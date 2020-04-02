In times of crisis, the National Guard is deployed. Here's what troops are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 17,250 National Guard troops have been deployed in all 50 states and territories to help battle the coronavirus crisis in a wide variety of assignments from disinfecting nursing homes in Georgia to removing the bodies of victims in New York City to helping police in Rhode Island pull over motorists with New York tags entering the state.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that increasing numbers of states will be using the Guard and they have the option of using troops to enforce stay-at-home orders.

“I'm very proud of what our guardsmen are doing, but we have a whole lot more capacity out there in the guard right now to do more,” Esper said on CBS News.

Most recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that he is deploying his state's National Guard to assisted living facilities and nursing homes to thoroughly clean them and train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures.

"If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks," Kemp said. More than 100 guard members will be deployed in the effort.

Calling up the Guard

The National Guard, which is community-based, reports to the governor of a state unless called to protect U.S. domestic interests in times of conflict or natural disaster, or even internationally alongside full-time service members.

Members of the Army or Air National Guard, which number almost 450,000 across the U.S. and its territories, hold civilian jobs or attend school while conducting military training part time.

In most cases, the governor calls them up after declaring a state of emergency, such as a severe storm or a domestic disturbance.

They can also be federalized by the president, who can then deploy them to other states, such as natural disasters like during Hurricane Katrina.

In 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower federalized Arkansas National Guard troops to take them out of the hands of Gov. Orval Faubus, who had called them out to block court-ordered integration of Little Rock's public school. Eisenhower, acting as commander-in-chief, not only took control of the troops, he paired them with 101st Airborne to escort African American students to school.

What the Guard is doing nationwide

During the current coronavirus crisis, the Guard has been mobilized in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C

In a move that speeds up the mobilization process, President Donald Trump has placed at least 12 states or territories under Title 32 status, which allows states to maintain control of the troops, while the federal government picks up the tab.

April Cunningham, spokesperson for the National Guard Bureau, tells USA TODAY that the number of Guard mobilizations is "moving so rapidly" it is difficult to provide a state-by-state breakdown. But as of Tuesday morning, she said, there were more than 17,250 Air and Army National Guard professionals operating at the direction of their governors.

To qualify for Title 32 status, states must, among other things, have a major disaster declaration for the COVID-19 response or have requested such a review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and have explained how the troops would be used be used in that effort.

Here's how the Guard has been deployed across the country:

► In Michigan, around 3,000 National Guard troops will help run mobile screening facilities, distribute food and medical supplies, and disinfect public spaces. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also plans to deploy guard members to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a temporary medical center inside Detroit’s TCF Center.

► In New York, the state hardest hit by the pandemic, more than 2,7000 guard members are putting up a temporary hospital, delivering supplies, clearing roads, taking coronavirus samples at testing centers and even manning call centers.