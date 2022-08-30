The Times podcast: The Haitian dream for America

·1 min read
  • Carolyn Cole
    American photojournalist
A Haitian man, with two children in two, wades across the Rio Grande to Del Rio, Texas.
A Haitian man and two children wade across the Rio Grande to Del Rio, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

After displacement from Haiti, an exodus from South America and an epic journey through the Americas, what became of Haitians’ American dream? Today, in the final episode of the "Line in the Land" podcast, produced by Texas Public Radio and the Houston Chronicle, we hear from Haitian migrants about where they ended up. Read the full transcript here.

Hosts: Joey Palacios of Texas Public Radio and Elizabeth Trovall of the Houston Chronicle

More reading:

Listen to all "Line in the Land" episodes

The Times podcast: Our nation’s Haitian double standard

Haitians in L.A. Spread Out and Blend In

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

