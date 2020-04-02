In times of crisis, the National Guard is deployed. Here's what troops are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY

More than 17,250 National Guard troops have been deployed in all 50 states and territories to help battle the coronavirus crisis in a wide variety of assignments from disinfecting nursing homes in Georgia to removing the bodies of victims in New York City to helping police in Rhode Island pull over motorists with New York tags entering the state.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that increasing numbers of states will be using the Guard and they have the option of using troops to enforce stay-at-home orders.

“I'm very proud of what our guardsmen are doing, but we have a whole lot more capacity out there in the guard right now to do more,” Esper said on CBS News.

Most recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that he is deploying his state's National Guard to assisted living facilities and nursing homes to thoroughly clean them and train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures.

"If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks," Kemp said. More than 100 guard members will be deployed in the effort.

Coronavirus battle rips up soldiers' playbook: Army forced to forget routines, focus on health

Calling up the Guard

The National Guard, which is community-based, reports to the governor of a state unless called to protect U.S. domestic interests in times of conflict or natural disaster, or even internationally alongside full-time service members.

Members of the Army or Air National Guard, which number almost 450,000 across the U.S. and its territories, hold civilian jobs or attend school while conducting military training part time. 

In most cases, the governor calls them up after declaring a state of emergency, such as a severe storm or a domestic disturbance.

They can also be federalized by the president, who can then deploy them to other states, such as natural disasters like during Hurricane Katrina.

In 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower federalized Arkansas National Guard troops to take them out of the hands of Gov. Orval Faubus, who had called them out to block court-ordered integration of Little Rock's public school. Eisenhower, acting as commander-in-chief, not only took control of the troops, he paired them with 101st Airborne to escort African American students to school.

Maps: How states differ on protecting Americans against coronavirus

What the Guard is doing nationwide

During the current coronavirus crisis, the Guard has been mobilized in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C

In a move that speeds up the mobilization process, President Donald Trump has placed at least 12 states or territories under Title 32 status, which allows states to maintain control of the troops, while the federal government picks up the tab.

April Cunningham, spokesperson for the National Guard Bureau, tells USA TODAY that the number of Guard mobilizations is "moving so rapidly" it is difficult to provide a state-by-state breakdown. But as of Tuesday morning, she said, there were more than 17,250 Air and Army National Guard professionals operating at the direction of their governors.

To qualify for Title 32 status, states must, among other things, have a major disaster declaration for the COVID-19 response or have requested such a review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and have explained how the troops would be used be used in that effort.

Here's how the Guard has been deployed across the country:

► In Michigan, around 3,000 National Guard troops will help run mobile screening facilities, distribute food and medical supplies, and disinfect public spaces. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also plans to deploy guard members to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a temporary medical center inside Detroit’s TCF Center.

► In New York, the state hardest hit by the pandemic, more than 2,7000 guard members are putting up a temporary hospital, delivering supplies, clearing roads, taking coronavirus samples at testing centers and even manning call centers.

"Although staffing a call center is not what many of us foresaw when we joined the National Guard, it is a way for us to assist our fellow citizens and connect them with the information they need," said Army 1st Lt. Michel Flickinger, the officer in charge of the Schenectady call center, according to the guard's national website.

The New York deployment was one of the earliest during the coronavirus crisis to help with residents of New Rochelle, which was under quarantine.

In New York City, Guard members will also be working with members of the New York City Medical Examiner's office to help in the removal of human remains, said Col. Richard Goldenberg, New York Army National Guard public affairs officer.

► In Arizona, a team of 19 National Guard soldiers built a 50-bed federal medical station overnight Sunday to begin supporting the Navajo Nation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

► In Iowa, eight National Guard troops set up two tents last week at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital to screen people entering for the virus.

► In Pennsylvania, 25 National Guard members unloaded equipment to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency build a non-coronavirus overflow clinic at a school.

