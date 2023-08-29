Times Square water main break floods streets
A water main break in Times Square caused major problems Tuesday morning, flooding streets and prompting delays for the subway. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the latest.
The conglomerate on Tuesday announced a new settlement that would resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging earplugs caused hearing loss.
Best Buy's quarter had several holes in it that investors should consider before cheering an earnings beat.
The Biden administration revealed the first 10 drugs that will face the Medicare negotiation process under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Amazon has acquired Fig, a Y Combinator (YC) alum that has been setting out to turbo-charge the command line terminal. In a blog post published yesterday, CEO and cofounder Brendan Falk said that Amazon was acquiring Fig's technology, while its employees -- including two cofounders -- would be joining Amazon's cloud subsidiary AWS. Founded out of San Francisco in 2020, Fig had raised a little north of $2 million in funding, which means that Amazon is unlikely to have broken the bank for the startup.
According to a NewVantage survey, 97.6% of major worldwide organizations are focusing investments into big data and AI. Google's proposed solution is BigQuery Studio, a new service within BigQuery, its fully managed serverless data warehouse, that provides a single experience to edit programming languages including SQL, Python and Spark to run analytics and machine learning workloads at "petabyte scale." BigQuery Studio is available in preview as of this week.
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.
Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.
Google Colaboratory (Colab for short), Google’s service designed to allow anyone to write and execute arbitrary Python code through a browser, including code to run AI apps, is gaining an enterprise tier. Called Colab Enterprise, the new offering combines Colab notebooks -- the environment where developers write Python code -- with what Google describes as "enterprise-level security" and "compliance support capabilities."
Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.
Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?
The Israeli firm announced a $36 million Series B in the early days of the pandemic, and now it’s adding another $25 million. The new raise, which includes $20 million in venture capital and $5 million in venture debt, brings its total raise up to $83 million. The round was led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, along with participation from Toyota Ventures, OurCrowd and Western Technology Investment.
Score the bestselling Noco Boost Plus for just $80 today.
August has been a challenging month for investors. September isn't typically much better.
The US manufacturing renaissance is coming up against the practical challenge of finding enough workers to make it happen.
Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
Code was arrested in 2017, when the FBI swept up 10 basketball coaches and recruiting middle men in an effort to clean up college basketball.