 11 and 28. Bondholders who have missed the March 28 deadline can now make the cancellation requests from April 11 to April 22.

Times China Downgraded to B2 by Moody’s (7:37 a.m. HK)

Times China’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded by Moody’s to B2 from B1. Its senior unsecured debt rating was cut to B3 from B2. Moody’s said the decision reflects its expectation that the developer’s liquidity will weaken because of its declining operating cash flow.

Meantime, the risk assessor also lowered Redsun Properties’ corporate family rating to B3 from B2 and the company’s senior unsecured rating to Caa1 from B3.

“The downgrade reflects Redsun’s heightened refinancing risks and weakened liquidity driven by its weak operating cash flow and sizable debt maturities over the next 12-18 months,” Moody’s analyst Cedric Lai said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