► In West Virginia, some 350 guard members are delivering medical supplies to health care workers, educating big box retail stores, restaurants and convenience stores on protective measures and even directing traffic at drive-through testing sites.

In California: Gov. Newsom puts National Guard on alert amid pandemic

'It is not a police activity'

In some cases, the guard has been used to bolster police efforts to enforce quarantines.

In Rhode Island, Guard troops joined police to man checkpoints on Interstate 95, and other routes into the state to stop cars with license plates from New York, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an executive order, Gov. Gina Raimondo said New York residents entering Rhode Island for a non-work purpose for a period of time must self-quarantine for 14 days. That was later expanded the order to anyone entering the state

Rhode Island Air National Guard Tsgt. William Randall, left, and Westerly police officer Howard Mills approach a home while looking for New York license plates in driveways to inform them of self quarantine orders, Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the order “reactionary” and unconstitutional, saying he’d sue Rhode Island if the policy isn’t rescinded but believed they could “work it out.”

In the coastal town of Westerly, a Guard member also accompanied a police officer door-to-door to get contact information from visiting New Yorkers and to tell them they must self-quarantine. They were expected to visit 1,000 homes with that message.

“This is more of an education tool to make people aware and comply with what we are asking them to do,” Westerly police Chief Shawn Lacey said. “We certainly hope it doesn’t get to enforcement action that has to happen.”'

In Westerly, six teams went “driveway to driveway” as Lacey put it, to identify cars, SUVs and trucks with New York license plates.

Then the pairs, one police officer and one Guard member, approached whoever was living in the house.

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard look for passengers getting off a train from New York as it arrives Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Guard, Capt. Mark Incze, stressed that information gathered by Guard personnel will go to the Rhode Island Department of Health and not to federal immigration authorities, he said.

National Guard bureau chief Air Force Gen. Joe Lengyel on Tuesday stressed in a meeting with reporters and in a livestream town hall meeting with Guard members that they would not be used in a law enforcement role.

He specifically sought to dispose of what he said were rumors of martial law.

“Some of it is just people are just concerned, and scared and anxious,” he said. “And then we probably have external actors ― countries that want to sow chaos in the United States and are injecting some of this into the ecosystem, if you will.”

Rhode Island Air National Guard TSgt. William Randall, right, hands an information sheet to New York resident Reha Kocatas who is self-quarantining at his home in Westerly, R.I., Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Lengyel said there has been no discussion at the highest levels either of a national quarantine, of using troops to enforce any local restrictions “or any of the other nonsense that’s out there.”

In the New Rochelle, New York, deployment of Guard troops, local officials took pains to stress that they were there to clean and sanitize public areas and hand out food, not to enforce the quarantine.

"It is not a police activity, they are not in tanks, they are in regular vehicles. They are not armed," said New Rochelle City Manager Charles Strome, NY1.com reported.

National Guard Bureau spokesperson Cunningham said troops can be used for everything from traffic control to crowd control but there is no plan to use them to impose quarantine, enforce shelter in place operation, "or any kind of large-scale lock-down capacity."

"In any scenario where National Guard are called upon to conduct law enforcement operations, they are paired with civilian law enforcement that has appropriate jurisdictional control for that area," Cunningham said. 

In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee said the Guard was being mobilized to "ensure our critical food banks remain stocked and operational." He asked residents to "welcome them in our communities as they process, package and distribute meals."

His spokesperson, David Postman, took pains to try to reassure residents nervous of such deployments.

“I would not expect the National Guard to be playing any law enforcement or road closure role or anything of that sort,” Postman said. “There is nothing alarming. It’s not being done because of any increased threat. It’s not being done because of any increased restrictions that the Governor is going to announce. It’s just to help some of the operations that are going on today in a support role.”

Contributing: Mark Reynolds, Providence Journal; Associated Press

More: COVID-19 claims the life of its first US service member, a New Jersey National Guardsman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: How National Guard troops are helping amid COVID-19

