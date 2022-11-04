The Times podcast: Uh-oh for U.K.'s new P.M.

·1 min read
Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Rishi Sunak will become the next Prime Minister after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest. (Aberto Pezzali / Associated Press)

Rishi Sunak made history last month as the first nonwhite person to become prime minister of the United Kingdom. But he inherits a country, a party and people in chaos. Sunak is the third prime minister in seven weeks for the U.K, as it grapples with economic problems and an identity crisis. Can a new face stop the decline?

Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times foreign correspondent Jaweed Kaleem

More reading:

Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s new prime minister, the first person of color in the role

With another prime minister gone, what’s next for an already diminished Britain?

It’s a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories