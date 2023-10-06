Question Time's Fiona Bruce presents show with arm in sling and broken hand from falling off horse

Fiona Bruce appears on Question Time on Thursday night with a 'black eye' and her arm in a sling screengrab from BBC

Question Time host Fiona Bruce presented the show with her arm in a sling after breaking her hand when she fell off a horse.

The presenter also appeared to have a black eye following the incident.

She addressed her ailments shortly after introducing the programme’s panel on Thursday night in Wolverhampton.

Ms Bruce said: “I thought I’d just mention it, it is the least interesting thing in the programme but in case you’re wondering I broke my hand, and I have got the remnants of a black eye, because I fell off a horse.

“And that’s all there is to say about that.”

Richard Holden, the Transport Minister, Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, Emma Dabiri, a writer, Richard Walker, the executive chairman of Iceland supermarket and Tony Parsons, the journalist appeared on the panel.

Ms Bruce, 59, has fronted Question Time since 2019 when she took over from long-serving host David Dimbleby.

She is said to have taken up horse riding in 2011, but conceded that despite enjoying it, she isn’t very good.

In 2016 Ms Bruce broke a bone in a trampolining accident that led to her presenting the news in her trainers, which caused a stir among viewers.

In August this year fraudsters used a likeness of the BBC presenter to promote a “quantum AI” investment scam using “deepfake” technology.

The depiction of the host was the latest in a series of similar scams designed to lure social media users into dodgy investment schemes, with consumer champion Martin Lewis having recently been the target of such a fraud.

In the clip, which circulated on Facebook, Bruce was shown to say that “Britons won’t have to work anymore” and that new technology developed by Elon Musk will “allow traders to enjoy trading without any hassle”.

Bruce appeared to tell BBC News viewers about the investment and is shown to say: “Elon Musk has revealed his new project in which he has already invested more than $3bn. No other project has ever given this kind of opportunity.”

