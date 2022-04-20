Time's up: Convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II headed to prison on Friday

BOSTON — With his last shot at freedom dashed, convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II will report to a New Hampshire federal prison on Friday to begin his six-year sentence. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court denied his bid for a stay pending his appeal on government corruption and fraud convictions.

“After careful review of the parties' filings, in view of the standard set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3143(b), the "Defendant-Appellant's Motion for Continued Release Pending Disposition of Appeal" is denied. The self-surrender date currently scheduled remains in effect. So ordered,” read the brief order filed by three judges from the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

Correia still has a pending appeal to either overturn his conviction from nearly a year ago or grant him a new trial.

Correia will have to self-surrender by noon on Friday to the Federal Correctional Institution Berlin, a medium security federal prison with a minimum security satellite prison camp. He's reporting 20 weeks after his initial report date, due to delays.

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II leaves the John Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston in September with his wife, Jenny Fernandes.

This final decision on Correia’s continued freedom, as he was originally ordered to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons in early December, would have been his eighth stay out of jail free card after federal district court Judge Douglas Woodlock granted six temporary stays.

That ended on April 4 when Woodlock denied Correia’s request for a stay pending his appeal which then gave the city’s youngest serving mayor the final recourse to request a permanent stay from federal appellate judges.

Appellate judges who reviewed Correia’s motion for a permanent stay – Sandra Lynch, Jeffrey Howard and William Kayata Jr. – did not give any other explanation for their decision as of Wednesday afternoon.

The frequent delays have frustrated many Fall River residents who have endured initial rumors of an FBI investigation dating back to Correia’s first term as mayor in 2016 that then led to two indictments and arrests while he was in office first in October 2018 and again in September 2019.

The first delay was allowed to give Correia an opportunity to help out in his in-laws' restaurant and function hall, the Towne House, over the Christmas holidays. Correia, and his wife, Jenny Correia who was the restaurant manager, are no longer employed at that business.

Woodlock has granted further delays related to a COVID outbreak at FCI Berlin and to allow Correia’s attorneys to draft and file their appeal.

That changed for Woodlock after Correia’s attorneys, William Fick and Daniel Marx, filed a more than 200-page legal argument for the former mayor’s appeal.

Correia lost to Paul Coogan in 2019 after a grueling recall then regular election that year. Coogan ran against the now 30-year-old because of the government corruption that resulted from Correia's two terms as mayor.

"Hopefully, this is the end of a long saga or the city and we can move on from that and let people move on to make Fall River a better place to live," said Coogan. "This has been going on for a long time."

Elected in 2015 as the city’s youngest mayor at age 23 after serving one term as a City Councilor, Correia was found guilty in May 2021 on 21 of 24 counts of lying on his income taxes, defrauding investors in his now-defunct smartphone app company SnoOwl, and extorting potential marijuana vendors in exchange for coveted letters of non-opposition.

During sentencing, Woodlock threw out 10 of the wire fraud and tax fraud convictions on grounds that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction.

Correia was sentenced by Woodlock to six years in prison last September, a month after he married his then fiance, Jenny Fernandes.

