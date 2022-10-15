The Times podcast: Sheriff Villanueva's unlikely rise to power

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at a news conference on May 26, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to Alex Villanueva's path to becoming the top cop in Los Angeles County. And that's exactly what LAist Studios and KPCC do in a new five-part podcast series hosted by Frank Stoltze. Today, we play Episode 1 of "Imperfect Paradise: Sheriff."

The show begins with a scene of a very strange news conference: Villanueva is threatening to open a criminal investigation into L.A. Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian and Stoltze questions the sheriff about it. From there, Stoltze reflects on his time covering policing in L.A. County and explains how Villanueva is the product of a department that has been riddled with scandals for decades: racial profiling, jail violence and deputy gangs.

Host: Frank Stoltze

More reading:

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff election: Alex Villanueva vs. Robert Luna

Dozens of Sheriff Villanueva’s donors received permits to carry guns in public

Column: L.A. County’s sheriff leans on his Latino identity. Does he exemplify our worst traits?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.