The Times podcast: How ham radio can save Taiwan — and the world

A photo of a college student dining at an Asian restaurant in Georgia has gone viral on social media due to a racist photobomb captured in the background. Rebekah Lee, a 19-year-old student at Emory College of Arts & Sciences, was dining at the restaurant Ton-Ton Ramen at Ponce City Market in Atlanta on Saturday when she had her photo taken shortly after her food arrived. A woman was also captured in the background of the photo seemingly teaching a young girl how to pull her eyes back in a squint, appearing to mock Asian eyes.