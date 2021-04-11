Times West Virginian publisher to retire after 46-year career

Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·3 min read

Apr. 11—FAIRMONT — Every career has touchpoints and that is certainly the case for Titus Workman who has worked in the newspaper industry for 46 years.

Workman, publisher of the Times West Virginian, will retire on April 30. Workman said he will carry with him memories of such world-changing events as the Iran hostage situation, the shooting of President Ronald Reagan and 9/11.

"I've enjoyed working for CNHI as well as all of the other newspaper owners I've worked with," Workman said. "I've also enjoyed working with the staff of the Times West Virginian. This staff has been a delight to work with."

Workman joined the Times West Virginian in November 2018, one of 11 newspapers at which he has worked in four states — West Virginia, North Carolina, Michigan and Louisiana. He began his career as circulation district manager at his hometown paper, The Logan Banner, in 1975.

Prior to joining the Times West Virginian, he served as advertising director of the American Press in Lake Charles, Louisiana and before that, he served as publisher of The Daily Herald in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina for eight years.

He said his career has led him to new friendships at each step along the way, which is due in part, to his community involvement.

"Every community I've lived and worked in, I've made it a point to get involved," Workman said. "In my career, I've been a member of the Lions Club, Main Street and Rotary and other organizations because community engagement goes hand in hand with being a publisher."

One of his first tasks when he came on board at the Times West Virginian was to refresh the design of the paper to ensure the news appears upfront in the paper for readers. He also conducted a study of the paper's coverage and opinion page columnists to ensure both sides of issues are being presented.

"One of the things I've tried really hard to do in my career is to make sure the paper is being balanced in its presentation of both sides — not going too far left or too far right, so we can try and maintain some sense of balance," Workman said.

Workman said his career is filled with memories of news events that often become personal at times for journalists because they are right on the edge by either witnessing them or writing about them.

"I remember a lot of different things, but COVID has been different because it had a global impact," he said. "This staff has responded very, very well in the past year to make this newspaper financially sound. We've all had to make sacrifices, while ironically, making the paper better in the midst of a crisis is not an easy thing to do, but they have certainly done it."

Workman, who often referred to the act of publishing a newspaper as "The Daily Miracle," also brought a set of new ideas to the Times West Virginian, including the introduction of the paper's annual Profile magazine and Mountain State Living. He also forged partnerships between the paper and The Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.

Workman also led the revamping of the Marion Times Shopper and developed a Total Access advertising rate package that offered attractive pricing for local businesses, he said.

CNHI is in the process of searching for a publisher who will replace Workman.

Workman, who has a bachelor's degree from Marshall University, plans to travel with his wife, Brenda, and work on various improvement projects on their home in Morgantown after retirement.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese health official says country's COVID vaccines "don't have very high protection rates"

    The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's director said Saturday authorities are considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines because the country's domestically made doses "don't have very high protection rates," per AP.Why it matters: The remarks by the Gao Fu at a news conference in the southwestern city of Chengdumark mark the first time a Chinese health official has spoken publicly about the low efficacy of vaccines made in China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina has sent millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine around the world.Driving the news: Gao said officials were looking at two options designed "to solve the problem that the efficacy of ... existing vaccines is not high," according to the South China Morning Post.One is mixing vaccines, known as "sequential immunization," and the other is to "adjust the dosage, the interval between doses or increase the number of doses," the SCMP reports. The intrigue: Experts say the mixing of vaccines may "boost effectiveness rates," AP notes.Scientists in the United Kingdom are conducting clinical study into the mixing of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.The big picture: China's government has only approved locally made vaccines for use against the virus.Sinopharm announced just before its coronavirus vaccine was approved for use late last year that its vaccine was 79.3% effective, though experts said important data was missing. China's health regulator approved Sinovac's vaccine last February. Several phase 3 trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have shown efficacy rates of 50.38% to 91.25%, Axios' Shawna Chen notes.Of note: Gao said "everyone should consider the benefits" of mRNA vaccines, used by Western drug makers as a tool against the pandemic but not by their counterparts in China, AP reports.What they're saying: Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based vaccine expert who attended Gao's news conference, told the SCMP the "levels of antibodies generated by our vaccines are lower than mRNA vaccines and the efficacy data are also lower." It's a "natural conclusion that our inactivated vaccines and adenovirus vectored vaccines are less effective" than mRNA vaccines he said.But he added, "We should not wait till a perfect vaccine is available."By the numbers: Gao said about 34 million people had received "both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one," according to AP.Go deeper: China and Russia vaccinate the worldEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Inter Miami’s preseason matches Sunday vs Toronto FC, Miami FC canceled

