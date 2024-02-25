Times Square migrant shelter stabbing attack: Police release new photo of suspect; 8 remain at large

The New York City Police Department on Sunday released a new photo of one of the more than a dozen suspects accused in a massive brawl near a Times Square migrant shelter where a 17-year-old was stabbed.

The stabbing attack unfolded at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, steps from the Candler Building, a vacant office tower-turned-migrant shelter, according to New York Daily News.

Eight individuals remain sought in connection to the attack, including five males described as having a light complexion and three other males described as having a medium complexion, the NYPD said Sunday.

Police have already released photos of the eight individuals who remain at large.

Sunday's new image better depicted one of the suspects, seen wearing a blue jacket, who had hidden his face.

NYPD RELEASES SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM TIMES SQUARE STABBING OF 17-YEAR-OLD MIGRANT

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD released a new photo on Sunday of one of eight suspects wanted in connection to the Times Square brawl where a 17-year-old migrant was stabbed.

Six people, including five teenagers, already have been arrested in connection with that stabbing.

The 17-year-old stabbed in the back is believed to be a migrant from Nicaragua, WABC reported.

Police surveillance images of some of the suspects wanted in the Times Square attack on a 17-year-old migrant from Nicaragua.

The NYPD said a group of unidentified individuals approached the 17-year-old and started a verbal dispute.

Police are seeking the identities of suspects involved in the stabbing of a 17-year-old in a Times Square gang assault on Thursday.

"A physical altercation ensued, and the individuals repeatedly punched and kicked the victim about the body," police said in a press release. "The victim also sustained a stab wound to the back and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. The individuals fled the location on foot and were last seen entering the Times Square subway station."

Two of the eight suspects who remain at large in a Times Square stabbing attack.

On Saturday, NYPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance video of the group wanted in the gang assault.

Daily News identified the lone adult charged so far in connection to the stabbing as Michael Colome, 22, of Queens.

NYPD released video of the suspects wanted in the Feb. 22, 2024, gang assault.

He – and three 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds – are facing charges of gang assault, assault and weapons possession. Colome was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday and remains held on Rikers Island on $100,000 bond, the newspaper reported.





Original article source: Times Square migrant shelter stabbing attack: Police release new photo of suspect; 8 remain at large