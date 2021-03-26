Times Leader P.M. Update: Thursday, March 25

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mar. 26—Lackawanna County political operative Frank Scavo is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection; a former Pittston area band director who has been convicted for child sex crimes has his sentencing pushed off as he challenges his Megan's Law hearing; and Sam Sanguedolce is sworn in as District Attorney.

