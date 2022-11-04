The Times podcast: Uh-oh for U.K.'s new P.M.
Rishi Sunak made history last month as the first nonwhite person to become prime minister of the United Kingdom. But he inherits a country, a party and people in chaos. Sunak is the third prime minister in seven weeks for the U.K, as it grapples with economic problems and an identity crisis. Can a new face stop the decline?
Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Jaweed Kaleem
More reading:
Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s new prime minister, the first person of color in the role
With another prime minister gone, what’s next for an already diminished Britain?
It’s a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.