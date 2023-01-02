Times Square machete wielding suspect was on terror watch list: report

The suspect being held in a machete attack of three police officers in New York City on New Year’s Eve was previously on the FBI’s radar and was interviewed by agents in the weeks before the attack, according to CNN.

Trevor Bickford, 19, had indicated he wanted to travel overseas to help fellow Muslims. His family reported him to the Wells, Maine police department in December after he said he wanted to join the Taliban. He was later interviewed by FBI agents and placed on the agency’s terrorist watch list.

New York City police said Bickford approached an officer late Saturday and, unprovoked, attempted to strike him over the head with the machete. He then struck two other officers on the head with the machete. One officer shot Bickford in the shoulder, the police department said.

The three injured officers were released from the hospital on Sunday. Bickford has not been charged in the attack, CNN reported.

Law enforcement sources also told CNN that investigators found a diary belonging to Bickford that included a last will and testament, including instructions for his burial.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, according to ABC News.

