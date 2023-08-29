Times Square water main break floods streets

TechCrunch

Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.