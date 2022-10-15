The Times podcast: Sheriff Villanueva's unlikely rise to power

·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses organizational change, transparency, accountability and how they relate to the issue of deputy cliques during a press conference at the Hall of Justice Wednesday May 26, 2021. The Sheriff also addressed a damages claim filed by the city of Compton against Los Angeles County today, alleging the sheriff's department has bilked the city out of millions of dollars by falsely reporting the amount of time deputies spend patrolling the city. Sheriff Alex Villanueva dismissed the allegations. &quot;We have about 45 contracts and we measure the minutes, and there's a rate -- we have to get close to 100%, either slightly above or slightly below,'' Villanueva said. &quot;If we're missing that target, I don't think it's going to be the grand conspiracy that the outgoing mayor of Compton wants it to be. &quot;But we'll definitely take the allegation seriously, and we are already doing a thorough audit on it, and we'll take action based on the results of that. Nothing unusual there. But to call it a fraud, that might be a little bit of a stretch.'' Hall of Justice on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at a news conference on May 26, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to Alex Villanueva's path to becoming the top cop in Los Angeles County. And that's exactly what LAist Studios and KPCC do in a new five-part podcast series hosted by Frank Stoltze. Today, we play Episode 1 of "Imperfect Paradise: Sheriff."

The show begins with a scene of a very strange news conference: Villanueva is threatening to open a criminal investigation into L.A. Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian and Stoltze questions the sheriff about it. From there, Stoltze reflects on his time covering policing in L.A. County and explains how Villanueva is the product of a department that has been riddled with scandals for decades: racial profiling, jail violence and deputy gangs.

Host: Frank Stoltze

More reading:

Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff election: Alex Villanueva vs. Robert Luna

Dozens of Sheriff Villanueva’s donors received permits to carry guns in public

Column: L.A. County’s sheriff leans on his Latino identity. Does he exemplify our worst traits?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories