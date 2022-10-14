The times Liz Truss railed against a corporation tax rise during her race to No 10

Liz Truss

Liz Truss is set to make her biggest U-turn yet on corporation tax on Friday afternoon.

During the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss had pledged to scrap a corporation tax hike from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

The increase had been scheduled for April next year by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.

However, the rise will now go ahead as planned, abandoning one of the central promises from the campaign that got her into No 10.

Here, we look at 20 times Ms Truss railed against the plans she is now scheduled to adopt.

July 10

Launching her campaign in the Telegraph, Ms Truss wrote: “It isn’t right to be putting up taxes now.

“I would reverse the National Insurance increase that came in during April, make sure we keep corporation tax competitive so we can attract business and investment into Britain, and put the Covid debt on a longer-term footing.”

July 19

Ms Truss told the Spectator: “We need to attract investment to drive business and growth.”

July 21

During a visit to Peterborough, Ms Truss said: “My plans do not exceed the headroom. I’m very clear that they are about £30 billion worth of costings, and those are affordable within our current headroom.

“But what is not affordable is putting up taxes, choking off growth, and ending up in a much worse position.”

July 31

Ms Truss’s campaign called Rishi Sunak the “first chancellor since Labour chancellor Denis Healey to raise corporation tax” in a press release.

August 1

Ms Truss told ITV News: “What we know is if you put taxes up too high it chokes off investment, it chokes off growth and it leads to bad outcomes – ie. a recession.”

Also that day, a Truss campaign source said of Rishi Sunak’s U-turn on tax reduction: “It’s only a shame he didn’t do this as chancellor when he repeatedly raised taxes.

“He has also made it conditional on getting growth first – knowing full well that his corporation tax rises are contractionary.”

Later, at a Tory leadership hustings, Truss, then foreign secretary, described Rishi Sunak’s plans to hike corporation tax to the same level as in France as “wrong”, adding: “The last time I checked, France was not a low-tax country.”

Story continues

August 3

At the Tory leadership hustings in Cardiff, Ms Truss reiterated she thought it was “wrong to put taxes on ordinary people when we didn't have to” regarding April’s National Insurance rise, and also pledged to keep corporation tax low.

August 9

At the Darlington leadership hustings, she said: “I can promise you I would do that as prime minister from day one. I would also keep corporation tax low, because if we raise corporation tax to the same level as it is in France... our country is more likely to go into a recession. We need to get the economy growing.”

Truss - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

August 11

Ms Truss told The Telegraph’s leadership hustings in Cheltenham she had decided to stop the planned corporation tax increase because “fundamentally I am a Conservative”.

August 18

Asked at the Scotland hustings what help she could give small businesses, Ms Truss replied: “First of all, not raising corporation tax, and reversing the National Insurance increase, will help businesses.”

August 22

In another press release, the Truss campaign said its candidate “can be trusted to… stop the 1planned hike in corporation tax”.

August 25

At the Norwich hustings, Ms Truss said Mr Sunak’s plans to raise corporation tax would “stop economic growth and put this country into a recession”.

August 31

During the final leadership hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Ms Truss warned Britain faced “dark times” but vowed to reverse National Insurance and impose a moratorium on the green levy while keeping corporation tax low.

September 5

In her first speech as Tory leader, Ms Truss said: “My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”

September 7

Ms Truss told Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions: “The last time we cut corporation tax, we attracted more revenue into the Exchequer because more companies wanted to base themselves in Britain, and more companies wanted to invest in our country.

“If taxes are put up and raised to the same level as in France—that is what the current proposal is, which I will change as Prime Minister—that will put off investors, and it will put off those companies investing in our economy.”

September 8

The Prime Minister told the Commons: “The reality is that we cannot tax our way to growth. The policy that I am setting out today is all about helping people with their energy costs, as I promised, and making sure that we have the long-term energy supplies that we need for our country.”

September 20

Ms Truss said in New York on her first overseas trip in No 10: “What we know is people on higher incomes generally pay more tax so when you reduce taxes there is often a disproportionate benefit because those people are paying more taxes in the first place.

“We should be setting our tax policy on the basis of what is going to help our country become successful. What is going to deliver that economy that benefits everybody in our country. What I don’t accept is the idea that tax cuts for business don’t help people in general.”

October 5

The Prime Minister said in her Conservative Party conference speech: “High taxes mean you feel it’s less worthwhile working that extra hour, going for a better job or setting up your own business. That, my friends, is why we are cutting taxes.

“We have already cut Stamp Duty, helping people on the housing ladder – especially first-time buyers. We are reversing the increase in National Insurance from next month. We are keeping corporation tax at 19 per cent, the lowest in the G20.”

October 12

Addressing Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, at PMQs, Ms Truss said: “I want to correct the honourable lady because what we are doing is simply not putting up corporation tax. It is not a tax cut; we are just not raising corporation tax.

“I feel it would be wrong, in a time when we are trying to attract investment into our country and at a time of global economic slowdown, to be raising taxes, because it will bring less revenue in.”