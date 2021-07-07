Times Square suspect, 16, in custody after Marine injured in shooting

A 16-year-old male has surrendered to police for a June 27 shooting near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square that injured a visiting Marine.

The NYPD confirmed the developments to Fox News on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. that day. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Poulin, sustained a gunshot wound in the back. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, police said.

The alleged gunman fled eastbound on 45th Street toward 6th Avenue. Police said he is being questioned.

No further details were provided.

The June 27 shooting was just a few feet from where a man opened fire in early May, wounding three people, including a 4-year-old girl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.