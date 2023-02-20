The Times podcast: One year into the Russia-Ukraine war, here's what has happened and what lies ahead

Maksim Chepchenko stands near a home in Irpin, Ukraine, that caught fire after Russian attacks in March 2022. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is this month. L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King has visited Ukraine at four key moments since the war started: Russia's spring invasion, Ukraine's summertime counteroffensive, Russia's attack on civilians and infrastructure in the fall, and during the winter fatigue.

Today, she tells us about what she has seen and what has changed. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King

More reading:

Lviv was once a safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Now it’s suffering too

The weaponization of winter: Ukraine aims to stop Russia from regrouping as temperatures drop

In Ukraine’s war-shrouded capital, a play about a murderous dictator rings true

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.