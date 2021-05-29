Times Square shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

Minyvonne Burke
·1 min read

A man accused of injuring three people, including a child, when he opened fire in New York City's Times Square faces numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was captured May 12 in a Florida McDonald's parking lot after police say he shot Wendy Magrinat, 23; Mạrcela Aldana, 43; and Skye Martinez, 4.

He made his initial court appearance virtually in Florida and requested a court-appointed attorney to help him through the extradition process, NBC New York reported.

The New York City Police Department confirmed Friday that Muhammad was in their custody. He's been charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, four counts of criminal use of a firearm and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Detectives believe that Muhammad was shooting at his brother near West 45th Street and 7th Avenue, but missed and hit three people in the busy tourist center. Martinez was hit in the leg while shopping for toys with her family.

Magrinat was struck in the thigh and Aldana in the foot, according to authorities.

Police officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Times Square on May 8, 2021, in New York. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)
Days after the May 8 shooting, police identified Muhammad as the suspected shooter. Cameras helped investigators track him leaving Times Square, going to a hotel on 42nd Street, changing clothes and heading out with his girlfriend.

Muhammad and his girlfriend, Kristine Vergara, were spotted May 11 at a Walmart in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before they were eventually found in Florida, police said.

The pair were confronted at a McDonald's in Starke, Florida, about 50 miles southwest of downtown Jacksonville. Law enforcement caught up with them as they ate in their car.

Vergara admitted during a court appearance earlier this month that she drove Muhammad south to evade police.

Attorney information was not available for Muhammad.

