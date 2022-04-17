Times could be changing: Battle Creek Transit proposes first fare increase in 19 years

Danny Parks of Battle Creek exits a Battle Creek Transit bus on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

For the past 19 years, a single ride on Battle Creek Transit buses has cost $1.25.

That could soon change.

In an effort to address rising operational costs, Battle Creek Transit is proposing fare increases that would raise the cost of a single ride to $1.75, among other changes.

The Battle Creek City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed increases at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The last single ride fare increase was in 2003.

The proposed increases would generate an additional $140,000 in revenue, helping offset the amount the city has to put forth to support transit operations, according to Battle Creek Transit Director Mallory Avis.

"Increasing our fare (would allow) us to maintain the same level of service that we’ve been providing because that deficit from what the city is giving us to what our expenses are is growing," Avis said. "If we don’t cover that deficit, then it means that we have to cut service to make that up."

The proposed fare increases are:

Single bus ride – $1.25 to $1.75

Reduced fare bus ride – 60 to 85 cents

Multiple-ride bus passes – $6-$32 to $8-$45

Tele-Transit ADA and reduced fare – $2 to $3

Bus transfers would remain free, and bus rides for children under 42 inches tall would remain free, Avis said.

Passengers arrive at the Battle Creek Transit transportation center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Battle Creek Transit has operated at a deficit and has been supported by the city's general fund for years.

The department's 2022 budget is nearly $5 million, including about $2 million in federal funds and $1.7 million in state funds. The remaining balance is funded through a combination of advertising, passenger fares and the city's general fund, Avis said.

"The city’s general fund is essentially the only other source of revenue to fill the gap," she said. "Costs have grown at a faster rate than federal and state grant revenues."

The proposed increases would reduce the amount the city has to allocate toward transit operations, and when compared with service reductions, Avis believes the fare increases will have a less negative impact for riders.

“Limited transportation alternatives leave many neighbors without other options,” Avis said. “We need to make sure we can continue operating at the current levels, and also want to improve Transit services for our riders. We think this is the best solution to meet those needs.”

If approved by the city commission, the fare increases would go into effect July 1.

