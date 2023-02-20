The Times podcast: One year into the Russia-Ukraine war, here's what has happened and what lies ahead
The first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is this month. L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King has visited Ukraine at four key moments since the war started: Russia's spring invasion, Ukraine's summertime counteroffensive, Russia's attack on civilians and infrastructure in the fall, and during the winter fatigue.
Today, she tells us about what she has seen and what has changed. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King
