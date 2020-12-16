Timing of Brazil vaccine rollout depends on regulatory approval, health minister says

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -The timescale of Brazil's vaccine rollout will depend on the regulatory approval process, the country's health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, said on Wednesday as he formally unveiled the national vaccination plan.

The lack of a fixed date for when vaccinations will begin in Brazil has become a thorny problem for President Jair Bolsonaro, as other nations across the world begin immunizing their populations.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has said he will not take any COVID-19 vaccine, stoking growing antipathy toward inoculations against the coronavirus in Brazil.

But at Wednesday's event, he said his government would this week sign a 20 billion reais ($3.93 billion) measure to buy any vaccine that wins regulatory approval. He heaped praise on the head of the regulator, Anvisa, which critics accuse of becoming increasingly politicized around vaccines.

Pazuello said Anvisa's credibility should not be questioned, as it was doing technical work in the public service. He added that logistics would not be a problem, saying airlines and road transport companies had offered to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for free.

The event was light, however, on fresh detail about the rollout, which will be crucial to controlling the world's second most deadly coronavirus outbreak after the United States. More than 180,000 people have died in Brazil due to the virus, which, after a months-long lull, is raging again.

Over the weekend, the government sent its plan to the Supreme Court. It says it has an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or about one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021.

The Health Ministry said 108 million doses will be available for priority vaccination of vulnerable groups, including health workers, elderly people and indigenous communities.

The plan says 70% of the population - or about 148 million of Brazil's 212 million people - need to be immunized to stop the virus spreading. The current plan covers just about one-third of that goal.