    Inter Miami’s final preseason games on Sunday against Toronto FC and Miami FC have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks

    After injuries to their top two goaltenders derailed the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs last year, they're loading up on depth in net in hopes of making a deep run this season. Colorado acquired veteran goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Dubnyk and March trade pickup Jonas Johansson give the NHL-leading Avalanche some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer, with their sights set on the Stanley Cup.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

    Don't be surprised to see some fourth-wall-breaking glances at the camera when Indiana Jones returns next summer. Lucasfilm announced Friday that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Fleabag, will star opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. Details about her role weren't officially announced, though Deadline reported she'll be playing the movie's female lead. The studio also confirmed that composer John Williams will once again return to score the movie. Ford was already on board to star as Indiana Jones in this sequel, which will be the series' first installment not directed by Steven Spielberg. Instead, Logan's James Mangold will direct it, though Spielberg is still on board as a producer. This actually won't be Waller-Bridge's first collaboration with Lucasfilm, as she previously played Lando Calrissian's droid companion L3-37 in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. The plot of this long-awaited fifth Indiana Jones still hasn't been revealed, although given Ford is approaching his 80s, it's been speculated it could involve Indy finally hanging up his whip. Could he, perhaps, pass it on to Waller-Bridge's character for future sequels? The movie, according to Deadline, is looking to begin production this summer, and it's slated to hit theaters in July 2022. Given that it's already been delayed multiple times and was once scheduled to debut in 2019, though, not getting too attached to that release date might be wise. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole gardenHow red states silence urban voters

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp claims the MLB's voter restriction laws boycott will be a major blow to minority-owned businesses

    Critics of the MLB's boycott of Atlanta following new voting laws claim it will cost Black-owned businesses $100 million.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • A Boston patrol cop allegedly abused a 12-year-old in 1995. Last year the victim reported that his daughter was abused by the same cop, who kept his badge despite an investigation finding he likely committed the crime.

    A father reported that Patrick M. Rose Sr. assaulted his daughter between the ages of 7 to 12. In 1995, he also reported Rose for assault.

  • Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

    A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

  • NASA shares breathtaking image of a wind-sculpted sea of blue dunes on Mars taken by the Odyssey orbiter

    The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.

  • 'Suspicious' blackout strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear site

    Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster, the latest incident to strike the site amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers. As Iranian officials investigated the outage, many Israeli media outlets offered the similar assessment that a cyberattack darkened Natanz and damaged a facility that is home to sensitive centrifuges. While the reports offered no sourcing for the evaluation, Israeli media maintains a close relationship with the country's military and intelligence agencies.

  • Police accused of threatening, pulling gun on Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop

    U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario told police he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, according to video of the incident. "You should be,” one officer said.

  • Will the Hurricanes keep pace with division foes before the NHL trade deadline?

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers both made moves Saturday to bring in a right-shot defenseman. Is Carolina next to add a player?

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • Kansas GOP leader Suellentrop ousted after threatening officer in DUI arrest

    After the March 16 DUI arrest of state Senate majority leader Gene Suellentrop, the Kansas GOP has relieved him of his post. This happened after affidavits of search warrant and probable cause were requested for disclosure by WIBW of Topeka, Kansas. Not only was Suellentrop’s blood-alcohol level twice that of the legal limit at 0.17, but he also referred to the arresting officer, Kansas highway patrol trooper Austin Shepley, as a “donut boy” and remarked that the arrest was “all for going the wrong way” while in the intoxilyzer room, according to the report.