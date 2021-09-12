Photos: the aftermath of the 9/11 attack

Robert McCann, 4, stands with his father, Robert, and fellow firefighters during a Brooklyn funeral for Fire Capt. Timothy Stackpole, who was killed in the World Trade Center attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In an interview, photojournalist Mark Boster discussed how he approached his 9/11 images and what he did to make the photos more intimate. His responses have been edited for length and clarity.

The jarring sound of an early morning phone call woke me with a jolt. I thought maybe a loved one had died. Instead, it was a photo editor, just as scary, with a message and my marching orders: ”Wake up, turn on your TV — planes are crashing into buildings in New York! We want you to drive immediately to San Francisco, they might try to crash a plane into the Golden Gate Bridge.”

Shifting into high gear, I found an ATM cash machine and withdrew the maximum amount. Found another ATM, withdrew more money and headed north.

Hallie McConlogue clasps hands with others at a peace rally in San Francisco hours after the 9/11 attacks across the country. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

I stood at the viewing spot for the bridge for several hours. Luckily no planes appeared.

Since all domestic planes were grounded, fellow Times staff photographer Robert Durrell suggested I drive across the country to record the emotions of Americans after 9/11. I relayed the idea to the photo editors, who gave me the green light to proceed. My journey began after an emotional prayer and candlelight vigil in San Francisco on Sept. 11.

My story was not about racing to New York, Pennsylvania and Washington to see the crash sites, but rather to witness and tell the story of the faith, resilience and patriotism of the American people after this horrific event.

Workers search for survivors amid the ruins of the World Trade Center on Sept. 14, 2001. (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

What I found during this journey was that the American people had not lost their faith. They were strong, they were stoic, and they did their best to cope with the unfathomable tragedy that unfolded. I found warmth and strength while witnessing numerous flag ceremonies, church services, high school football games and events across the heartland.

The journey to document this story was not quick. The stories along the way were difficult and heartfelt. I wanted to tell the story of faith, strength and patriotism that triumphed over the extreme sadness of 9/11.

In the end, I found my own strength and faith, thanks to the kindness and faith of the hundreds of people that I found along the way who were willing to share their stories.

Part of the World Trade Center's south tower stands among ruins on Sept. 17, 2001. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Destiny Parker hugs her grandmother, Laura McGraw, during a church service on Sept. 23, 2001, at the Quinn Chapel AME Church in Lexington, Ky. (Mark Boster/ Los Angeles Times)

A picture of Timothy Hargrave, who died at the World Trade Center, is held by a relative during a third anniversary ceremony held at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2004. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

A worker labors among the ruins of the World Trade Center's north tower on Sept. 21, 2001. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A candlelight vigil is held at Glide Memorial Methodist Church in San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2001. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Hand, left, and others view the World Trade Center site on Sept. 28, 2001. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A New York City police officer wearing a gas mask guards the World Trade Center site on Sept. 28, 2001. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

A mother and child stand at the top of the stairs overlooking the World Trade Center site after returning home for the first time since the disaster. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Carter Blumeyer and fellow members of a Missouri search and rescue team attend a ceremony upon returning to Columbia, Mo., after working eight days at the World Trade Center site. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Candles adorn a memorial at dusk on the Brooklyn promenade on Sept. 16, 2001, as smoke still rises from Manhattan. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Skylar Mercado wears a firefighter's helmet with a photo of his father, Steve Mercado, who died at the World Trade Center. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

A woman cries during a candlelight vigil at Union Square Park in New York on Sept. 14, 2001. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

New York firefighters attend a funeral on Sept. 15, 2001. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Igor Tsigelman, left, of Brooklyn, looks at posters of people missing since the 9/11 attacks on what became known as the Wall of Prayers outside Bellevue Hospital. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Eve Cheung attends a candlelight vigil at Union Square Park in New York on Sept. 24, 2001. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

